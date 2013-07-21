Full Trailer for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The second installment of The Hunger Games is set to open in November, and naturally Lionsgate took Comic-Con weekend as the opportunity to release the first full-length trailer. Named Catching Fire, after my bed sores, this installment trades Hunger Games director Gary Ross for Francis Lawrence, who last shot Robert Pattinson partying with carnies in Water for Elephants. Lawrence seems to have brought a tripod for this one, so it’ll be nice to actually see what the hell’s going on for a change. Other than that, the whole gang’s back – Catnips, Pita Bread, Haymitch Jablome, the fancy albino lady – all hoping to prove once and for all that they hungered it best, and the first time wasn’t just some fluke hungering. It all looks great, but I have the strangest feeling as if something’s missing… WAIT A SECOND, YOU GUYS, WHAT HAPPENED TO FUTUREBEARD?!?
Katniss Everdeen has returned home safely after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark. Winning means that they must turn around and leave their family and close friends, embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of the districts. Along the way, Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games (The Quarter Quell) – a competition that could change Panem forever.
I don’t know, you guys, I’m pretty bummed about the lack of Futurebeard. Lenny Kravitz better show up wearing a LOT of makeup if I’m going to get over this.
Also, is it just me, or does this whole series boil down to how to best position yourself in a reality show competition? Every time Jennifer Lawrence gets advice on how to manipulate the audience I feel like I’m watching Bravo or something. The Next Lack of Food Network Star, they should call it.
I hope things turn out better than they did at the 25th Annual Hunger Games (the Three-Quarter Quell), where the winner was dismissive wanking and the loser was math.
How have they still not fixed the fire effects in this movie? Fire is in the fucking title.
Yeah, shame about the effects…
She’s not here to make French toast.
Didnt the author read the books? Or dd he not realize the signifcance of “Futurebeard” being shown locked in a room with nothing to eat but poisonous berries at the same time Haymitch is telling Katniss that her actions dont affect just her? Futurebeard is dead. Its obvious. He either starved to death in that room or ate the Nightlock. Or was the author just joking??
I never joke. I truly thought Woody Harrelson’s character was named Haymitch Jablome.
Let me get this straight. Futurebeard has to make a choice between Nightlock or Reach for the Skyler? Which one wins the Hesher Games?
Haha…ok it was a joke then. Lol
I didn’t know you posted on Sundays Vince.
Read some comment on UPROXX about a Superman/Batman movie being announced and figured that’s big enough news, maybe you would throw up a post on it but instead it’s something about Hunger Games.
So until I hear it from FILMDRUNK, it ain’t happenin!
Well maybe in the control room there will be a little plaque on the wall to commemorate Future Beard’s time as producer. At least give him that, dammit, he’s earned it.
I’m livid at the insinuation that Pita Bread could go three fingers with J-Law. Two fingers, tops. She’s a lady, forchristsakes.