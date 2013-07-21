Full Trailer for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The second installment of The Hunger Games is set to open in November, and naturally Lionsgate took Comic-Con weekend as the opportunity to release the first full-length trailer. Named Catching Fire, after my bed sores, this installment trades Hunger Games director Gary Ross for Francis Lawrence, who last shot Robert Pattinson partying with carnies in Water for Elephants. Lawrence seems to have brought a tripod for this one, so it’ll be nice to actually see what the hell’s going on for a change. Other than that, the whole gang’s back – Catnips, Pita Bread, Haymitch Jablome, the fancy albino lady – all hoping to prove once and for all that they hungered it best, and the first time wasn’t just some fluke hungering. It all looks great, but I have the strangest feeling as if something’s missing… WAIT A SECOND, YOU GUYS, WHAT HAPPENED TO FUTUREBEARD?!?

Katniss Everdeen has returned home safely after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark. Winning means that they must turn around and leave their family and close friends, embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of the districts. Along the way, Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games (The Quarter Quell) – a competition that could change Panem forever.

I don’t know, you guys, I’m pretty bummed about the lack of Futurebeard. Lenny Kravitz better show up wearing a LOT of makeup if I’m going to get over this.

Also, is it just me, or does this whole series boil down to how to best position yourself in a reality show competition? Every time Jennifer Lawrence gets advice on how to manipulate the audience I feel like I’m watching Bravo or something. The Next Lack of Food Network Star, they should call it.