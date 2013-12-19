New Trailer and Poster for Wes Anderson’s ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’

Wherever you fall on the Wes Anderson love/hate spectrum, whether you think Grand Budapest Hotel is going to be another sumptuous masterpiece or a masturbatory, faux-naive exercise in twee self-referencing, can we at least all agree that F. Murray Abraham looks awesome in his Wes Anderson get-up? I wish they made an F. Murray Abraham Fathead poster.
Remember when he played “Omar Suerez” in Scarface? Did Hollywood not have Latinos in the eighties? Anyway, hold onto your ascots, here’s the new trailer:
Okay, I can’t help myself, I enjoyed the hell out of that. But Wes, for the love of madras, stop it with the little kids dressed in adult costumes. This is turning into art school Toddlers and Tiaras.
Wes Anderson’s new film, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, recounts the adventures of Gustave H, a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars, and Zero Moustafa, the lobby boy who becomes his most trusted friend.
The story involves the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting and the battle for an enormous family fortune — all against the back-drop of a suddenly and dramatically changing Continent.
Opens March 7th.
F. Murray Abraham makes up for a lack of Gene Hackman, which I’ve thought was missing in every movie he’s made besides Royal Tenembaums.
I didn’t notice it in Moonrise Kingdom but that’s probably due to the presence of Bill Murray. So there’s that.
That poster is a treasury of delightfully old-timey facial hair.
Yeah, it looks like a lot of those guys are getting ready to compete in a “John Wilkes Booth-off.”
After doing that Inappropriate Comedy movie I don’t think Adrien Brody should be allowed to do anything outside of gay porn.
Someone smarter than I once said something along the lines of, “Every Wes Anderson movie should just be called ‘Wes Anderson Movie.'”
I agree, but I still enjoy the hell out of his films. This looks pretty delightful.
Do not say “Wes Anderson Movie” out loud. Seltzer and Friedberg might be listenting!
Only three women in the poster. One in old person makeup and the other with a giant birthmark. Thumbs up!
I could probably get laid at this hotel. My only real competition is someone with a name too stupid to bang (seriously – “Clotilde”?)
That’s actually a common name for that era. Lots of old ladies in France currently named Clotilde. Even in French, it sounds ugly.
Speaking of which… the cast (sadly not in plaster):
Yes, no, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, no, yes, yes, no, no, yes, no.
Curious what’s going on with the aspect ratios. When the first trailer hit I was excited to see shots framed in 1.37, though it seems like the wider shots here are in a specific place with specific characters, so maybe they’re bound to the narrative?
IMDB lists three different ratios:
1.37 : 1
1.85 : 1 (some scenes)
2.35 : 1 (some scenes)
Man, I bet high school was rough on you.
Looks like the aspect ratio gets wider in later time periods.
I saw the trailer at a theater that was in 1:37 : 1 and we were like, what the fuck? Doesn’t make any sense.
As Mike Keesey notes above, it seems likely that Anderson will use the different aspect ratios as a visual cue to what time period we’re watching while Mr. Moustafa tells his story. The 1.37:1 (Academy), ratio was the standard starting in the early 1930’s.
Sequel or Prequel to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel?
What if the F _stands_ for Fathead? [scanners_head.gif]
AKA “The 1000 Faces of Pee-wee Herman”.
Hard to beat F. Murray Abraham, but Paul Reubens as Mr. Moustafa would have been pretty cool, too.
Jesus Harvey Keitel looks like an old curmudgeon. I hope his character is an older version of the Bad Lieutenant. Imagine the whimsey of an old dude hanging dong and freebasing!
He’s like Matt McConaughey… except that Matt had the choice to continue being a vacuous heartthrob. Jude is a walking, talking PSA about the ravages of age.