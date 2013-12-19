New Trailer and Poster for Wes Anderson’s ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’

Wherever you fall on the Wes Anderson love/hate spectrum, whether you think Grand Budapest Hotel is going to be another sumptuous masterpiece or a masturbatory, faux-naive exercise in twee self-referencing, can we at least all agree that F. Murray Abraham looks awesome in his Wes Anderson get-up? I wish they made an F. Murray Abraham Fathead poster.

Remember when he played “Omar Suerez” in Scarface? Did Hollywood not have Latinos in the eighties? Anyway, hold onto your ascots, here’s the new trailer:

Okay, I can’t help myself, I enjoyed the hell out of that. But Wes, for the love of madras, stop it with the little kids dressed in adult costumes. This is turning into art school Toddlers and Tiaras.

Wes Anderson’s new film, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, recounts the adventures of Gustave H, a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars, and Zero Moustafa, the lobby boy who becomes his most trusted friend. The story involves the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting and the battle for an enormous family fortune — all against the back-drop of a suddenly and dramatically changing Continent.

Opens March 7th.

[Indiewire]