Update your calendar: Tommy Davidson Online Q & A Tomorrow Morning 8:30/11:30 am

Update your day planners, FilmDrunkards, we’ve got another awesome Live (live online, that is) Q & A coming up. TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW. Specifically, tomorrow morning at 8:30 am PT/11:30 ET, we’ll have Tommy Davidson hanging out and hopefully answering all of yours and my stupid questions, and perhaps even some intelligent questions too.
BOOKMARK THE DISCUSSION POST HERE – though it won’t be live until tomorrow.
Tommy voices Cream Corn in the upcoming Black Dynamite animated series (the same role he played in Black Dynamite the movie), was a member of the cast of In Living Color from 1990 to 1994 (possibly my first comedic influence and key in my dick-joke development), and is still a touring stand-up, which he’s been doing since the late eighties. Long story short, we should have lots to talk about, so don’t miss it.
Between Tommy’s short order cook and D.A.G.’s old dude with dementia, the Cafe skits were probably my favorites.
His Sammy Davis Jr. impression is classic. One of the best impressions EVER.
Damn, how could I have forgotten about that. Shame on me.
Will it be iTune’able later on?
I changed the title from “live” to “online”, because I now realize how that could’ve been confusing. It’s a live thread. He’ll be live from somewhere answering your questions, but not in the same room as me.
If he’s not going to be on the jackoff couch, then WHAT THE FUCK?
Seriously, he has to invite you and Joe to open for him. Joe doesn’t have the falcoln ejaculate jokes urban audiences want, but he has the robofucking jokes they need. And they’d love your hair.
/yes I mean “they”