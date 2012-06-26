Update your calendar: Tommy Davidson Online Q & A Tomorrow Morning 8:30/11:30 am

Update your day planners, FilmDrunkards, we’ve got another awesome Live (live online, that is) Q & A coming up. TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW. Specifically, tomorrow morning at 8:30 am PT/11:30 ET, we’ll have Tommy Davidson hanging out and hopefully answering all of yours and my stupid questions, and perhaps even some intelligent questions too.

BOOKMARK THE DISCUSSION POST HERE – though it won’t be live until tomorrow.

Tommy voices Cream Corn in the upcoming Black Dynamite animated series (the same role he played in Black Dynamite the movie), was a member of the cast of In Living Color from 1990 to 1994 (possibly my first comedic influence and key in my dick-joke development), and is still a touring stand-up, which he’s been doing since the late eighties. Long story short, we should have lots to talk about, so don’t miss it.