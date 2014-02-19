Kraft Has Reunited Vanilla Ice And The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February might go down as one of the biggest months of Vanilla Ice’s life, at least since the days that he called himself the biggest rapper in the world. In fact, the next eight days might end up being the biggest of his life, as he’s being named the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the village of Wellington, Florida on Feb. 26, and he’s headlining a concert in Dallas on Feb. 22 with Coolio that was created by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles superfan, who made it a crowdfunded goal to put on a concert that would allow him to have Vanilla Ice performing “Ninja Rap” while men in TMNT costumes danced on stage. That’s a very real news story.
But that won’t be the only association that Robert Van Winkle will have with the Ninja Turtles this month. Thanks to Kraft Mac & Cheese, the host of The Vanilla Ice Project is already singing “Ninja Rap” in a new commercial, as he’s pushing the TMNT pasta. Does this mean that Michael Bay is making Ice’s dream come true by giving him some kind of role in the upcoming TMNT reboot? Probably. It is Michael Bay, after all. He could be remaking Philadelphia and he’d find a way to add explosions and a live performance by P.O.D.
Vanilla Ice stacking groceries really isn’t that much of a stretch anymore. Sorry, just had to get the obvious joke out of the way early.
The only thing that would’ve made this better is Tokka and Rhazar showing up and killing that little kid who clearly needs an attitude adjustment/history lesson on TMNT awesomeness.
The kid knows that Ice knocked his mom up. Only thing worse than being Vanilla Ice is having Vanilla Ice for a dad.
Yeah…still doesn’t excuse the kid’s indignant nature. This is ninja fuckin’ rap, yo.
I guess you can say the kid was…..cold as ice?
Just to play devil’s advocate, I bet his mom does that everywhere. He’d prefer her being the town bike at this point.
Do yourselves a favor and watch the “Behind the scenes” video that they offer as an option at the end of this video. Uh-Maze-ZZzzzZZzzzzzzzzzzzz.
McW … One man doing the work of ten for the good of a hundred. Ice’s logic behind which TMNT is his favorite = mind blown
So….this is a thing?
Yeah it is. You didn’t know about it? It’s super popular especially with kids. You just boil the pasta and add the mix with milk and butter and it makes it all cheesy. It’s good!
@ewaj – Wait, you boil the pasta? What manner of black magic is this?
Personally I always preferred “Turtle Power.”
Vanilla ice is so very tasty for eat.
They should have gotten Splinter for the commercial. I know the perfect guy who can do his voice.
Thank you for introducing this into my life.
The only thing that would have made it perfect is if Diesel gave a jackknife powerbomb to the kid and walked off with the mom.
See my comment about Tokka and Rhazar. I was almost going to make a Super Shredder comment, but favored the mutant animals instead.
Do kids today even know Vanilla Ice used to be a big name rapper? They probably only know him as that really angry guy having every other word bleeped out on VH1 reality shows.
Philadelphia 2: Get Down With the Sickness
“I have AIDS” OOOOOOO-WAAAAA-AAAAA-AAAAA-AAAAAHHH!!!
The infamous “Triple Six Turtle Christmas”