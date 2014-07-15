VFX Artists Are Starting To Get Pissed At Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis has been on a nationwide tour at least since the last ‘Planet of the Apes’ movies trying to win respect for actors who do motion-capture work. It makes sense from his perspective – he’s a great actor, and most of the high-profile work he gets offered happens to be playing animals or mythical creatures, and he works no less hard on those jobs than any other actor. In fact, did you know he had to learn how to “ride a horse like an ape” for this one? It’s true! What an amazing job.
The problem is, the more Andy Serkis tries to take ownership of his performances, the more he minimizes the work of the animators who actually do all the hard stuff. As an animator friend of mine said, “Without the VFX guys, he’s just a British guy in a leotard pretending to be a magical creature.”
From a CartoonBrew article titled “Andy Serkis Does Everything, Animators Do Nothing, Says Andy Serkis”:
In an interview that Serkis did recently, he made one of his most preposterous statements yet: that he ‘authors’ his performances entirely himself, without the creative input of any other artist. According to Serkis, the only thing that the digital artists at Weta do is paint ‘digital makeup’ over his immaculate acting.
The specific part that pissed them off, it seems, was:
“It’s a given that they absolutely copy [the performance] to the letter, to the point in effect what they are doing is painting digital makeup onto actors’ performances.”
Pretty easy to see why the animators are pissed, but at the same time, actors and directors probably aren’t going to be thanking the guy who programmed the sub-surface scattering shaders or whatever, because as much as they probably deserve it, not many people being interviewed about it even understand how it works (I had to copy that job from a quote myself).
As the angry VFX guys point out, Serkis’s quote reflects a desire, if not a reality, that animators be nothing more than digital make-up artists. Which is a problem with motion-capture as a whole. The publicity people will go on and on and on about how much “humanity” Andy Serkis or whoever brought to the performance, because the idea of a human injecting humanity is easy for anyone to understand. But honestly, when’s the last time anyone complained about the acting in a Pixar movie or a Bugs Bunny cartoon? Animators have been giving animated creatures recognizable emotions for 100 years now – that’s why it’s called “animation.” Also, I know Andy Serkis works hard and he’s a great actor, but pretending to be a chimp is not the biggest test of his talents, I promise. I will never not find it hilarious to see a guy thumping his chest and shrieking while everyone stands around talking about what a genius he is.
I was more impressed with Toby Kebbel’s “performance”.
Because actors don’t already have the easiest fucking job on Earth. Serkis can pretend to go fuck himself in his ping pong ball suit.
People dont know what it’s like man. Sitting on the beach when it’s chilly outside, telling people “hey man, its so hot out…lets go swimming”
Finally he begins to toss some shit around. You can only play the chimp so long before it takes over. Serkis checks out, Dunston checks in.
I’m with Andy on this one! You have to give the man all the credit in the world for his dedication to his craft. Who else would deliberately waste away to 80 pounds, enlarge his eyes so that they take up 45% of the surface area of his face, remove most of his teeth and sharpen the remaining ones to a jagged, rotting point and then eat a bunch of raw fish while getting beaten up by Rudy all fucking day?
OK, OK, so the FX guys changed his skin color a bit and probably digitally removed some embarrassing wang slips (that was a small loin cloth), but what else did they really do?
I’m sure if you paid Andy enough, he’d let doctors and scientists actually turn him into a monkey for reals.
Fuck those FX people. Who needs ’em?
Yeah, this is the crux of the argument against Serkis’ bullshit. The animators have to change his skeletal structure in post, as well as adding muscles to his face. If he thinks that they are just makeup artists then let’s see him try acting in nothing but makeup and prosthetic.
“I’m sure if you paid Andy enough, he’d let doctors and scientists actually turn him into a monkey for reals.” Nah, you’re thinking of Daniel Day-Lewis, who actually became a disabled person for My Left Foot (but he got better).
I heard Andy Serkis does all of his “ape” acting while wearing a top hat and a monocle, and even shaves his back hair so that the animators will have to do extra work painting it back in.
Monkey face is super offensive. I’m sure there are apes out there that could easily have played this part.
I was also thinking of that time when Gary Sinise had his legs chopped off. They grew back, luckily.
Let’s see on of these VFX guys create cgi expressions to grab the audience without the use of motion capture or Andy. He makes your jobs eaiser! Prove that you don’t need Andy or motion capture. It’s always the God-complexes of these guys that ruins everything. Prove it!!
Jesus Berlin, I think the point is that they need each other. Serkis can’t claim all the glory when VFX artists turn him into something that doesn’t even exist. And the VFX people need to base their work on something we can all relate to, or we won’t believe it.
The Mighty Feklahr may not play an ape, but He spanks the fuck out of a monkey!
This whole thing is turning into an Andy CIRCUS if you ask me.
I hate you so much for making me laugh at that.
“I will never not find it hilarious to see a guy thumping his chest and shrieking while everyone stands around talking about what a genius he is.”
Yeah, but enough about Matthew McConaughey.
This comment section is getting better and better than the articles themselves.
Except Vincent’s review. Those are golden.
A British guy in a leotard pretending to be a magical creature sounds like too many of my Craigslist experiences.
To be fair, the VFX guys probably do some shit where they turn him into a blue haired anime girl and fill him with tentacles, so he might have some beef.
Well they’re sure gonna do that NOW.
The system is stacked against us, Verbal.
Sack up and declare yourself Michael Bay, we know it’s you.
YEAH BRO! GET SOME! FUCK THOSE GUYS WHO ACTUALLY DO 99% OF THE WORK!
TRANSFORMERS RULE! TURN YOUR BRAIN OFF!
He gets WAY too much credit. Sure, he can act, but the geniuses that animate never slip my mind. Every time something on the screen looks beautiful, I think of the animators spending hours upon hours of their time for just one second of a scene. Hearing the animators talk about how long it takes to do a Pixar film makes me appreciate the film even more. Using Pixar as an example (As mentioned in the post), you don’t really need people in Mo-cap suits. I mean, look at Benedict Cumberbatch doing Mo-cap for The Hobbit. That is humiliating and 100% unnecessary. Fantastic article, Vince.
Yeah, it’s tricky – I understand just how hard it is to make animation like that, but I do also understand that Serkis definitely brings something to the role. I’m assuming the real answer is somewhere in the middle, which neither side probably wants to compromise on.
One of these little computer nerd baktags is gonna snap and go silverback on/in Serkis’ ass. “FUCK YOU MAN, I AM *DONE* D-O-N-E DONE TRYING TO MAKE YOUR ‘BANANA’ LOOK BIGGER! YOU WANT A BIGGER DICK? GO WORK FOR RON JEREMY, BITCH!”
*squeals like Gollum echo through the disco hall*
That is how a lot of scenarios play out in The Mighty Feklahr’s head.
“Ok Andy that was another brilliant take….we are going to leave you in the cage just like Caesar would be so you can work on your method”
*crew goes to Dave & Busters*
Look, the digital artists do amazing work, and don’t get enough credit. We all agree on that. But all Andy is saying is that the actual performance is his. As many hours and immense amounts of talent are put in by VFX, they are there to support that performance. If you read the his quotes in context, he is simply saying that the advances in Mo-Cap are shifting the paradigm. Look at the side-by-sides… it’s clear that in the case of this film, the goal was to preserve every aspect of his performance. The bottom line is that this is a silly fight. VFX, and Andy should both be given high acclaim for their contributions.
Is he whining about how much money they pay him for this?
There’s something rather juvenile about bread and Serkis.
If Serkis want’s to be recognized for pretending to be a monkey, then maybe he should join a circus.
Plus, the ape-orgy sequence involved a stunt cock. Or so I’ve read.
Except for the fact that he’s doing revolutionary work. Yes, the VFX guys work hard, but I actually think most people assume the opposite- that they’re doing ALL the work, that Serkis isn’t contributing anything. Acting is a craft. A hard craft. Most actors aren’t getting paid billions of dollars to this, it’s a lucky few, and even they had to hustle to get where they are today. So for these guys to be doing these bold performances- Toby Kebbell’s Koba is friggin undeniable- and not get recognized is heinous. I don’t agree with Serkis’ wording- the credit should go to both actor AND animator- but he is doing some major stuff here, and that CANNOT be counted out.
“Yes, the VFX guys work hard, but I actually think most people assume the opposite- that they’re doing ALL the work, that Serkis isn’t contributing anything”
I would say the opposite is true, that most people assume Serkis is doing all the work, especially since Serkis, James Cameron, Ang Lee, etc have gone out of their collective ways to minimize the work done by the VFX teams.
I think it comes down to marketing. There are no recognizable superstar names in the VFX departments. There are a bunch of talented people, for sure, but if you read the credits and look who did the animation, you’re not going to recognize any of the names. That’s because multiple artists work on different scenes, there is a lot of turnover in VFX houses, and because a film shops out scenes to multiple houses to meet both schedule and budget.
So, even if one house (Weta) did all of the FX shots, which would be uncommon for a VFX film, 12 different artists may have worked on Caesar. It’s much easier for marketing to say: “Andy Serkis = Caesar” rather than “12 people you have definitely never heard of = Caesar.”
Let’s see on of these VFX guys create cgi emotions to grab the audience without the use of motion capture or Andy. Prove that you don’t need Andy or motion capture. It’s always the God-complexes of these guys that ruins everything. Prove it!!
See: Every Pixar film.
@Vince Mancini- Pixar makes cartoons. GREAT cartoons, but they are designed to provoke sentiment with archetypes and overall mood- the music, the story, etc. We’re talking about the use of VFX in a live action film, a character that has to not only appear lifelike down to the habitual ticks and random eyelid blinks, but carry the emotional weight and contradictions of a high stakes story, make ACTING CHOICES that drive the plot one way or another. Could the engineers and animators do that? Given enough time, sure…but the way things stand now, they’d NEVER make their due-date without people like Serkis!
I’m a huge Pixar fan, but this is a completely different ballgame haha
So, as an animator, this issue is kind of near and dear to my heart (as black and withered as it may be). I agree that mocap is a great tool for VFX films, even though I hate it. I also agree that Pixar animation (hand-keyed) and VFX animation are different animals entirely. As amazing as Pixar animation is, you can’t plug those keys into a live-action film on a CG character and have it work. Mocap does give you a great starting point for that kind of work.
That being said, the VFX team gets shafted in the discussion and Serkis is content to minimize their role as much as possible, despite the fact that it’s a truly collaborative effort. I understand why he does it, but I think he’s a prick because of it.
Let’s not be too harsh on Andy.
And I used to love the Serkis.
No, he worked very hard for this role to make it believable and less of a cartoon character.
3D artist here. I take no offence, at all, to what he said. He was explaining a complicated subject, in an easy to understand way, for people (lets face it, most people) that don’t have a clue what he’s talking about.