Video: Kids cry hysterically after The Odd Life of Timothy Green

Kids movies, am I right? At least half the movies that make people cry are aimed at young children, as if the makers’ entire goal was to humble their audience and make them submit. I’ve personally never cried at a movie – though there was a some kind of 3D-glasses malfunction during Up that kept making my eyes water – but I can still empathize with these two pre-bros who can’t stop crying after a screening of The Odd Life of Timothy Green. A backseat fit their parents apparently saw fit to share with the world. And through it all, no one even thought to shout “I’LL GIVE YOU SOMETHING TO CRY ABOUT!”
Spoiler alert:
“He had to die and I didn’t want him to,” howls the younger boy, referring to the death of a central character who meets his end at the film’s denouement.
Though his mom attempts to console him — rationalizing the inevitability of death in the “circle of life” — the child was having none of it.
“But it was so sad. It was just so sad,” the boy says, sobbing. “I didn’t want him to.”
When asked if the movie was worth watching, the child had a warning for potential viewers.
“If you do, you will tear out your eyes. It was so sad,” he responds sagely.
His brother seemed a little more divided on the matter. “There were so many happy and sad moments,” he says through tears. [HuffPo]
I know it’s wrong, and that they’ll probably be taking some sh*t at school for this, but I can’t stop laughing. I guess that makes me no better than these heartless bastard-parents. It’s weird, I didn’t even know John Boehner had kids.
[Youtuber Geoff Roth via BadassDigest]
Related: The girl who cries after Star Wars. At least those kids had a reason to cry.
thank god they are home schooled!
Uhhhhhhh, bro. How about a [spoiler alert]? Sheesh.
SPOILERS!! well at least this won’t sucker punch me in the balls like Bridge to Tarabithia
That kid didn’t cry when his own father was hung for stealing a pig.
So they don’t even compost him into a tree or anything? At least they rebooted D.A.R.Y.L. to keep him off the grid. Once again robots are superior to plants.
These parents are responsible for their kid’s future suicidal gun rampage.
A little molestation and solitary confinement will whip those kids into tip-top shape!
The America kid looks like the little porker in the beginning of Jurassic Park. I’ve cried at a bunch of movies, but seriously, Al Qaeda cannot get their hands on this video.
Someone’s on her period!
Well, at least if these kids ever say, “I’m not a pussy!” we have video evidence that, yes, they in fact are pussies. Thanks for the Internet America! Without you, we’d have no idea how many crybaby pussies we were raising.
Yeah, I hope I never had kids either. I also hope I had a time machine and this isn’t a concussion.
I call shenanigans. This is obviously viral marketing aimed at the coveted “abusive parent” demographic.
I had the same reaction when my mom told that I was going to eventually die. I was six.
Funniest thing I’ll see all week. Have to thank the parents for the emotional scars they’re branding these two with.
The real problem with these parents is the force feeding of pixie sticks to Kid America- His teeth look like a 7 year meth habit. On the other hand if they are feeding him meth that explains a lot, but not the juvenile diabeetus.
I’ve seen a lot of shops in my time…
Seriously, working with kids a lot you can easily tell (honestly, I’m sure everyone can) how forced and contrived all three of these children are acting. Stop Whining! Both of these videos are exactly “I’ll give you something to cry about” examples of what not to ever -under any circumstances -allow to continue. Sack the fuck up! (that goes double for you, Missy!)
Ok, maybe a two year old. Maybe.
After watching this I have to wonder…is this some terrible acting, coached by some moronic parents? Are these kids developmentally disabled. I smell a rat.
this kid is gonna have a long hard life….
how was it not obvious that plant boy was gonna die? i called it after seeing the first trailer.
plant boy dies but not before teaching the parents how to love…not just each other but life itself! wife possibly gets pregnant with miracle human baby at the end. parents raise human child with love lessons learned from plant boy.
so obvious.
Are you guys really complaining about a spoiler for a Disney movie about parents who adopt a baby from their garden?
Thanks for ruining the end of a movie I have NO intentions of watching…..