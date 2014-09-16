Watch This Double Dickshot KO From The Christian MMA Doc ‘Fight Church’ (For Jesus!)

I have a screener for Fight Church sitting at my house that I haven’t gotten around to watching yet, which is a shame because it basically combines my two favorite things: MMA and faith-based films. Or in this case, a documentary about a faith-based organization, specifically Victory Church in Rochester, New York, where pastor Paul Burress spreads the gospel through fists and flying armbars (he’s not the only one). Wait, what?
Here, let’s let one of the competitors in the clip explain it:
“The reason that we’re having the fights here is so that we can bring people in and tell ’em about God, and the hope is that through the fight, I can create a relationship with the person I’m fighting and extend Christ to him.”
He ends up extending Christ to him, alright. RIGHT IN THE DICK!
Yes, directors Daniel Junge and Bryan Storkel were lucky enough to witness the rare, double dickshot KO. But don’t blame either of the competitors for this, because, as one says before the fight, it was all pre-ordained anyway:
“If I win the fight, it’s because God gave me the fight. It’s not anything I’ve done, it’s already been decided who won, it’s just you wait to find out what happens.”
That’s right, everything happens for a reason. And if I’ve learned anything from this clip, it’s that God is HILARIOUS! OOOH WAH-AH AH-men. God, if this was your work, me and you should party.
Fight Church opens on VOD today, and will be hitting Netflix later this fall.
[hat tip: CagePotato]
Gif needed please.
“FUCK! RIGHT IN THE HOLY TRINITY!”
I would dominate this sport
Double Dickshot sounds like a Kevin Smith supervillain/early 90’s riot grrl band
The spirit of the Crusades is alive and well!
– Adrian PETERson
The second rule of Fight Church is: wear a cup.
Not sure who got the decision but they both got the shaft.
And the crowd went nuts!
Very funny guys +1’s all around/
My home city of Rochester, NY is known for Kodak (and some other things), but maybe, just maybe, it will be become known for the double nut shot. I saw this clip the other day and was just wishing Vince would cover it.
On the plus side, it totally worked. The challenger’s first words after getting hit were “JESUS CHRIST! Oh God oh God oh God ohhhhhhh God… holy shit!”. Church works, son.
When they feel the holy spirit it’s actually their nuts up in their stomach
@El Chopo de Snaka A couple of them Christian ladies look like they’ve had a fair few nuts up in dem stomachs already, knowumsayin’? GIGGITY GIGGITY. I mean who wears a black lacy cleavage-dress to church?! C’mon Darlene, get some class in dat ass!
Oh King Dann you so crazy
Fight Church: We’ll punch you in the nuts so hard you meet Jesus.
Junk shots for Jeebus.
Isn’t there a passage in the bible that says tattooing is not allowed or something?
like many Xitians, they only read the parts they want to live by. geehad!
Surprised no one has added the ‘Football in the Groin’ sound effect yet
“OOOH WAH-AH AH-men” – HOLY SHIT
After the fight they fucked each other in the ass, for Jesus.
I don’t usually comment via social media, but I just had to on this MMA Church. I couldn’t imagine people in this country could actually get any dumber…this proves there is know limit…if this church, don’t know why I even use the term “church”, is so hard up for members…try crystal meth night!!!