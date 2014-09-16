Watch This Double Dickshot KO From The Christian MMA Doc ‘Fight Church’ (For Jesus!)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I have a screener for Fight Church sitting at my house that I haven’t gotten around to watching yet, which is a shame because it basically combines my two favorite things: MMA and faith-based films. Or in this case, a documentary about a faith-based organization, specifically Victory Church in Rochester, New York, where pastor Paul Burress spreads the gospel through fists and flying armbars (he’s not the only one). Wait, what?

Here, let’s let one of the competitors in the clip explain it:

“The reason that we’re having the fights here is so that we can bring people in and tell ’em about God, and the hope is that through the fight, I can create a relationship with the person I’m fighting and extend Christ to him.”

He ends up extending Christ to him, alright. RIGHT IN THE DICK!

Yes, directors Daniel Junge and Bryan Storkel were lucky enough to witness the rare, double dickshot KO. But don’t blame either of the competitors for this, because, as one says before the fight, it was all pre-ordained anyway:

“If I win the fight, it’s because God gave me the fight. It’s not anything I’ve done, it’s already been decided who won, it’s just you wait to find out what happens.”

That’s right, everything happens for a reason. And if I’ve learned anything from this clip, it’s that God is HILARIOUS! OOOH WAH-AH AH-men. God, if this was your work, me and you should party.

Fight Church opens on VOD today, and will be hitting Netflix later this fall.

