Weekend Box Office: Gone Girl Is Still #1, But ‘Dracula Untold’ Opens Inexplicably Strong

Despite the near-unanimous critical consensus that Dracula Untold should’ve stayed that way (not to mention my own assertion that it was the f*ck you potatoes of movies), the Luke Evans vehicle managed a frankly shocking $23.5 million debut. That was behind Gone Girl’s $26.8 million take in its second weekend, but let’s be honest, it’s not really fair to compare Dracula Untold to a real movie now is it.
With a $70 million budget that I have to imagine went mainly to fine leatherwork and CGI bats, Untold beat out other debuting wide releases Alexander and the Terrible No Good I’m Not Going To Finish Typing This Etc. ($19.1 million on a $28 million budget) and The Judge ($13.3 million on a $50 million budget). Holy hell, The Judge cost $50 million? Jesus, green screen waterfalls must cost a lot more than I imagined.
[Dracula Untold] played 57% male and 61% over-25 years old. It played 31% Hispanic, 29% Caucasian, 24% Afr. American, 10% Asian, and 6% “others.”. […] The film has also earned $62.6m overseas thus far, bringing its worldwide cume to $86.1m. [Forbes]
Those of you who paid money to see it will only have yourselves to blame for them making Dra2ula Un2old: The Un2old S2ory a year from now.
Elsewhere, Alexander Yadda Yadda earned a respectable $19.1 million and even got sorta okay reviews, which I suppose makes some sense considering that it was directed by Miguel Arteta, who last directed Cedar Rapids, which I love. Of course, that still wasn’t enough to get me to see a movie about some dumb wiener kid having a bad day. If I wanted to hear about some kid getting gum stuck in his hair I’d hang out with my married friends.
The Judge managed a middling-to-poor $13.3 million opening. WB marketed it sort of like it was an Oscar movie, which it absolutely is not. Maybe that was a poor decision or maybe not. Frankly I’m not sure there is a right way to market a star-studded, way-too-long attempt at light dramedy that isn’t funny.
The next biggest new release was Addicted, with $7.6 million on 846 screens, for the highest per-screen average of the top 10. The Lionsgate release, based on the novel by Zane, played 72% African-American, 15% Latino, and 82% female. This one completely slipped under my radar, which is a shame because there are few phrases I enjoy typing so much as “based on the novel by Zane.”
Addicted had the lowest RottenTomatoes score of any new release, which seems unfair given that I doubt many critics judged it on the basis of how many male models got shirtless. That’s how I judge everything, even funerals.
Next week brings us The Best of Me, Book of Life, and Fury, with St. Vincent and Men, Women & Children expanding.
wow, that trailer was basically the whole movie, right?
We live in a world where 2 and a half men is one of the most successful sit coms of all time and Raising Hope didn’t even get a 5th season (Yes I’m bitter) so a shitty movie doing well doesn’t shock me.
I would really like to see a fairly historically accurate Vlad the Impaler, Dracula movie. I got briefly excited when I first heard about this film, but then quickly realized this was a Hollywood film, it was not going to be good.
It could just be called “Impaler” or “Order of the Dragon” and never mention the name Dracula at all. And get a very hard-R by showing people getting spikes up the butt.
“Impaler” is probably already a porn-Dracula-remake.
There actually is a film like this in the works called Vlad, penned by Charlie Hunnam of all people. No vampirism, just a straight bio-pic.
Sadly, Dracula Untold has already recouped it’s budget thanks to the international box office, which means Universal will probably now move forward with the “Marvel-style” monster universe they were planning to launch with this.
From what I understand this was never meant to be part of the ‘classic monsterverse’ series, but Universal saw all the money and hype coming out of Marvel and DC and decided this was part of their weak grab at a cohesive film universe.
@Casper right. The movie was filmed, completed, and sent out… and only after that were they like, “Oh, btw… this is the first movie in our methodically planned extended universe.”
Screw you Universal.
If anybody in Hollywood had any brains they would adapt Dan Simmons’ Children of the Night which mixes the Vlad the Impaler story with the vampire myth quite brilliantly. Add Robert Carlyle as Vlad and you got a great movie.
How has a Simmons book not been filmed yet?
I thought it was Zane Grey, who assumed he was now famous enough to just go the “one name” route.
Addicted: “My husband is every woman’s dream. Except he’s bald. So I am going to have an affair with the Latino guy with the Jewish name. He’s got hair!”
The marketing for The Judge was awful. It didn’t know what the film is. Playing ‘Who do you Love’ for comedic effect over scenes that were clearly meant to be dramatic was cheesy and ineffective. Im sure that they thought RDJ as Robert Duvall’s estranged son in a legal drama was easy Oscar bait but it didn’t turn out that way. Most of the budget was probably Downey’s fee.
Billy Zane’s a cool guy.
Vampires never went away, baby!
If you skip from Kate Beckinsale poured into leather or neoprene straight to Jim Jarmusch, anyways. Right over the ones that twinkle in the rain.
I watched Gone Girl this weekend, and I have to say that an hour into that movie I felt the same way I did during a recent BB King concert wherein he played only 4 songs in two hours. I literally wanted to scream and/or hit myself in the face with a billy club. The two other thoughts I had is that 1) Ben Affleck can’t act and 2) Batman v. Superman is going to be awful.
Ceder Rapids was a very entertaining flick. Had completely forgotten about it since it came out. that is all.
Finally saw Gone Girl last night. Thought it was excellent, but I do get the criticism that the movie
*** SPOILER ***
leaves out a lot of Amy’s voice and justification for being the way that she is. The novel does a better job at exploring her messed up relationship with her overbearing parents. But I get that a movie doesn’t have time for everything. Still loved it.
Patty: you’re my girl and all, but the last hour of the movie was beyond painful. I never read the book, but the movie took a turn from a beyond believable premise to just a parody of itself.
***SPOILER***
Can you enlighten me on Amy being pregnant with Nick’s baby? We were led to believe she used the neighbor’s urine to show that she was pregnant at the time of her disappearance. I know they mentioned the fertility doctor and all, but they never said that they froze his sperm or anything. Unless she was impregnated by Doogie Howser, I don’t understand what happened. Or maybe I was so angry at this point my mind refused to accept any more information. The fact that Nick felt responsible to “care for his baby” even though it probably wasn’t his was crazy.
I could go on, but…
OH! And the music for the last 30 minutes made me miss the vuvuzeulas from the World Cup in South Africa 4 years ago.
*** SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER ***
Nick thought Amy had let them throw out Nick’s sperm, but she didn’t. So she was 100% pregnant with Nick’s baby.
Also, another thing the novel does better is explore Nick’s history with his shitty, misogynistic father. Nick talks a lot about how he’s afraid of turning into his dad. He basically stays with Amy to protect the baby and be a better father than his own dad.
***SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER***
So why did she steal the neighbor’s urine if she was pregnant with her own baby? Or did this happen after she came back from Doogie’s?
Simple answer… it’s the only thing resembling a “popcorn” flick in theaters right now. Good, bad, or otherwise, people seek out mindless entertainment movies year-round and it is slim pickings on that front right now.