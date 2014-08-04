Weekend Box Office: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Breaks August Opening Record By Almost $25 Million

Yeah, so Disney/Marvel had a pretty good weekend. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s $94 million domestic gross ($160.4 million worldwide) broke the $69.3 million August opening record set by the Bourne Ultimatum back in 2007, reversed the downward trend in the box office (up 40% from this weekend last year), and surprised all those who worried that it was too weird or too niche to do big business. It was only a shade off Captain America 2’s $95 million opening and (gah) Transformer’s: Age of Extinction‘s best-of-the-year $100 million debut.
The film played 56% male and 55% over 25 years old. Among under-18 year olds (24%) and 25-34 year olds (21%), it earned an A+ Cinemascore while earning straight-As across other age-related demographics. It also earned $11.7m in IMAX alone while playing 45% overall in 3D. [Forbes]
Guardians of the Galaxy wound up having a ton of appeal with women: exit polling indicated that the audience was 44 percent female, which is the biggest share ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (the previous high was 40 percent for The Avengers). [BoxOfficeMojo]
And of course, it was actually good and is tracking 93% on RottenTomatoes, so now we get to see how much that actually matters for the box office. Whether it becomes Transformers ($100 million opening, $241 million total, $1 billion worldwide) or Godzilla ($93 million opening, $199.9 million total, $507 million worldwide) or Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($91.6 million opening, $202 million total, $707.8 million worldwide). For what it’s worth, most of Transformers‘ huge gross (76%) came from overseas, where Guardians isn’t doing as well as Thor, on average.
All in all, it should be good news for people who like good movies. It’s not as if anything was going to stop studios from trying to make more Transformers movies, but the good news from Guardians is that takeaway seems to be that building a strong brand through consistently quality products can be as important as the normal squawking about built-in audiences, brand recognition, four quadrant potential and blah blah blah. No one but the comic book die hards knew what “Guardians of the Galaxy” was a year ago, but it looked good, came from a brand (Marvel) generally known for doing good stuff, and was actually pretty good. I like to imagine a studio exec somewhere pointing to a single word drawn on a white board somewhere – “…GOOD?” as his peers looked confusedly at each other scratching their heads.
People are throwing around the Pixar comparison with Marvel, which is a double-edged sword, as Disney seems to have ruined Pixar and now they own Marvel. But maybe they’ll be better this time?? Something to hope for, anyway. In the meantime, this week brings us more crap (or what looks suspiciously like crap) with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Into the Storm, The Hundred-Foot Journey, and Step Up: All In opening. We’re now officially in the late-Summer doldrums, with nothing much decent looking opening until the awards-bait season starts in October.
Some day studios will learn that competing with every other awards movie for a not-that-important-to-begin-with awards season bump makes less sense than releasing a decent movie on one of the many, many other weekends where nothing good is out and it can shine, but it obviously hasn’t happened yet. The most powerful box office trend, as always, is inertia.
It did have quite a bit of female appeal. I went with my 4 sisters and my gf, all of whom usually hate MCU movies but were intrigued by it and ended up like GOTG more than I did.
apparently Transformers broke a billion thanks to china
I am not a comic book guy, like at all, and I only see the comic book movies via DVD/cable. But, I did venture out to an actual theater to see GOTG, and was thoroughly impressed. A frickin’ great movie. I am gonna’ go out on a limb and say our boy Andy Dwyer is going to be a big, bright shiny STAR!
He’s this generation’s Han Solo.
I’m curious why you think Pixar has been ruined. Because of the Cars sequels and spinoffs? You might be rught but they have two new films in production that sound great, so I’m cautiously optimistic. (The Day of the Dead one and the dinosaur one.)
Planes doesn’t help. I took my sons to Planes: Fire and Rescue, and while the animation stands up, nothing really happened.
Does Brave fall in this timeline? Because it wasn’t “great Pixar standard.” To me, it was a glorified Disney-animated-feature film. Mostly for kids, hit or miss in quality.
They’ve done nothing but Brave and sequels since the merger. Not a huge sample size, but it doesn’t look great so far.
Seriously… Films released since Disney bought Pixar:
Ratatouille: Great
Wall-E: Amazing
Up: Amazing
Toy Story 3: Amazing
Cars 2: Doo-doo
Brave: Pretty good
Monsters U: Good
And the Planes films are not made by Pixar. I’m not worried about Pixar. Or Marvel for that matter.
I agree with Vince that Disney’s involvement is worrisome. I think Pixar has fared better than Marvel though. The problems I have with the MCU are the lack of stakes and the shoehorning in of the larger continuity. Guardians and Iron Man 3 worked because they didn’t play it safe with the directors and they had characters that were so charming and interesting that I didn’t need a false threat of their demise. (Avengers was good in spite of Whedon, who I’m not yet convinced is a good director.)
Pixar still employs their best creative who are working on their next films and can’t pump out toy sellers fast enough for Disney (hence the Cars sequels and spinoffs).
Granted, one of those sequels was the fantastic Toy Story 3. Also, are you forgetting Up?
@JBaker I was looking at the same thing. I have to imagine Ratatouille, Wall-E and maybe Up were probably already in motion by the time Disney bought Pixar (I’m guessing at least 2-3 years lead time to make an animated film?). Which leaves all sequels and a Disney princess movie. Not good when you look at their past output.
I’m not convinced that they made sequels because of Disney. Also, Toy Story 3 and Monsters University were both great. They’ve got three original movies coming up, two next year. I’m not too worried.
@greed I may have dreamed this, but I feel like I read at some point that when Disney was just the distributor, Pixar was obligated to make a certain amount of movies for them but for some reason they didn’t count sequels in that total, so Jobs vowed to never make a sequel. So in a way they are making sequels because of Disney.
Brave was bad. Monsters U was decent but not at all memorable (what was it about again?) One of their in-production films (the one about the dinosaur, forget the name) was delayed because apparently it was a huge mess and they more or less started over. Which is fine, but points to some breakdown in the pipeline that’s churned out classic after classic for so many years. I hope they right the ship. At least Disney Animation is putting out good stuff. Wreck-It Ralph is better than anything since Toys 3, Brave was even good and Big Hero 6 looks like it could be great. I was hoping that there would be a rivalry between Pixan and Disney Animation that would elevate both, but it looks like PIxar is rolling over.
@mattyj2001 you literally used these two sentences in your last paragraph:
“Brave was bad.”
“Brave was even good”
typo
s/Brave (was even good)/Frozen \1/
I said it once and I’ll say it again, Ryan Reynolds wishes he had half the on screen charisma has Chris Pratt.
I don’t really understand this criticism, and I’ve seen it a lot (for some reason) since GOTG reviews starting coming in.
Is it Ryan Reynolds’ fault that he’s been cast in shitty, poorly-written super hero movies? Probably not. He killed it as Deadpool in the short screen time he was given (and then they butchered the entire character after that), and he nails the character in the recent Deadpool leaked footage, too.
This is karma for Van Wilder and the dog-jizz eclairs.
The original Cars was made in Pixar’s peak and it sucked. It made tons of money though, especially in toy sales so that why we keep seeing it come back. Stop taking wiener kids to see Cars and you’ll have the studio working on better shit.
My buddy works for Pixar and he says they still make $1 billion a year off of Cars merch alone. Expect Cars 3 down the line.
@begbie3 As the father of two boys under the age of 7, I can say with certainly that “Cars” is like crack for children.
I think Pixar is always going to be an inapt comparison to Marvel, insofar as Marvel has a lot of built-in source material to draw from, whereas Pixar was only ever going to be good for as long as the creative juices kept flowing.
Pixar could just as easily have run out of ideas without the Disney merger. Marvel’s core business is basically market-testing storylines that can be adapted for the films later.
My official stance: GOTG was just OK.
Spoiler Alert… the end where they hold hands and beat the bad guy with the Care Bear Stare = LAME.
And what’s the point of having John C Reilly in outer space if your not going to have him doing anything cool?
Great, now every movie’s gonna have a fucking talking raccoon.
expect 10,000 Rocket Raccoons knocking on your door come Halloween time.
@kazoshay If it gets us a completely ridiculous Great Lakes Avengers or Nextwave movie, it’ll all be worth it.
STAR BRAND. SLEEPWALKER. SPEEDBALL.
with nothing much decent looking opening until the awards-bait season starts in October
August 15: Expendables 3
August 22: Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (alternative title: Eva Green’s Boobs, Again)
Your argument is invalid, sir.
Expendables 3 is all over torrents already, btw, so its box office might be affected: [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
Eva Green’s spectacular body aside, Sin City 2 is going to suck, judging by that trailer.
Oh shit, Eva Green finally gets naked??!!! I can’t wait to pay to see that!
I’m glad Mel Gibson’s acting again. But considering the only good thing he’s been in since 2002 is Get the Gringo (so good), I’m not happy that the latest I have to look forward to with him is The Expendables 3.
I thought Edge of Darkness was pretty cool.
Are we past the point of you reviewing Lucy? ‘Cause that was completely bonkers in good and bad ways. Hilarious and heartfelt, as they say, replete with cosmic flash drives and rock salt drugs
Missed my press screening and it doesn’t seem noteworthy enough to warrant seeing it now.
I wouldn’t say it was worth paying for or seeing again.
I think it was the fourth or fifth stock footage montage in “Lucy” where I realized Luc Besson had gone full Ed Wood on us.
Too busy leading the life of a high powered internet critic, I assume. Snorting Cheeto powder off Scarlet Johanson’s boobs and lamenting the death of the written word.
I just saw GoTG last night. My one word review: YAYYYYYYYYY!
On a side note, my favorite post-movie watching moment from last night was listening to an older woman explain to her daughter who Howard the Duck is as they left the movie theater.
I may just be grabbing at straws here (where the fuck did all these straws come from?), but I wonder what this will mean, if anything, for the fate of other Marvel brands that are being looked at right now, even not from Disney/Marvel *looks again at Deadpool test fooage*
Cool to see Boyhood is doing so well when it’s not even in that many theaters. It’s only playing in one small theater in Portland currently, but
Playing on three screens at the theater. When I went to see it, every screening was packed. Pretty cool.
Saw Guardians of the Galaxy last night and it was amazing. I feel bad for being such a hater beforehand now. I think it was mostly because of the stupid “Hooked On A Feeling” song that I didn’t understand, but it kinda all makes sense after seeing it. At least we didn’t have to listen to the same ol cliche songs or Wub Wub soundtrack.
I was surprised that every Guardian in the movie was really well developed. I figured the Raccoon and Groot would just be comic relief only, but they were surprisingly fleshed out.
My only dumb complaint is that it bugs me how people are saying its the best Marvel movie yet. I feel like its a weird comparison to make since its not really a superhero movie at all, and more of a new trippy Star Wars. I’m excited to see the two world pair up eventually, but this is just a great movie of its own right.
Also wtf, I’m surprised Filmdrunk isn’t talking about Kevin Bacon more. That was the best part.
Disney didn’t ruin Pixar, they just forced them to make terrible sequels in order to make money. Pixar’s shit is very tight butthole, but they got caught up in the goddamned sequel game.
I’m going to see this in theaters, but I’m still not happy about Marvel’s continued attempts to bring the shitty tropes of comic books to the movie screen.