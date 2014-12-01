Weekend Box Office: ‘Mockingjay’ Has Made Almost $500 Million In Two Weeks

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (our review) opened slightly smaller than its predecessors, but is holding just as well, dropping 53% in its second weekend on its way to $56.8 million domestic for the weekend. And more importantly, $480 million worldwide cumulatively. And it hasn’t even opened in China yet.
The Lions Gate Entertainment action sequel earned $56.875 million over its Fri-Sun frame, down “just” 53% and a robust $82.6m over the holiday frame. That’s the third-biggest Wed-Sun totals respectively, behind The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($74m/$109m) and Frozen ($67m/$93m) last year. It’s actually the fifth biggest Fri-Sun Thanksgiving frame as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Toy Story 2 both made $57m over their Fri-Sun frames but ended up with $82m and $80m respectively over the long frame. [Forbes]
Or, to put it in layman’s terms, “It made a shitload of money and everyone is stoked.”
Business wasn’t as brisk outside of the Capitol, however (see what I did there?), as overall box office was down 20% from last Thanksgiving. The new releases were Penguins of Madagascar, which was a disappointment, and Horrible Bosses 2 (our review) which was sort of a flop, earning $15.7 million on a $40 million budget, “well behind projections.” Tracking numbers had it grossing $35 million, proving once again that tracking companies are kind of a scam. The first Horrible Bosses had a $28 million opening on the way to $209.6 million worldwide, but some jokes don’t deserve to be told twice. Oh well, it looked like the cast at least had fun.
From DreamWorks Animation and Fox, Penguins placed No. 2 with $36 million for the five days, one of the lowest numbers for an animated film opening over Thanksgiving, not accounting for inflation, although it did best DreamWorks’ ill-fated Rise of the Guardians ($32.3 million). That includes a weekend take of $25.8 million. [HollywoodReporter]
But at least they can take solace in not having worked too hard coming up with the concept.
That’s about it for this week. Join us again next week, which brings us… well… nothing, actually, at least not in wide release. Wild will be getting five screens and The Pyramid 55o, so if you live outside of the major markets, it’s a good time to catch up on Birdman, Nightcrawler, Gone Girl, Whiplash, etc.
The first horrible bosses was like a rated r nbc sitcom in that it was garbage so this does not surprise me
So I guess The Babadook didn’t open wide?
Everyone is aware that the book Mockingjay sucks ass, right? Like, I was rooting for her to die throughout because her character became such an insufferable, whiney, wishy-washy turd that it did nothing but make me realize how much those people needed President Snow.
I love asshole protagonists, since it changes the dynamic from “wanting the protagonist to succeed” to “wanting the protagonist to fail and die horrible.”
This is why I am amazed that Jordan Belfort hasn’t been murdered yet. I mean come on serial killers, no jury would convict you.
Adult?
Okay, I actually like Katnip in the movie but I think that they did some re-writes for the screenplay, and also its kind of hard to hate Lawrence. On the other hand, I do remember the girl in the books whining a lot.
However, my question to you Censored… why the fuck were you reading the books in the first place? I have a bit of an excuse because I was in High School when they came out, and everyone was hyping it to no end, but if I was older there’s no way I would’ve had enough to interest to read it.
I was not aware that the book Mockingjay sucks ass.
I am aware that it was written for teenage girls which is why I am not aware of it’s quality or substance.
I’m all for chemical castrations against peoples wills’.
“Nobody seems to talk that much smack about adults who read hairy potter.”
Yes they do.
I was dragged into Mocking Jay because my friend wanted to see it really badly, and it was like, literally the most boring thing I’ve seen in a theater besides Madagascar 3.
The whole movie was a bunch of people in un-sexy costumes looking depressed. The only excitement in the movie came when they did that operation to rescue Pita Chips, and it was all build up and no action… kinda like the movie.
Now that we see how much of a success this franchise is, can I ask: Is Katniss the revolutionary hero we need? [higherprogress.com]
I see the Chinese government being totally fine with people emulating the three-finger salute of rebellion.
Pokes head up out of laptop with buds firmly placed in ears, adjusts package in extremely tight jeans, and clears throat:
This movie is like an allegory for Ferguson and it mirrors our police state society (takes a huge swig of Starbuck’s venti sized mug of coffee and goes back to watching cat video’s).
Birdman is the only movie on that list that you absolutely must see.
Anyone else surprised at how shitty Foxcatcher is doing?
In pure gross it’s not doing great, but I don’t think over $14k per screen on average after 3 weeks is that bad. Other than The Imitation Game the only other movie on the list that’s close is the continuing adventures of Katnips Featherbeef.