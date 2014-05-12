Weekend Box Office: ‘Neighbors’ Earns $85 Million Worldwide, One Of Biggest R-Rated Comedies Ever

Neighbors opened to $51.1 million in domestic box office over the Mother’s Day weekend, which is so huge that it trails only Ted ($54.4 million) and Sex in the City ($57 million) in terms of openings for non-sequel, R-rated comedies. Worldwide (including England and Australia, where it was called “Bad Neighbours,” perhaps to differentiate it from the Australian sitcom Neighbours), it earned $34.4 million, more than This is the End‘s entire run ($24.6 million). Clearly, your mother loves Zac Efron.
This was the 14th R-rated film to top $50 million on opening weekend, and a bigger debut than any Adam Sandler comedy and two of the three Hangover films. This is a huge win for Universal, as the comedy cost just $18m to produce.
This will be Seth Rogen and Zac Efron’s biggest respective live-action debut weekends, topping the $42m debut of High School Musical 3 and the $33m debut of The Green Hornet. [Forbes]
Almost every box office observer credits the simplicity of concept (“Family vs. Frat”) as a reason for the success. Meanwhile, or perhaps related, people who saw the film didn’t actually like it that much, with it earning a “B” Cinemascore, though I doubt that’ll keep them from making a sequel.
Basically, I see this having outcomes going forward, one good, one not so good. On the one hand, I think studios may have finally realized that an R-rated comedy that goes for it is a better investment than a watered-down, PG-13 one. Neighbors also didn’t feel overly focus grouped (for all its faults), much less than another Universal comedy from a few year back, Wanderlust. Maybe because that one had a much higher budget. If this starts a trend of lower-budgeted, R-rated comedies that studios don’t micromanage too much, that sounds like a good thing to me.
The downside is the Efron angle. Studios definitely don’t need any help trying to re-cast comedy actors with pretty people (a trend as old as time, really) and this certainly isn’t going to help. So the upside is that we’re probably going to see more R-rated comedies, but don’t be surprised if Taylor Lautner and Kellen Lutz land some big parts in them.
The other big story is that Amazing Spider-Man 2 is dropping like a rock, down 59 percent from last week and looking more like Spider-Man 3 (61% drop) and Iron Man 2 than Cap 2 (56% drop). Astute observers have pointed out that each successive Spider-Man movie has earned less than the previous one:
Spider-Man: $403.7 million
Spider-Man 2: $373.6 million
Spider-Man 3: $336.5 million
Amazing Spider-Man: $262 million
That makes for a nice story, for those of us who like to think quality has something to do with it, but it only takes into account domestic numbers. If you include worldwide numbers, Spider-Man 3 is the biggest of the franchise.
Spider-Man: $821.7 million
Spider-Man 2: $783.8 million
Spider-Man 3: $890.9 million
Amazing Spider-Man: $752.2 million
Furreigners love Tobey Mag’s emo bangs, I guess.
Moreover, to assume these numbers are a huge deal to Sony, and that they’re going to rethink their strategy when they notice, ignores the reality that box office isn’t actually that important to them anymore. Studios will only stop attempting this Marvel Universe-style cross media franchise strategy when it starts losing money as a whole, and that’s still a ways away.
Meanwhile, in sort of good news, Hollywood’s unstoppable pandering-to-the-religious strategy took a slight hit this weekend, as the faith-based Moms Night Out earned just $4.2 million. Of course, that could just be due to the fact that middle America didn’t actually realize it was faith-based. It also only cost $5 million to make, because Sean Astin will work for free soda. Don’t expect them to slow down with these any time soon. Gosh, I can’t wait until film studios are milking the same manufactured culture divide as Fox News.
Next week brings us Godzilla and Disney’s Million Dollar Arm, sure to be best movie about Indians playing baseball since Major League.
Sean Astin only got the “Mom’s Night Out” gig because Kirk Cameron’s Subway sandwich demands were just too outrageous.
Meanwhile, Disney is the sole beneficiary of the merchandising sales for Spider-Man. So as long as they make enough money, which seems to just require maintaining public awareness of Spider-Man, they’re not going to be in any hurry to mess with the status quo.
I would like to take this opportunity to decry the shameful lack of (female) nudity in the “R”-rated Neighbors. The ladies get to ogle shirtless Zac and have several opportunities to admire Rogen’s flabby physique, but what do us heterosexual guys get: Prosthetic Rose Byrne Boobs and a FEW fleeting seconds of actual topless ladies.
I call shenaningans on an R-rated film that gets its rating for language, drug use, and floppy dildo-fights.
I would have also accepted a graphic, murderous rampage at the end where Rogen and Byrne murder all of the frat boys with guns, machetes, flamethrowers, fire, and acid.
More often than not it’s male nudity in r-rated comedies than female. I gave up on female nudity on R-rated comedies a long time ago. I think we peaked when we got bush in Revenge of The Nerds, and it’s been downhill ever since (and I’m not only talking about the female nudity onscreen either)
If only there were somewhere you could see naked women. You don’t even have to pay for it. Something like a series of tubes.
It’s the principle of the thing! Every R-rate film should be loaded with boobs and butts and cursing and violence. What, did we lose a WAR?
I actually have a theory that since you can now see every single sex act that humanity has ever imagined for free on the internet, mainstream movies and culture will get much more prudish just because films really can’t compete with the internet. So they will quit trying.
I think that’s true, anecdotally. There’s generally way less nudity in movies these days. And when it does it tends to be entirely desexualized and meant for comedic effect (i.e. Ken Jeong in “The HAngover”).
I was impressed with Ali Cobrin’s work in American Reunion. Naked chicks can be used for comedy also.
Somehow it’s never bothered me that Hollywood makes tons of movies that I don’t want to see.
Thats the only thing Ive ever seen from that movie. I think the rest could only bring it down.
Neighbors 2: Neighboring harder
Neighbors 2: Electric Neighborboo
Neighbors 2: Resurrection/Requim
Neighbors 2: Tokyo Drift
Neighbors 2: Will You Be My Neighbor? The Revenge of Mr. Rogers
All we need is 2 Neighbours 2 Neighbourly and we can shut ‘er down. Threads closed, people. Move along.
What is it with this half-assed slapstick, occasionally risqué joke-telling movie genre? Grown-ups, sandler’s new movie…it’s probably because the only people that go to the theater anymore still collect an allowance. Same thing caused the drastic increase in all the YA adaptations.
Seeing Rogen getting blasted by an airbag using shitty cgi (more than once, mind you) does not tickle my funny bone.
Now get off my lawn!
Nobody’s buying family vs. frat, it’s that Efron-Rogen shirtless magic. That Midnight Cowboy reboot can’t come soon enough!
I love David Wain, et al. But “Wanderlust” was really boring. Not awful. It had a couple funny parts, but mostly just boring.
Probably won’t see it myself, but it makes me happy to see R-rated comedies make bank, only for the sake of future projects.
In the UK this film had a 9 day opening weekend. Not sure if that was similar throughout other countries. Might have boosted the numbers somewhat..
Somehow, I’m guessing James Franco told Seth Rogen that if he made a half assed comedy with an attractive enough male co-star, Seth could get all the weed he wanted during California’s drought. I’d like to think Seth made this movie specifically to get high as shit.
As opposed to all his other movies?
I have no shame about this: shirtless Zac on the big screen was worth the price of admission. Day-am!
Sold.
The thing is, I’ve heard Neighbors WAS screened a lot, just like Wanderlust was, but it seems they didn’t make a lot of adjustments. People liked it from the start. I saw it and… it’s ok, funny enough, not great.
I saw neighbors and thought it was pretty funny. But I didn’t go in expecting much. Just a few random laughs and a simple plot to allow me to turn off my brain for a bit.
I think that it also helps that both my wife and myself (along with most of our friends) were squarly in the cross-hairs of this film. We all went to college and look back fondly on those days. We are also very recently new parents and lived (are living) through the shock that is growing up and having children. This movie had us laughing. A lot.
By the time we left the theater, we were stoked to go out drinking and partying but instead ended up at home, paying the babysitter, and going to bed by 10 because we had a big day at the zoo planned with the kids the next day.
How in the world did Wanderlust have a $35 million budget? Did most of that go to Aniston? I thought it was alright and had a few funny parts, but even for huge fans of Aniston, Rudd, or the State crew, that was a clear “wait for it to get to cable” movie.
Oh come on, Efron, Lautner and Lutz all lumped into the same category? Efron may be taking long during his quest to find himself as an actor, but at least he’s trying! His C.V. is more diverse and he’s FAR more tolerable than the other two combined.
Also, please, God, please, may Hollywood never combine Lautner and Lutz again.