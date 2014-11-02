Weekend Box Office: ‘Nightcrawler’ Took #1 While The ‘Saw’ Re-Release Made Just $315 Per Theater

Horror films generally barely stay relevant through their first weekend, let alone 10 years, yet this weekend saw more than 2,000 screens dedicated to a 10th anniversary re-release of Saw. Turns out Saw was about as popular a Halloween offering as a syringe-filled box of raisins, and it earned just $650,000, for an average of $315 per location. It was playing on 10 times as many screens as Birdman (our review), incidentally, in case you were wondering whether the world is fair. You’d think all those empty Saw theaters would’ve been an ideal place for a 15-year-old to get a handjob, but it seems they were all in Ouija.
Nightcrawler (our review) took the number one spot with $10.91 million domestic, on a budget of just $8.5 million. It took advantage of a dearth of new releases as everyone else was scared off by Halloween falling on a Friday and keeping everyone out of theaters (which they did, with the total box office down 40% from the same weekend last year). A good movie doing decent business with a smart release plan, imagine that. Nightcrawler played 56% male and 66% over 25, and received a pretty poor B- Cinemascore, in case you were wondering if test audiences were still dumb. “Durr, I didn’t like how the villain was so mean to everyone.”
Of course, Nightcrawler is in a dead heat with Ouija, which earned an estimated $10.9 million in its second weekend, and we won’t know which one was number one until final numbers come out tomorrow. Michael Bay, who co-produced through Platinum Dunes, is still the king of dipshit whisperers. He is never going to not make money.
Before I Go To Sleep was the only other wide release this weekend, some kind of amnesia joint starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. Be honest, you hadn’t even heard of it before now. It did no business and got terrible reviews, so expect to never hear of it again. I’m sure Colin Firth will bounce back though, man has the stiffest goddamned upper lip in the biz.
Elsewhere, St. Vincent (our review) continues to make more than its previous week, adding another $7.7 million while expanding to 2500 screens in its fourth weekend. I don’t know why they didn’t just open it on 2500 screens to begin with, it’s not an art film.
Anyway, awards season begins in earnest this weekend with Interstellar (hitting on Tuesday on analog 70 mm IMAX screens), Big Hero 6, and The Theory of Everything, the Stephen Hawking biopic starring Eddie Redmayne. You know what they say, it’s not awards season until someone pretends to be disabled.
Nothing says “I simply don’t give a shit” like re-releasing Saw. WTG producers.
I want to see this but my fucking theater isn’t carrying it! I really need to move out of the midwest.
I want to find the fuckers who walked into Nightcrawler and gave it a B- or lower. I will find you mother fuckers. You will find my breath fogging your windows at night. You will see my visage behind you in the mirror. I will haunt your dreams.
AV Club gave it a B
@StreetSpirit Yeah. One of many reasons I don’t read their reviews.
One of my “friends” on Facebook wrote an angry post the other day about going to see the new Saw movie and it was just the first one again.
“This reboot seems awfully famil..GODDAMMIT!!”
Great for Nightcrawler. I didn’t think it’d be a wide release film. Guess it’s not super wide but expected the 4 theater crap.
2000 screens for 10 year old torture port and I can’t find anywhere to see Birdman?
And Nightcrawler is incredible and Jake G is KILLIN IT lately
But it’s a brand new 4K transfer from James Wan himself! The shifty movie is way clearer now!
*shitty. If only it was shifty
I’m surprised Ninja Turtles didn’t do better since it’s apparently incredibly popular.
I am basing that on the fact that every goddamn kid that came trick or treating here was either a Ninja Turtle or the chick from Frozen.
If every kid that came trick or treating was a Ninja Turtle, then the movie did its job. It’s basically an ad for Turtle stuff.
“Fuck you! You’re gonna go see it! Buy this shit!”
Saw Birdman this weekend. A staggering piece of work. It’s like a cross between All that Jazz and Klaus Marie Brandauer’s Mephisto. Insane craftsmanship from the technical perspective and absolutely spellbinding performances down to the last bit player. If Keaton, Norton and Stone don’t get Oscars it will be a travesty. Keaton’s scene with the theater critic is just a tour-de-force of sublime acting work. And this is the first movie where Galifianakis endeared himself to me and didn’t annoy me. Just a masterpiece. The Oscars can just open and close with this one. Well, I haven’t seen Interstellar yet, but I haven’t been this transfixed in ages.
I’m a Galifianakis apologist, still love the guy, but I understand about the annoying thing. He was really, really good in It’s Kind of a Funny Story (spoiler alert, it’s not really funny.)
Interstellar isn’t an awards movie, not matter how much the studio wants it to be. It’s just too disjointed and flat story wise. Great performances and CGI though.
Saw being shitty not withstanding, there are many movies that play constantly on TV that I would be more that thrilled to go see in the theater again.
I thought Interstellar was opening early on Wednesday, not Tuesday. Not to nitpkick, but, you know, editorial accuracy and all.
Maybe the test audiences were just mad because it wasn’t another X-Men spin-off.
I gave Nightcrawler some more money, this time without Jose Cuervo along for the ride. A lot less funny, still thrilling but maybe a little… sickening? Can’t expect unanimity when it comes to the rolly coaster.
Nightcrawler is the feel good movie of the year. A story about a young, ambitious go-getter who understands that the scope of opportunities out there to be capitalized upon is all according to one’s will to commit to the tenet’s of true capitalism. A real study in embracing the essence of entrepreneurial spirit. I hope this is just the first installment in what will be a series of story’s about Louis Bloom’s trip to the top.