Weekend Box Office: The Lone Ranger Bombed and No One Liked It

Jerry Bruckheimer’s bloated turd of a Lone Ranger movie tanked this weekend while Despicable Me 2 won the day, which is crazy, because from everything I’ve read about children, they just adore adaptations of semi-racist radio serials from the 30s. The $250 million budgeted Lone Ranger managed just $29.4 million for the three-day weekend, and $48.9 million for the five-day weekend, still well below even the studio’s lowered expectations of $65 million. I’m so f*cking proud of you right now, America. USA! USA! (*shoots roman candle out ass while singing the Star Spangled Banner*)
Meanwhile, weekend number one, the debuting Despicable Me 2, took in $82.5 million, as the overall box office was up 12 percent from last year.
On Wednesday, “Despicable Me 2” had the highest opening day ever for an animated feature (behind the Friday opening of “Toy Story 3” and “Shrek the Third“) and marked the highest Wednesday opening of all time for Universal. On Thursday, it had the second highest Thursday gross in history (behind “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen“). With a budget of $76 million, the film has already made its money back three times, on its way to cross the worldwide $300 million mark this weekend. [Indiewire]
Through its first five days, Despicable Me 2 earned an estimated $142.1 million. That’s just ahead of Toy Story 3 ($141 million) for top five-day start ever for an animated movie; while the differing release patterns keeps that from being a true apples-to-apples comparison, it still does give a good idea how immensely popular the sequel was over the holiday weekend. [WeekendBoxOffice]
But if people will no longer pay to watch Johnny Depp make silly faces, how will he afford to maintain his extensive collection of baubles and trinkets!?
Now, a lot of people are going to cry about people like me dancing on Lone Ranger‘s grave, as if me and the other big bad film writers all got together and decided that this was the movie we were going to hate while giving equally bad ones a pass. I assure you, those meetings do not exist, and if they did I wouldn’t go because the food would be probably be terribly bland on account of everyone’s crippling food allergies, and anyway I’m scared of contracting beard lice.
The thing is this: Jerry Bruckheimer is bad for movies (at least since his old partner Don Simpson died). He makes watered-down turds with the hopes that they’ll appeal to the widest swath of people, but even best-case scenario, people will only sort of put up with them. They’re not the kinds of movies that people love, that turn more people into moviegoers, that get people excited about going to the movies. Movies like Lone Ranger? Hey, go ahead and bet on them if you think it’ll make you some money (I highly doubt it got made because the creative team was super passionate about the story), but don’t expect me to cheer on a cynical product. And when it tanks, yeah, I’m going to laugh like Nelson Muntz because I’m kind of a prick. Lone Ranger probably isn’t the worst movie ever, but I promise, there are worthier objects of your pity than Jerry Bruckheimer and company.
Fantasy Summer Box Office Standings
Bret came up HUGE this week with Lone Ranger being his bomb pick, but even with Lone Ranger as a non-bomb, Laremy’s the leader in the clubhouse. Pacific Rim needs to make like $100 million for me to be in this thing.
Laremy (First overall pick)
1. Iron Man 3 – $175.3
2. Man of Steel $117 million / $225 million budget = 52%, 100 minus 52 = 48.
3. Epic: 33.5
4. Lone Ranger: 29.4
Total: 286.2
Vince (2nd pick):
1. 6 Fast 6 Furious: 97.4
2. Pacific Rim
3. The Wolverine
4. We are the Millers (Bomb)
Total: 97.4
Bret (3rd pick)
1. Star Trek 2: 71
2. Despicable Me 2: 82.5
3. Lone Ranger (Bomb): 29m on a 250m budget = 12%, 100 – 12 = 88.
4. After Earth: 27
Total: 268.5
Brendan (4th pick)
1. Man of Steel: 113
2. Hangover 3: 41.7
3. The Internship: 18.1
4. The Great Gatsby (Bomb): $51 million on a $105 million budget, which equals 49 percent of budget, subtracted from 100 is 51.
Total: 224
Ben (5th):
1. Monsters University: 82
2. Planes
3. World War Z: 66
4. World War Z (Bomb): $66 million on a $190 million budget, equals 34.7 percent of budget, 100 minus 35 equals 65.
Total: 213
I’d pay to see him make this face again (NSFW):
having just made my semi-annual trip to the theaters I was surprised by how uninteresting it looked in the trailer ( I don’t watch trailers as I don’t have television and would just as soon watch something else as watch a commercial for a movie). though it certainly wasn’t as terrible looking as after earth. though I think the order went fast and furious 6 which looked most certainly better than the movie promised to be, then lone ranger and then after earth. so it went from least bad to greatest boredom in proper order.
Do you have a monocle and a handlebar mustache? You sound very fancy, sir. I shall now return to watching my television, you go back to finding the correct goggles to wear on your top hat. Good day.
Why does someone that makes “semi-annual” trips to the movies and doesn’t watch TV or movie trailers even bother to troll around on a movie blog?!
Tulk Smash!
Or watch the trailers. Those are sometimes the most interesting thing at the theater.
But what I’d really like to know is what terminaltrip421 saw, did s/he like it, and what the hell do you do in the hours between the end of work and bed?
Bret would be winning if Laremy didn’t get that make-up pick.
BOO LAREMY.
I’m hoping Vince via Pacific Rim cleans up.
Shouldn’t you be basing these on their total box office gross? I mean, the people that make these movies are making them expecting 60-70% of their profits to come from overseas. So it’s not like the US box office is the be-all and end-all of a film’s success.
I was thinking the same thing. This competition makes no sense if the films do really well overseas.
If it was meant as a perfect judge of how much money they make, yes, but it’s just easier to do domestic opening, because sometimes you have to wait two or three months for a film to open in all territories overseas, and it’s an unfair comparison if one has opened in Europe, but not in Asia, and blah blah blah. Basically, we do domestic only because if we did worldwide the contest would take like 8 months.
Um, not to beat a dead horse, but most of these films open at the same time, and many even open earlier overseas… I mean, no one is betting The Way, Way Back here or The Kings of Summer…
“Many” is not “all,” and your condescending “um…” makes me want to stab you in the neck with a pencil.
That, and hes trying to rip off Hank Scorpios Hammocks avatar.
Just seems to me that it’s like using only the Nielsen ratings to judge the viewership of a TV show, and not bothering to look at the numbers from streaming or pirating.
Jeezus…you guys argue the rules for every effing game you play, don’t you?
So… thing about a game like this? It doesn’t matter what the rule set is as long as everyone was clear about it when it started.
Just shut up and root for everyone to screw up big enough to make some comedy out of it.
That’s why I asked. It wasn’t clear…
Your question started with “Shouldn’t you be doing x?” which indicates an understanding that they were not.
It’s okay to try to prove you are smarter than everyone else on the internet. But please, at least stick to your guns.
Yes… Ask if they should or shouldn’t include their whole amount the movie makes is an understanding that they are only using US box office opening weekends. But that doesn’t change the fact that that is falsehood, or not representative of the actual money these movies made. Fast 6 made amazing money the week it opened in Europe and Asia before it opened stateside. Why wasn’t that money accounted for?
It’s fucking stupid to judge something based solely off of a single, often minor aspect of its expected performance. On top of which, that particular list of films are specifically made to reap foreign market profits, and American profits are seen as nothing more than icing on the cake (if they’re lucky)… So why bother basing anything on it.
Again, it’s like only basing a TV rating on Nielsen ratings and dismissing the streaming and pirating because it doesn’t suit your narrow view to make easy jokes and wallow in crapulence.
Just want to say it’s Hank Scorpio’s “I’m not even wearing a coat!” avatar, not the hammock avatar.
Also, the point in picking one market is that it’s always consistent. In that it will open in the US at some time in the summer.
Your assertion that “most of these movies open at the same time” is just plain false. We’re talking about a week-to-week competition here, and there’s normally a spread of at least 1-2 months between the US and all foreign markets. (Vince’s point about the game taking 8 months …)
Pacific Rim doesn’t open in Greece until September. But other movies open in Greece earlier than the US. This would provide for inconsistent stats if all opening weekend revenue is counted. You’d have to be sure that:
1) All movies involved will open at all in all countries in the world. At all.
2) Wait to do the totals until the end because if (per the example) you have two films opening in a country at wildly different times, the revenue would be counted at different times and wouldn’t give you an accurate running total.
3) It’s a summer competition, so you’d have to be sure all films open in all countries in the summer, or else you’d be tallying monies until next January.
They could have just as easily picked Estonia as the country (suggestion for next year), but as soon as you introduce a second country or market, the results will be forever skewed and uneven, and inconsistent, week to week, relative to each other.
Plus, foreign moviegoers are retarded in a way that Americans don’t understand. The bet is that the players can predict the retardedness of their own countrymen.
Lastly, your TV analogy doesn’t hold water, either. Not all TV shows are heavily pirated. Not all are available online or streaming. Some are online for free, some are paid. Some are watched online but go the HBO’s service, which requires a cable subscription. None of these different ways of tallying ratings is going to yield accurate or similar results between different shows week to week. In the quest for being thorough, you’ve basically made everything inconsistent and uncountable.
Plus, what Vince said about the pencil.
If being happy that something crappy failed is wrong, then I don’t wanna’ be right.
I have the feeling that Pacific Rim is going to tank, and thats sad. Something original almost has no chance.
You say original and Yoshiyuki Tomino laughs
I’m sure that’s what you said before Avatar too…
Maybe original isnt the best word. It doesnt feel like its going to be a typical American box office juggernaut.
Avatar sucks goat balls.
Yeah… I know what you mean. I am in no way defending Avatar. But It seems Guimero is trying his hardest to make it as int’l a film as humanly possible… i.e. the robots from every major nation, and, shockingly, movie market on the various posters!
I hate to say it, but there are plenty of people in the landlocked states that LOVE the Pirates movies. They also watch Big Bang Theory. And yet some of them seem like smart humans otherwise. It’s an odd phenomenon.
I think “Pirates of the Caribbean” holds up as a fun silly adventure movie, but, yeah, Bruckheimer is not what you call an artiste of a producer.
That said, goddamn. I at least expected Lone Ranger to pull in $50 million this weekend. That must have been some shockingly toxic word of mouth.
Word of mouth could only account for a small fraction of this. People thought it looked dumb/weren’t interested/were more interested in other movies. Also, westerns don’t usually make that much money. And it was an adaptation of something no one really cared about.
Was there even any actual controversy raised about how super racist Tonto appears? That’s a pretty good indication about how little anyone cared about this movie.
It didn’t look like a western at all. It looked like Johnny Depp going full Depp (something he should never do) with a male model. I think people are slowly catching on to the fact that Johnny Depp’s characters are often the same, with different weird costumes. And they are often not very interesting.
I blame the bird on the head thing. Had he not had a dead bird on his head the movie would have made $85MM
Ill watch anything dumb, and I didnt even care about this. Poor marketing.
I don’t know whats sadder how bad this bombed or that it probably would have made more money if it was called “Not Another Lone Ranger Movie”
Bruckheimer is the CBS of film producers (literally, he’s one of the people behind CSI). He poops out sh*t that while is usually gold-plated sh*t is still sh*t, so it’s nice to see humanity recognize that every now and then.
“You can’t polish a turd.
But you can roll it in glitter!”
J. Bruckheimer
Does he have a second pair of sunglasses in that vest pocket? Also, I picture him doing the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels pose sliding his hand into that pocket while he lifts a glass of champagne and looks up to the sky.
The $250 million budgeted Lone Ranger managed just $29.4 million for the three-day weekend, and $48.9 million for the five-day weekend, still well below even the studio’s lowered expectations of $65 million. I’m so f*cking proud of you right now, America. USA! USA!
Nice work, America. Now let’s not fuck it all up this weekend by going to see Grown Ups 2 over Pacific Rim.
The Grown Ups 2 trailer before This is the End straight killed it. There were gaffaws and hobaloos all over the place. I’m expecting the worst. 50m+ opening. RIP america, we had a good run.
I have to begrudgingly agree to this. I think it only had one Kevin James pratfall.
The thing is this: Jerry Bruckheimer is bad for movies (at least since his old partner Don Simpson died). He makes watered-down turds with the hopes that they’ll appeal to the widest swath of people, but even best-case scenario, people will only sort of put up with them.
Don Simpson passed away in 1996. Bruckheimer’s resume since then is mostly proof of what you’re saying, but let’s just all be clear that Con Air and Bad Boys II were both awesome.
“I wouldn’t go because the food would be probably be terribly bland on account of everyone’s crippling food allergies, and anyway I’m scared of contracting beard lice.”
I literally laughed out loud. Thank you, even though I suppose that beard lice is no laughing matter.
God, Johnny Depp is a truly weird man. If you ever want to projectile vomit, watch the interview he did on Jonathan Ross with Tim Burton. Vile people.
How does Lone Ranger get made with a $250 million budget, but Warden Gentiles cannot even “char their tree”?
You win this post
My wife and I have a tradition of seeing crappy movies on the 4th of July. Sort of like how MST3K used to have the turkey day marathon on Thanksgiving. This year we picked the Lone Ranger. Holy crap that was atrocious. Not even funny bad like Jonah Hex and thrice as long…..
There’s a made-for-TV Lone Ranger movie from a decade or so ago that probably nobody even remembers, but it was a surprisingly decent origin story and probably cost less 1% of the current monstrosity’s budget to make.
My wife dragged me along to see it on the 4th. She thinks Depp is just peachy. Anyhow, it wasn’t that bad. Didn’t seem like 2 and a half hours, plenty of action to keep me awake. Much better than a bunch of recent movies like Hangover and that other Seth Rogan abortion.
Are you are saying the Lone Ranger was better than Seth Rogan’s This is the End? I’m sorry. Let me repeat myself: YOU ARE SAYING THE LOAN RANGER WAS BETTER THAN “THIS IS THE END”?
I think a small part of my brain just died. For good.
I was going to call for a Dick Joke ban, but then I’d have no reason to come to this site any more.
I have faith in humanity that Pacific Rim will clear $100 million this week.
Vince, how big of a budget does We Are the Millers have? I’d never heard of the movie until I saw it here.
That’s why I chose it, but then the trailer came out and it looked kind of funny. Unless it cost $60 million+, which I doubt, I think I’m screwed.
Estimated budget for Millers according to IMDB is $30 million.
Is Laremy’s number for Man of Steel wrong? 113 divided by 225 is equal to about 0.502, so he should only be getting 50 or 51 for the bomb pick on Man of Steel instead of 56, no?
Yes, it was wrong. It actually made $116.61 opening weekend (I probably didn’t check back – the actual numbers on Monday are usually slightly different than estimated numbers reported on Sunday), rounded up to 117, divided by 225 = 52%, for a bomb score of 48. Thanks for the correction.
Happy to help. You’ve got to give Brendan that +4 for his Man of Steel pick too.
You know, so that Brendan is spared the indignity of being more than $60 mil out of first.
I have faith in mankind that Pacific Rim will clear 100 million. You’re in this until Wolverine bombs.
There’s no way that’s going to happen, but it’d be nice.
Lone Ranger wasn’t bad. It just wasn’t. It wasn’t great either, but for a summer blockbuster it was fine. Critics, as a group, do like to show their “power” in deciding how a movie does. You can’t tell me that Iron Man 3 was that much better movie than Lone Ranger and yet if you look at the aggregate review scores one would think it was. There are other factors in why Lone Ranger bombed, namely it’s a freaking western, but had it gotten love from the critics in the week running up to its release it would have hit that $60million mark. It was always going to underperform, but I do think the critics cost it $20 million.
To the argument about Bruckenheimer, I’d say the problem lies with the studios’ addiction to making “tentpole summer blockbusters.” What summer blockbuster doesn’t fall under this quote, “watered-down turds with the hopes that they’ll appeal to the widest swath of people, but even best-case scenario, people will only sort of put up with them.” Every. Single. One.
The only hope will be Elysium and Neill Blomkamp’s desire that blockbuster “action sci-fi” movies can be made cheaply and also try to say something. Otherwise, going by that quote the next closes movie released this summer that doesn’t fit that definition would be After Earth. (a movie I think is SIGNIFICANTLY better than people think it is)
“Critics, as a group, do like to show their “power” in deciding how a movie does.”
You are a thousand percent wrong. Critics all know that we’re irrelevant as far as box office is concerned.
Also, re: Iron Man 3, the Mandarin reveal was the best scene I’ve seen in a superhero movie in a long time. If you said Iron Man 2, you might have a point.
You just dismissed Iron Man 3 while supporting Lone Ranger and After Earth. Your argument is invalid.
Setting aside everyone’s God-given right to their own opinions, I’d also argue that you’re giving critics (and the media generally) too much credit. Movies like Man of Steel, The Heat and World War Z received a pretty lukewarm critical reception and still opened reasonably well at the box office, while movies like The Purge, Now You See Me, Hangover 3 and the Great Gatsby were all beat up pretty badly in reviews and still managed to make a decent chunk of change (either opening weekend or over the course of their box office run). People just flat out didn’t like Lone Ranger and After Earth as much. Probably because those movies did indeed suck hardest.
I thought it would suck when my friends picked it out, but I really can’t find anything to hate about it. I think it was closer to a classic Disney movie than anything else in maybe a decade and it actually felt like a western. It’s the kind of movie kids would sit down and watch in the days before Ritalin when parents were still allowed to tie their children to the movie theater chairs.
@Vince- Irrelevant at the box office? Disagree 1000%. For kids movies? Maybe. But I’d put them with “word of mouth” as far as being relevant. I’m not arguing they are the arbiters of if a movie will do well but they do have an impact and when something like Lone Ranger or After Earth is in the teens on Rotten Tomatoes before they even open, it’s impossible not to argue that those scores have an impact on how a movie does at the box office.
To your point about Iron Man 3, if you went tit for tat with good scene versus bad, I’m afraid atrocious would win. Mandarin was a cool reveal, but then you have the “fire breathing” scene that was SO bad Don Cheadle seemed to break character and say WTF movie am I in? Not to mention, it’s never brought up again. That movie was atrocious and treats its audience like idiots. Liking that movie is going against the very argument you are making with Bruckheimer, it is a bad movie. The first Iron Man is the only decent entry in that franchise.
@miamidiesel–Did you see Lone Ranger or After Earth? I didn’t support them as much as say they weren’t nearly as bad as the “critics” seemed to think. After Earth is a better example of critical bias than Lone Ranger, as they clearly already made up their minds about what the movie was before seeing it. Neither After Earth or Lone Ranger were great movies (I said as much), but at least in After Earth’s case, it was ABOUT something and didn’t make me feel like an idiot for seeing it. It was a good father/son, parent, small sci-fi story with cool details like the ship they’re in being alive which they leave to the viewer to discover.
Critics have an impact, and in WWZ’s case they were pretty favorable in the week’s run-up to the movie. The story was all about how, despite its production problems, it wasn’t a bad movie. Reverse of what Lone Ranger storyline in its run up. Again though, they aren’t the arbiter of how a movie does, but they do have an impact. That’s incredibly hard to deny.
Apparently, Disney was pretty pissed at Bruckheimer over this but when they came into his office to demand an explanation he grabbed a nearby rope that was suspending a chandelier. Then with one slice, he cut the rope sending the chandelier crashing to the floor while lifting him up to a conveniently placed rafter beam. He then ran across the rafter beam, waving his arms wildly for balance, grabbed another rope that happened to be hanging nearby, and swung tarzan-style, crashed through a window, and plummeted 20 stories to the ground below. Of course, he was saved by the fact that he landed on his pillowy hair, and managed to walk away without a scratch.
Through all of this, the Disney execs couldn’t help but wonder where the hell the Hans Zimmer was hiding and how he knew to start the escape music.
@ dweather: Thanks for the spoiler! Now I can’t watch After Earth.