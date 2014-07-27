Weekend Box Office: ‘Lucy’ Destroyed ‘Hercules’

In terms of new releases, this weekend’s box office battle really came down to which big-chested movie star you wanted to see beat people up. Scarlett Johansson destroyed The Rock in that battle, where it also didn’t take 100% of your brain to know that a Luc Besson movie was probably going to be better than a Brett Ratner movie. There was also the matter of there having been another Hercules movie barely six months ago… Long story short, ‘Hercules’ was probably set up for failure, and the fact that it managed to gross $29 million against ‘Lucy’s $44 million (domestically) is actually pretty okay.
It should also be noted, of course, that ‘Hercules’ cost $100 million to make against ‘Lucy’s $40 (though ‘Hercules’ also earned another $28.7 million overseas, where ‘Lucy’ hasn’t yet opened). The latter is now the biggest opening film in either Besson’s or Johansson’s career.
Not that people really liked it that much…
The film’s marketing highlights a wholly different movie, selling a sci-fi heavy character drama about a young woman unwillingly given a drug that basically unlocks her brain and transforms her into a higher form of human as a “Watch Scarlett Johansson use super powers to kick righteous butt!” action picture. What action the film contains is mostly revealed in the trailer, so the fact that the film received a C+ from Cinemascore is actually surprising. [Forbes]
Meanwhile, Paramount hid ‘Hercules’ from critics like it was… well, like it was a Brett Ratner movie… scheduling press screenings about five hours before the official opening. They might not have worried, however, as the 63% of the critics who did see it recommended it. Which is astonishing if you’ve read Laremy’s review.
I guess it’s just hard to hate this face:
And hey, did you know there was a Rob Reiner movie starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton movie opening this weekend? Neither did anyone else! ‘So It Goes‘ opened to $4.55 million on 1762 screens (for comparison, ‘Boyhood‘ has thus far opened on only 107 screens). Shockingly, the strategy of giving a movie aimed at moms a generic, nearly-impossible-to-remember title (From the ‘And So Something Goes As Good As It’s Gotta Give’ school of Diane Keaton titles) turned out to be not such a great one.
There was also a new Woody Allen movie out this weekend in a few early locations, ‘Magic In The Moonlight,’ which earned about $25k per screen on 17 screens. Here’s a fun game: show this picture to an older person and ask them what year they think the film came out in:
Sweet Jesus.
Here’s a clip from it. And yes, Emma Stone (25) is playing Colin Firth’s (53) love interest, because Woody Allen long ago stopped giving a f*ck.
Woof. Get it? He’s a by-the-book businessy Facty Facterson and she’s a Loopty Loopety free spirit with her head in the clouds. This looks like ‘Along Came Polly’ after it came back from a semester abroad. And married its professor.
Thank the Gods we’ve got ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ coming next week.
Brett Ratner got his ass kicked by a woman. He probably really enjoyed it. Either way Ratner wins. Fuck.
Wow, that is a powerfully stupid outfit Emma Stone has there. Looks like orphan Annie grew up to have ill advised taste in hats.
Hey, Colin Firth has a Girl Guides (UK and Canada equivalent of the Girl Scouts) fetish, Emma’s just playing along. “Would you like to buy some cookies, sir?”
Nah, Brett Ratner destroyed Hercules. Lucy just stepped over his corpse.
Nice. That was nice.
Can’t you give us box office stats without the #LiberalCunt slant?
yea! damn commie!
are you going to change your name to FEklhrfromLI, now too?
“The latter is now the biggest opening film in either Besson’s or Johansson’s career.”
Did The Avengers really not break $44 million?
I would posit that calling Avengers a “Scarlett Johansson movie” is a bit of a stretch. Whereas she’s the title goddamn character in this one, so, definitely The Star.
People care as much about Scarlett Johansson being in The Avengers as much as they care about who the guy is in a porno (or guys in many cases). The talking tree and raccoon with a machine gun are getting a movie before the female superheroes for god’s sake.
Hey! Elektra got her own movie!
No wait, I’ll show myself out.
It was still a film in her career…
I wish I had my seven bucks back. Lucy was terrible. Just awful. Guardians will bury it next week. Karma is a bitch and you don’t need 40% of your brain to predict that outcome.
How is that karma? Did Lucy kill James Gunn’s father?
I watched “Under the Skin” this weekend…had to be better than that boring waste.
@Huells Half Brother I also watched Under the Skin this weekend and enjoyed the fuck out of it, so there you go.
Lucy and Under the Skin had more in common than I expected (both had premises that seemed exploitative but neither film delivered on the exploitation part). I preferred the latter. Lucy was OK but yeah, if you were expecting super-babe kicks gangster ass, you lose.
These films are all proof that summer movie audiences use less than 1% of their brains.
Sweet sweet Luc Besson.
“Who went to see Lucy?”
“EVVERYOOOOONNNNNE!”
Nice to see Lucy had a big opening. Unlike the rudimentary one her character had in Under the Sk… never mind.
R to Herc’s PG13 as well.
“Emma Stone (25) is playing Colin Firth’s (53) love interest, because Woody Allen long ago stopped giving a f*ck.” shrugs shoulders Isn’t this just traditional Hollywood casting?
Four Cary Grant movies by way of example: “To Catch a Thief”, “An Affair To Remember”, “Houseboat” and “North By Northwest”, where Cary Grant was 51, 53, 54 & 55 respectively at their time of production. His leading ladies were Grace Kelly (26), Deborah Kerr (36), Sophia Loren (24) & Eve Marie Saint (35). The Eve Marie Saint one was actually surprising as I thought she was younger. Deborah Kerr was kind of boring, even in “From Here To Eternity” she’s drop dead average, but the others are goddesses.
Anyhow, in conclusion; If you’ve still got it, you can still get it.
Shut up, Dad.
More of a rakish uncle type.
As a gentlemen of a “certain age,” I am whole-heartedly in favour of films of this type, I guess. Except it raises unfulfilled expectations…why don’t 20-something hot chicks find ME irresistible? I can’t believe it’s because I’m not rich, famous, suave, debonair, and handsome. That would mean young women are superficial!
When did Colin Firth ever have it? Was it in the stuttering one, or was it in that other one where he plays the who-cares-vanilla English guy?
Pride and Prejudice. Seriously. That’s all it takes. #Darcy4Ever
I should say, I’m not a P&P fangirl, but it made the rounds in my college dorm. Plus, I was an English major with English-maor-girl-friends…. I feel like I slept in that movie and then brushed my teeth with it. And I think I only saw it once.
Colin Firth is a bookish Hugh Grant with tape around his glasses and an ass whose number one import are wedgies
that might be the most unattractive picture of emma stone i’ve ever seen
Every time a Brett Ratner movie under-preforms an angel gets it’s wings.
Yeah. The same angel. Now it’s dragging it’s ass around, burdened by dozens of wings protruding from every body part it has . It wants to die, but it can’t.
Did you really mean to say that 63% of critics saw it and they all liked it, or did you mean to say that of the critics who saw it only 63% liked it.
The Rotten Tomatoes score is based off of if a critic would recommend it. So 63% of critics who reviewed the movie recommend it.
Which makes it a decent score. Could be A LOT worse.
Is this a serious question?
Wait, how the hell did “Hercules” cost $100 million? The only thing they spent any actual money on was the cast! Are Rufus Sewell and Ian McShane pulling in eight figure paydays?
Ian McShane goddamn well should be.
Shrimp bugdet
Cocaine and Thai ladyboys for Ratner
All the HGH for The Rock
Don’t forget the yak-pubes for the Rock’s beard. So many yaks are getting Brazilian waxes these days that yak-pubes are difficult to obtain.
I have really missed this site in the last few weeks. Lots of gems on this post, but my favorite is still, “‘So It Goes‘ opened to $4.55 million on 1762 screens…”
The biggest problem with Lucy is that not only did Scarlett Johansson NOT have red hair, but there was no sign of Ricky, Fred, or Ethel. Or even Mr. Mooney!
A gentleman of a certain age huh?
But she did get knocked up by a jerk-ass bongo player, so there was that at least.
“Thank the Gods we’ve got ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ coming next week.”
The Galaxy? Howzabout you guys guard the theaters from crap like Hercules and Sex Tape? Think a monosyllabic tree-man and an ultraviolent gun-loving raccoon can handle that?
What?
You guys think that like, sometimes when, like one person’s movie opens way ahead of another’s that, that person calls that person and is like, “Oh, I crushed you, The Rock! ScarJo says, ‘suck it!'” and then it starts some playful banter and stuff and then they bang?
Because I hope they do.
I think everyone just thought they were seeing a Black Widow movie because Lucy my God was a terrible film at least Hercules had the Rock.
Lucy was actually pretty good. People shouldn’t expect a wall to wall action movie from Luc Besson (The Transporter not withstanding.) Even so, it had one of the best car chases in recent memory, and with only one car. Not many directors can pull that off.