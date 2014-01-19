Weekend Box Office: Holy Hell, Ride Along Made $41 Million?

If you’ve been wondering why it seems like Kevin Hart is in every movie lately, this headline should help explain it. Ride Along, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart’s horribly-reviewed buddy comedy, just had the best January opening ever. And it only cost $25 million to make. For Ice Cube, I guess you could say it was a good day.
…wracking up a superb $41.2 million over its Fri-Sun frame and is projected to earn around $47.8 million over the holiday. The debut is the largest in Martin Luther King Day weekend history, ahead of the $40m/$46m four-day debut of Cloverfield in 2008 as well as the biggest Fri-Sun opening in January history.
The opening easily tops the $39m debut of The Heat and now has the second-biggest buddy comedy debut for a non-sequel outside the $51m Fri-Sun debut of Men In Black back in 1997.
The film played 57% female, 54% over 25, 50% African-American, 30% Hispanic, and 12% Caucasian. [Forbes]
You ever notice how black people make movies with stale material like this (*points at Ride Along*), and white people milk stale concepts like this? (*points at Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit*) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit cost more than twice Ride Along‘s budget ($60m) and earned less than half ($17.2m).
The film played 52% male and 85% over 25.
Meanwhile, The Nut Job and Devil’s Due did just fine, pretty much what you’d expect from an animated movie and a low budget horror. I’m looking forward to next week, when we find out how the market responds to Aaron Eckhart playing a WASPy Frankenstein’s monster in I, Frankenstein. I mean that’s just an unbeatable concept, I can’t believe someone didn’t come up with it sooner.
Do they Ride Along slowly, or does it have something to do with a certain race?
I like Kevin Hart just fine. Good for him.
I’m glad Jack Ryan: Derpy Derp flopped. Not all franchises need be rebooted.
Well. Good for Iceman and Kevin.
Fuck “Kirk Captain: Spying Guy.”
Did you know Jason Mantzoukas wrote Ride Along? There are three other credited writers, so I’m not sure how much he actually did, but still, I look forward to the Ride Along episode of HDTGM.
Holy shit, I want this to happen right now.
I’m torn on this. On the one hand, ‘Murica, and it’s horrible tastes, but at the same time I wanna say “Score one for the little guy…literally”.
Woah woah woah–Jack Ryan is stale? I haven’t seen anyone recruit shadows like that since Hook.
Before the critical consensus comes in there could always be hope in the execution as far as a stale premise goes
That’s what happens when there are too many movies about white people, but only one (or maybe two) movies about Black people
Vince, I’m beginning to think your best way out of the blog mines is to become a ghostwriter for Tyler Perry. You know the tropes – just sketch out a Madea parody and then make it 30% more ridiculous and you got yourself a $1M spec script.
Curse Tom Clancy for not writing Jack Ryan as a sharp talking Basketball-American dwarf!
Final proof that racism is dead. A terrible, standard african american comedy does just as well as any other terrible, standard comedy. Terrible things bring people together like nothing else.
Or everyone that watches Tyler Perry movies moved over 1 theater to check out Ride along.
31 million for Paranormal Activity and 18 million for the August: Osage County. Somewhere Ted Nugent is smiling.
Because, like everyone, he keeps reading August: Sausage County?
LOL. That could be it… :(
I, for one, am glad we have a WASP-y Frankenstein movie coming out next week. I’m tired of people always thinking he’s Jewish.
Kevin Hart seems like he’s been around forever, but he’s finally hitting his stride. Good for him. Even if he’s only “lower-tier Wayans” funny. That’s just the state of stand up.
well deserved for Kevin Hart, he’s been everywhere trying to promote himself and this film and its paid off. Dude’s been everywhere and I hope this shows the value of making black films that aren’t Madea related.
Takeaway? Black disposable income is a worthy venture, especially when there is no competition.
Kevin Hart is so painfully middle of the road. I’m starting to think he snuck up behind Patrice O’Neal and shot him up with Insulin to put him in a diabetic coma, so he could take up the mantle of “Next most popular Black Comedian”.
Patrice O’Neal would have laughed at this cruel joke… I don’t know about you, but there’s just not enough of his material to make me not miss him.
True, someone has been doing God’s work and uploading every O&A episode with Patrice on YT plus I keep a playlist of the Black Phillip shows.
I think Kevin is hilarious but he is currently on the verge of over-exposure, I always show love but I try not to rewatch anything he did until the hype is gone so I can truly enjoy it.
Even though Patrice is one of my favorite comedians ever I don’t think he could be ‘America’s Next Popular Black Comedian’, I believe if he ever got that kinda love he would test that love to the point of not being invited back and say “That’s what I thought you felt like”. or something to that end result.
They’re also playing on far fewer screens.
I can’t believe people went to see The Nut Job.
Wow, why aren’t more people seeing Her? I finally saw it last week and thought it was one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Totally blew my mind, even if the ending was kinda Poochie-esque.
Easily the best of 2013. I had high hopes going in, and they were exceeded. Glad Jones and Joaquin got shit on for Oscar noms.
I’d give this movie my money if I ever gave movies my money…