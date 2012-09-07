Weekend Movie Guide: Something Kind Of Like ‘Bridesmaids’

Already Available On-Demand But Probably In Some Theaters: Bachelorette
Opening Everywhere: The Words
Maybe Opening Somewhere If It Actually Exists: The Cold Light of Day
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m not sure about this weekend’s crop of whatever now that we’re in this post-summer lull that I’ll break down in depth next week with the FilmDrunk Fall Movie Guide and the triumphant return of Michael Bay’s pet tiger El Tigre Magnifico. But I know that you should start your weekend by watching my friend’s short film, The HangRover.
The Inbetweeners Movie comes out this weekend too.
So, no The Master or Looper yet? That’s some bullshit. I liked Bachelorette, which I watched on demand. It’s different vibe than Bridesmaids. Also, when Lizzy and Adam Scott were on screen I got to pretend Party Down hadn’t been cancelled.
Lizzy and Adam are up there with JGL and Zooey for fake celebrity couple I unhealthily fantasize about being real.
So, there is a movie coming out where a bunch of hot high school friends find out a fat high school girl is getting married before them? This seems unrealistic, in that fat girls always get married first, and girls that were hot in high school now generally look like Wal-Mart cheerleaders after a chicken nugget binge.
Either that or finely aged leather from all these years of tanning.
Ugh. That makes me think of the neighbor in There’s Something About Mary.
By Fat Girl, you mean Jonah Hill in a cross dressing role right? Thats an actual chick? FML
Bridesmaids was fine. That’s it, just fine. Really funny at parts, not funny in others, and way too fucking long.
Yep. It was not amazing but it was not awful either. As far as length you can blame that on Apatow since the guy thinks a comedy should be two and a half hours long.
Anyone see “For a Good Time, Call…?” The trailer looked decent.
I’m thinking of seeing Robot & Frank. Not a wide release but probably better than this stuff, no?
Or Killer Joe. McConaughey not saying “Alright, alright, alright” will be weird tho.
Considering all choices, this looks like a good weekend to break out the Excalibur Blue Ray I forgot I bought three months ago.
F*ck it. Avengers is back in theaters and Marvel already has everybody else on the planet’s money… why not mine?
Bridesmaid was ok, it was just way overhyped on the whole “WE ARE WOMEN BEING FUNNY ISN’T THAT NEAT” thing.
I know it’s not perfect or revolutionary, but I still love Bridesmaids. Although, to be fair, I have spent too much time moping around my parents’ house and wishing that John Hamm would call me.
HATERS GONNA’ HATE.
Bridesmaids was okay. It could’ve benefited from some editing, and not trying to shoehorn in a poop scene because they were afraid guys wouldn’t like it. But I was annoyed by everyone acting like it was somehow revolutionary, because girls wrote and starred in Baby Mama too, which was funnier, IMHO.
Every single movie that Apatow touches is at least a half hour too long and contains a ‘humanizing’ portion that serves absolutely no purpose to the thing as a whole.
I love Baby Mama. Totally underrated.
I feel like folks made a big deal about Bridesmaids because there are so few successful movies “for women” that aren’t stupid romcoms. It’s sad that that makes it revolutionary in the eyes of Hollywood, and that they had to sell it as Lady Hangover, but that’s not really the movie’s fault.
It’s only “revolutionary” in the sense that it took a lot of chick flick cliches and made them, you know, actually funny. And the characters were likable. And it was more about friendship than romance.
The biggest flaw in the Bridesmaids movie was that they never made it to Vegas. That was a glaring comedic editing flaw in my opinion. The humor of Bridesmaids was so uncomfortable it would have been nice to see those 5 dames cut loose. Bachelorette may make up for that, and also the gaping chasm The Hangover 2 burned into my soul.
Yeah when they got off the plane I literally whined “When are they going to get to the fireworks factory?!” ala Milhouse. And no one likes Milhouse.
Biggest flaw in Bridesmaids? No fight club.
fat blond chick named pam or GTFO
Oh man, thank god for TIFF and The Molesteration of Dreama Walker, if that’s what it was called. Yes, I have been on a bender. Stop looking at me like that.
My little bro saw The Words at Sundance and while he liked it and said the story was good and so was Brad Cooper, he liked Red Lights alot more. So of course Red lights is getting the (extremely) limited release/ straight to dvd treatment and The Words gets a wide release and terrible marketing.
Whatever.
At least V/H/S will still scare the shit out of everyone when that comes out.
Another jem missing a release: Grabbers. Aliens invade and some Irish fishermen figure out that the aliens can’t mess with you if you’re shitfaced. I’d buy that for a dollar.
Bridesmaids was mediocre at best. Kristen Wiig is severely overrated. She annoys the shit out of me when she’s on screen for too long, so I could have used a shorter movie.
I hope that she makes a Gilly movie but that can end one of two ways –
1.) It bombs and Wiig’s hype dies down and she can go back to being at her best with Bill Hader in supporting roles.
2.) It is a great success and I kill myself.
Also, I am going to watch Bachelorette because Lizzy Caplan.
yeah it was alright. Lizzy Caplan is to die for. Isla Fischer’s character was frustrating. I hate fat people. Adam Scott is to die for. Kirsten Dunst is a perfect bitchy bitch.
Wait, how did I end up here? I gave you guys some baller pictures from DragonCon. As the iceberg goes, there’s 90% left of what I’ve got.
Oh fucking great. This gets the greenlight, but my script for the Mattchelorette starring Matt Damon, Matt Dillon, and Matthew McConaughey goes nowhere.
Fucking Lizzy Caplan.
Lizzy Kaplan, Isla Fisher, and Kristen Dunst in a lezbo 3 way or GTFO