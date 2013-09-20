Weekend Movie Guide: Chris Brown’s Oscar Campaign Begins In ‘Battle Of The Year’

Opening Everywhere: Battle of the Year, Prisoners
Opening Somewhere: Thanks for Sharing, The Colony, Ip Man: The Final Fight, A Single Shot
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince doesn’t seem to be too keen on Prisoners, but I can’t hide my absolute joy for Battle of the Year. A movie about competitive dancing for the pride of a nation? And it stars Chris Brown? Holy crap, this is going to be amazing.
Battle of the Year
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 7% critics, 67% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
A dead-in-the-soul cash grab of a movie set in the competitive world of B-boy dancing that thinks clichés, phony melodrama and product placement can substitute for real storytelling and actual characters. – James Rocchi, MSN Movies
Should satisfy the planet of b-boys and girls to whom it thoroughly preaches, while amusing anyone else who simply can’t ignore the promise of an all-corn buffet. – My good friend William Goss, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: There’s a scene in the commercial, when the guy from Lost is like, “A female choreographer?” and I’m like, “I know, right?” but the female shows up and Christ Brown is all, “What’s up?” and she’s all, “I only deal with men” and I’m like F*CKING SNAP, SON! YOU JUST GOT SERVED! Every Oscar for Chris Brown, please.
Prisoners
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 80% critics that don’t look like Luke Walton, 84% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
A film that, for all its pretensions and intermittent power, is essentially high-grade claptrap. – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
Prisoners has got more pedigree than a Westminster dog-show winner. It’s just not very good. In fact, it’s worse than not-very-good; it’s could’ve-been-really-good-and-isn’t. – Richard Corliss, TIME
Armchair Analysis: Hey, did you read Vince’s review of Prisoners? You should. He watched it and offered his opinions so you would know whether or not to watch it.
Thanks for Sharing
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 51% critics, 76% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
This feel-good look at a condition many refuse to acknowledge as a disease skips the self-pity and gets right to the heart of the issue: namely, the very real problems sex addicts have in creating interpersonal relationships. – Peter Debruge, Variety
Blumberg juggles comedy and drama here before going predictably dark (as addict tales tend to do), but he’s more circling his subject than nailing it down. – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: That comment up there by Petey Debruge, that’s about people like me. I don’t buy sex addiction. Call me a cynic or whatever, but I just don’t. But this still looks moderately interesting, if mainly for my ongoing investigation into why I don’t like Josh Gad.
The Colony
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 5% critics, 21% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
A screaming, lunging, chomping chase movie that has nothing new to bring to a genre that just won’t die. – Kyle Smith, New York Post
The film strands its archetypal characters in a featureless danger zone and gives them overly familiar dialogue borrowed from a dozen other B-movies. – Inkoo Kang, Los Angeles Times
Armchair Analysis: Yeah, I’ve seen Ice Age and it’s not scary. So I don’t know who Montana Fishburne’s father is trying to fool.
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 60% critics, 58% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Seriously, if not always elegantly, the film portrays the great Ip Man as someone trying to survive, which is to say just as often a victim as a victor. – Nicolas Rapold, New York Times
The naturalism of Wong’s performance is undercut … by Yau’s use of phony-looking sets, sterile CGI and flashy aerial shots. – Mark Jenkins, Washington Post
Armchair Analysis: I’ve always been told the Ip Man movies are good. I just haven’t watched them. Maybe I will… maybe I will.
A Single Shot
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 51% critics, 52% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
An odd mix of beautifully bleak atmosphere and hammily mannered performances, “A Single Shot” is simultaneously understated and overpowering. – Christy Lemire, RogerEbert.com
“A Single Shot” is a singular pleasure, and worth seeking out. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star Ledger
Armchair Analysis: Just a single shot? Well, I guess it’ll be Jagermeister! RIGHT BROSKIS??? Haha, have a good weekend, bros.
I don’t ____ what I’ve been told either. Rebel.
SAWYER IS IN A BREAK DANCING MOVIE?!?!
Previously om “Lost”…
Call me when they make a movie about Chris Brown getting shot into the sun. But it better be a documentary.
I like to imagine that second picture of Brown is him being dropped from the ceiling onto the hardwood.
I want a documentary where Chris Brown is chained thirty feet above a tank of man-eating piranhas and he has to compete in a spelling bee. Every word he misspells he gets lowered six inches. Best short film of the year.
Thanks for sharing this weekend’s movie guide.
Am I seeing things, or is Chris Brown wearing a prisoner-type ankle monitor? You know, cuz every once in a while Chris Brown has to choke a bitch?
Welp, here we go *rolls up sleeves*:
You Got Slapped
Shut Up
Shut Up 2: The Stitches
Stomp the Broad
Stomp the Broad 2: Bruisecoming
annddddd………
Jawloose
Stomp the Broad = genius
My wife used to work in the mens’ clothing section of a department store, and for some reason they had an unknown person who enjoyed going into the changing room and pooping on the floor while trying out clothes. This happened so frequently over a long period of time that they started calling it a “Code Brown” whenever she had to call janitorial people because of it. They never did catch whoever it was, and the store got bought out and is not around anymore. I like to think the “Code Brown” is responsible for that.
Long story short, now every time I see something about Chris Brown, I think “Code Brown” and chuckle a little.
I guess “Code Pink” was whenever an extremely masculine chick tried on clothes and/or shaved Josh Gad.
If you work in a hospital, a Code Pink is when somebody steals a baby.
I interned in a hospital’s in-house marketing department one summer. I know stuff.
Marketing slogans for hospitals:
You come in feeling dread
We wheel you out dead
60% of our patients don’t die!
“60% of the time we save our patients every time.”
Fixed it.
I’ve always rather liked Pink. Probably not enough to watch this movie, but two years from now when I find it while channel-hopping, I’ll give it a chance.
And that’s the most enthusiasm I can muster up for any of these films.
eagerly anticipating your review on Battle of the Year.
That Ip Man pic isn’t showing a tickle battle; he’s demonstrating how they deal with personal space on the bus through the Stockton tunnel.
Battle of the Year looks fucking awful, but the documentary the director made about different b-boy crews around the world was fantastic.
I’m still debating in my head over Prisoners or not.