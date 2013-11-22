Weekend Movie Guide: ‘Delivery Man’ Keeps Money In Phillip Phillips’s Pocket

Opening Somewhere: Philomena, The Christmas Candle
FilmDrunk Suggests: Everyone seems to like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, especially since that Jennifer Lawrence is such a nice girl. But Delivery Man uses that catchy song from all those commercials in its commercial. I’m so torn!
Delivery Man
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 39% critics, 60% audience
Calling Delivery Man a “comedy” is a bit of a stretch, because it’s rarely funny. Dumb, yes, but not in a way that’s worthy of more than a half-hearted chuckle. – James Berardinelli, ReelViews
Vaughn never quite convinces as the perpetual slacker in this blue-collar family (he doesn’t even look like he’s from the same gene pool) and too many of the characters feel puppeteered into place; you can see all the strings. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Armchair Analysis: This could be the best movie ever. Like, the BEST. MOVIE. EVER. And everyone could rave about it, and the Oscars could be canceled because it wouldn’t be fair to any of the other movies. But I just can’t take these Phillip Phillips songs anymore and it’s affecting my entire life. “Gone Gone Gone” and “Home” are driving me to the brink of a meltdown, and I’ll soon be running down a busy highway naked and screaming, “I WOULD DO IT FOR YOUUUUUUUUUUUU!”
Also, is this poster the most Vince Vaughn movie poster ever? I say yes.
Oh, when will Vince Vaughn’s one character ever get his life together?
White people be inseminatin’…
The christmas candle is like a reverse ‘sword in the stone’. Whomever may take in whole thine holy inches shall surely rule the land.
Hollywood should have combined those two movies into “Delivery Man: Catching Fire.” I would pay good money to watch Jennifer Lawrence set fire to Vince Vaughn over and over again.
Guh. The NYTimes is to classy for weak sauce?
And by knowing how important family is you mean knowing where your dinner hangs, amirite? AMIRITE!
Bro…
Vaughn doesn’t even change out of his street clothes for roles. He just shows up with a zip up hoodie and jeans and films. I don’t care if the movie is genius, his roles are just himself. He’s like my lazy stoner friend who plays Team Fortress 2 on a Friday night.
The “n” hanging down slightly in that poster bothers me more than it should. We know Vince Vaughn isn’t trying anymore. The writers, producers, and even the graphic designers aren’t trying anymore.
Vince Vaughn playing Vince Vaughn has grown tiresome. This looks like another terrible remake for those too lazy to read subtitles.