Weekend Movie Guide: ‘Delivery Man’ Keeps Money In Phillip Phillips’s Pocket

Delivery Man, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Opening Somewhere: Philomena, The Christmas Candle

FilmDrunk Suggests: Everyone seems to like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, especially since that Jennifer Lawrence is such a nice girl. But Delivery Man uses that catchy song from all those commercials in its commercial. I’m so torn!

Delivery Man

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 39% critics, 60% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

Calling Delivery Man a “comedy” is a bit of a stretch, because it’s rarely funny. Dumb, yes, but not in a way that’s worthy of more than a half-hearted chuckle. – James Berardinelli, ReelViews Vaughn never quite convinces as the perpetual slacker in this blue-collar family (he doesn’t even look like he’s from the same gene pool) and too many of the characters feel puppeteered into place; you can see all the strings. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger

Armchair Analysis: This could be the best movie ever. Like, the BEST. MOVIE. EVER. And everyone could rave about it, and the Oscars could be canceled because it wouldn’t be fair to any of the other movies. But I just can’t take these Phillip Phillips songs anymore and it’s affecting my entire life. “Gone Gone Gone” and “Home” are driving me to the brink of a meltdown, and I’ll soon be running down a busy highway naked and screaming, “I WOULD DO IT FOR YOUUUUUUUUUUUU!”

Also, is this poster the most Vince Vaughn movie poster ever? I say yes.