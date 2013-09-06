Weekend Movie Guide: Don’t Be Riddick-Less

Opening Everywhere: Riddick
Opening Somewhere or On Demand: Adore, Hell Baby, Salinger, Winnie Mandela
FilmDrunk Suggests: It’s a pretty cut and dry weekend. If you’re a Vin Diesel fan, go make sure that his other, lesser grossing franchise stays alive, or stay home and rent Adore to watch a couple hot moms trade their sons for sex. I know, that’s not exactly the plot, but I’m having a blood pressure issue today and if I see that “Queen my dishes” commercial one more time, I’m going to wind up on a two-week meth binge.
Riddick
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 59% critics, 76% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Riddick, an alternately kick-ass and clumsy piece of sci-fi claptrap that puts its empty head down and gets the job done. – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
Much of the film is over-the-top, but that won’t be a surprise to those who saw the previous two installments. Diesel is in fine form, growling his lines and being the most menacing person on screen even when he’s in chains. – James Berardinelli, ReelViews
Armchair Analysis: I do not get the appeal of these films, but people seem to love them nonetheless. I’ve watched both Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick and I don’t hate either of them, but they’re just not… good. They just exist, I guess. But when you’re the star of an absurd car porn franchise that prints money, you can basically do whatever the hell you want. I’d like to volunteer to write the next one, as long as I can call it Riddick Goes to Vegas.
Adore
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 31% critics, 53% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Watts and Wright movingly convey their characters’ journeys: caught up in new, reckless love; frightened by the passage of years; determined to hide within an envelope of stolen time and a fantasy that can’t last. – Moira MacDonald, Seattle Times
Astonishingly, Wright and Watts sell their characters – the yearning, the bond, the inevitable wrong ahead. But “Adore” remains too much of a stretch. – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: Like I wrote in the streaming post that you probably didn’t read, this movie is just so creepy to me. Not that it wouldn’t be awesome if my friend’s mom looked like Naomi Watts, but nobody’s mom has ever looked like Naomi Watts.
Hell Baby
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 36% critics, 32% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The film’s reliance on female nudity for edge seems approximately as ancient as the withered hag who keeps trying to get it on with Corddry. – Sara Stewart, New York Post
Its modest (if occasionally gross-out) stabs at genre parody rarely insult our intelligence and even allow for the kind of retro deadpan silliness Mel Brooks used to underline his louder punch lines. – Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times
Armchair Analysis: Long have I shared my vitriolic opinions on today’s spoof film, and long have I loathed the laziness suffocating and murdering a once celebrated genre. Here we have a spoof written and directed by two men with a proven history of success in spoofs, and yet it’s being absolutely skewered by critics. Except for this dude who compared it to MADtv as a compliment, and that dude will never, ever be invited to one of my parties.
Salinger
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 29% critics, 38% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
By turns fascinating and infuriating. – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
It’s a good thing J.D. Salinger isn’t around to see Shane Salerno’s bio-documentary Salinger or he’d come after Salerno with a hatchet. He really would. – David Edelstein, Vulture
Armchair Analysis: Yeah, I’m gonna skip this one.
Winnie Mandela
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 8% critics, 64% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Winnie Mandela” really stumbles when it comes to depicting the couple’s painful separation, which the film suggests resulted more from politics than Winnie’s infidelity. – Lou Lumenick, New York Post
Like many a biopic before it, “Winnie Mandela” shoehorns an exceptional life into the standard template of a highlights reel, lurching from one Important Moment to the next. – Sheri Linden, Los Angeles Times
Armchair Analysis: Ditto from the last one.
People swear up and down by Pitch Black, but I just thought it was goofy as shit and not in a good way.
And I watched Hell Baby a few weeks back and loved it. Can’t go wrong with the cast and talent on the thing. But I don’t pay attention to poor reviews of comedies, most critics have an awful sense of humor.
So here’s the question for you and Ashley both: Did you enjoy Buckaroo Banzai: Across the 8th Dimension?
I ask because to me, the Riddick movies are pretty similar in tone.
Vin Diesel is Riddick-ulously good in this film…
/shows self out
You want to know everything you need to know about Riddick flix? The launch party was an all ages rave.
I can’t see the Diesel movie because J.J. Riddick seems like such a putz.
I like to imagine what Balki Bartokomous would say to Riddick.
I enjoyed Pitch Black, because I’m kind of fond of smaller-scale, modest-budget sci-fi films, just as a rule (like Soldier or Moon). And the premise was quite cool. And it had Keith David in it! I seem to remember it sort of got boring in the latter half (the more actiony half, but also the more mundane half), but I still generally liked the film, and thought it was genuinely good, at least in that less-boring half. Haven’t seen it recently, though, so I don’t know if that opinion would stand.
Chronicles of Riddick was a different story — definitely a bad, bad movie, but fun-bad. Didn’t really have the comic appeal of, say, Demolition Man, but was still enjoyably goofy, and the design work was excellent.
This new Riddick film looks wholly uninteresting, though, aside from having Katee Sackhoff in it. But I reckon I might end up enjoying it on cable someday.
Also I’m gonna watch Hell Baby someday primarily for the naked Riki Lindhome (and Tom Lennon’s awesome). But that’ll be a Netflix-er, I think.
I’m still on the fence about Diesel. I wanna love the guy cuz he’s my people (geeks) and Iron Giant is the greatest animated flick ever made. Plus I’m holding out hope he can bring that to Groot. And I saw his interview on Craig and he was so freaking meek I wanted to steal his lunch money. And I like the Riddick movies even when they’re just stupid and there’s the obvious kickoff to Katee Sackoff’s career lately (Harley Quinn and Carol Danvers in the same week? Someone’s agent is actually working. But I say Danvers). But the comedy geek in me wants Hell Baby to work even without Guido Sarducci.
I’m seeing a lot of reasons to like Diesel there, and none to dislike him. What’s keeping you up on that fence?
Soldier is underrated.
Right on, Surly.
It’s “clean” not “queen”.
Even I wanna smack the welsh kid.
This : [www.youtube.com]
Holy mother of god, what the f*ck was that?! Uh, guys…I don’t know how to tell you this, but…Vin Diesel singing Stay by Rihanna. Am I the only one who didn’t know about this?
Saw Hell Baby and liked it. It’s full of people from that whole The State/Childrens’ Hospital/Human Giant axis, so even though a lot of it was not so great, it’s always fun to see those guys do their thing. Keegan Michael Key was probably the best part of it, though naked Riki Lindholme was not unwelcome.
Seriously what happened with those?
They’re coming, man.
Saw Riddick last night it was pretty good waaaaay better than chronicles. They did Pitch Black justice finally.
“I’d like to volunteer to write the next one, as long as I can call it Riddick Goes to Vegas.” Sorry Ashley, the next film title will either be
She Wants the Riddick or Don’t Be Such a Riddick, as the series veers off into the currently-popular “raunchy comedy” genre popularised by The Hangover.