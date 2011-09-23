Weekend Movie Guide: “Not If I Find You First!”

This weekend actually has a little something for everyone, so chances are if you’re in the mood for a movie, then you’ll find something you like. Unless you’re a soccer-loving, socialist thalassophobe, in which case you’re SOL. Go rent Bridesmaids or something. Me, I’ll be at Pearl Jam 20 pretending like I’m a teen again.
Abduction
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“This laughable yarn is intended simply as a vehicle to draw teen audiences eager to feast their eyes upon Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner. And, yes girls, he does take off his shirt and expose his muscled physique rather quickly into the proceedings.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today
“But Abduction is as uninterested in psychological unease as it is in innovative action, and simply shuffles together explosions, bloodless fight scenes and incongruous romantic interludes with little regard for orchestrating tension.” – Andrew Barker, Variety
Armchair Analysis: A few weeks ago, Vince asked me on the Frotcast what my top awkward movie laugh moment was, and I know that if I saw this movie in the theater, it would be when Lautner says, “Not if I find you first.” I laugh hysterically every time the commercial airs. This movie could be the funniest of the year.
Moneyball
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“From top to bottom the casting is inspired. Mr. Pitt couples a star presence—there’s a singular there there whenever the A’s general manager is in camera range—to a beautifully measured ensemble performance that makes Billy a minimalist ironist, tossing off funny remarks with an abandon that almost conceals his deep anger, pain or self-doubt.” – Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal
“This is the heretical premise of the thoughtful and entertaining Moneyball, based on the equally iconoclastic bestseller by Michael Lewis. Starring Brad Pitt in top movie star form, it’s a film that’s impressive and surprising.” – Kenneth Turan, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: The book was really good if you’re a baseball fan. That’s why it was smart that they strayed from Steven Soderbergh’s original idea to make this movie documentary style and go with a semi-fictitious take, written by Aaron Sorkin. Still, unless you’re a baseball fan or a woman who can sit in place and drool over Brad Pitt for two hours, this might not be your most ideal movie. And if you are a baseball fan, then you already know how it ends, but it should be worth it just to see Royce Clayton play Miguel Tejada.
The porn version of Miguel Tejada will be played by a very confused Traci Lords.
Aw sheeeit, this’ll be pretty intriguing:
BRAD PITT vs. BIONIC DOLPHIN – WHO YA GOT?!?
Joe Morgenstern has clearly been plagiarizing the Armond White oeuvre–“minimalist ironist” *and* an oblique Oakland/Gertrude Stein reference? Have we not stolen enough from the black man?
I didn’t think I had an awkward laugh, but mighta come up with one. How about in the Dark Knight when Joker says “hello beautiful” to Gyllenhaal? Sure, the whole theater laughed, but it felt weird.
WRONG! Apparently two Pete-Hammond-wannabees from Australia gave Abduction positive reviews.
My brother and I just got back from seeing Killer Elite in a completely empty theater. It was awesome. We were imitating the accents the entire time. We were also doing many of your Stafe’ quotes Vince, as they’ve become a staple of our Statham impressions. As for the movie, it kicked ass. Not too much shaky cam (I’ll call it Shaky-cam lite), and not too many quick cuts. I could actually get a sense of scale and where I was during the numerous car chase scenes. Deniro does any and all of his “Deniro faces” we’ve come to expect from his acting repertoire. Clive Owen OWNS in this (Clive Owns-en), and should seriously do more action movies. As for the Stathe, it’s business as usual, and that’s all I ask for. Anyway, keep Frottin’. I’ve gotta go and ice my knee, as I have looth ligamenth.
Abduction is up to 4% on Rottentomatoes — if Taylor Lautner was aiming for an RT score equivalent to his body fat percentage then, well, congrats to him
This reminds me, Philadelphia had a horrifying dearth of demolition and hot Australian women. What a piece of shit.
Lautner is certain that shirt says “Puh-raw-tays”.
It says “Puh-RAH-tees”. It’s how he keeps in shape, bro!
Isn’t that what He said?
It would figure Billy Beane cast Brad Pitt as himself since Beane wrote both the book and the movie
OK, so the star of Mardi Gras High is the kid from Reaper? And he’s too embarrassed to have his character listed or his name IMDB linked to the project?
That’s gotta’ open big.
I want to invite everyone to view the “audience reviews” for Abs-duction. The 4 star review is quite amusing, and lacks any punctuation whatsoever. And Abduction is down to a 2% now.
Isn’t likening Lautner to an alpaca a bit racist… I mean ethnically stereotypical. I mean making fun of his genetic heritage which is immanent in his facial features?
Is this legal?
The Alpaca photoshop made me laugh out loud. Of course, I’m an idiot, but you deserve an award of some sort.
Moneyball is super-hyped right now. It will make the entertainment postseason then get swept at the Oscars.
I saw Killer Elite. And I had only one problem with it. JASON STATHAM DID NOT KILL ENOUGH PEOPLE.
Seriously? Statham as a killer who does NOT want to kill? Whatever. Get with the program, guvna.