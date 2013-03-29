Weekend Movie Guide: Stop Ruining ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’ For Me

Opening Everywhere: GI Joe: Retaliation, The Host, Temptation, The Place Beyond the Pines
Movie That I’m Going To Hunt Down Even If I Have To Walk 500 Miles: Room 237 (It’s a documentary about The Shining)
Special Plug: The Manson Family is being re-released for another limited theater run, with the following upcoming cities and dates:
3/30/2013 Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema – New York, NY
3/30/2013 Alamo Drafthouse Vintage Park – Houston, TX
4/03/2013 Granoff Center for the Arts – Providence, RI
4/05/2013 Landmark’s Ritz Bourse – Philadelphia, PA
4/05/2013 Landmark’s Egyptian Theatre – Seattle, WA
4/06/2013 Landmark’s Egyptian Theatre – Seattle, WA
You can check out the rest of the upcoming dates and details here.
FilmDrunk Suggests: Spicy Nacho Doritos. Oh, you mean for a movie? I don’t know, people are actually telling me good things about GI Joe: Retaliation – at least from the “Dude, it’s hilarious” point of view – so maybe that. Especially since a very significant plot point was already spoiled for me. Hold on… yes, I’m being told via Morse code that GI Joe: Retaliation has no plot points. Carry on.
GI Joe: Retaliation
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 31% critics, 76% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Plays like a tiresomely extended evening of channel surfing.” – Keith Uhlich, Time Out New York
“No go, ‘Joe’.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: I’ve read a few bits and rumors that this movie isn’t necessarily a sequel as it is, “Hey, remember all that crap that happened in the first film? Well, forget it.” Like Rocky Balboa trying earnestly to pretend like Rocky V never happened or Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance trying to at least laugh at the first Ghost Rider film, I can’t imagine that a film that has been promoted with a clip of Bruce Willis firing a machine gun from the back of an El Camino is taking itself too seriously. But like I said, something about it has been spoiled for me, and it makes me think that maybe Retaliation is an attempt to set up an all-around fun third film. Who knows or cares, really.
The Host
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 8% critics, 71% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“A goofball teenage sci-fi romance, ‘The Host’ is an End of Days parable that seems like it was written at a slumber party.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News
“The Host raises many questions, among them, how has it taken this long for Diane Kruger to play an alien?” – Stephanie Zacharek, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: It’s a film based on something Stephanie Meyer wrote, so these kids should all be famous very soon, with millions of teenagers willing to kill themselves over who the actors and actresses are dating. I really love what you’ve done with the place, America.
Temptation
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: No critics score HOW CONVENIENT, 80% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The first half is a functional (if exceedingly predictable) melodrama before devolving, just as predictably, into a cautionary cartoon.” – My very good friend William Goss, Film.com
“Tyler Perry’s insane, inane Old Testament-style morality tale.” – Nick Schager, Time Out New York
Armchair Analysis: I was going to post the trailer for this film last week, but I couldn’t do it with writing very mean comments about it, because this movie looks horrendous. And I’m trying to be a nicer person in 2013, but there’s a scene in the trailer where the guy is all, “Babe, not now, I’m watching SPROTS!” and it just reminds us that Tyler Perry thinks his audience is stupid. And he might be right, because he cast Kim Kardashian in this film and people are going to pay money to watch her say something like, “Hurrrr Mark Zuckerberg”.
The Place Beyond the Pines
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 71% critics, 82% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The movie is intimate in its telling, sweeping in its issues and stumbles only occasionally.” – Betsy Sharkey, L.A. Times
“Its ambitions – even its unrealized ones – are a great part of its power.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Armchair Analysis: I don’t even know what this movie is about, but if it gives me the chance to watch Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have sex without getting arrested, I’m all for it.
I don’t know how they can say that Tyler Perry’s Temptation (yes his name is part of the title) is predictable–there’s a rich, famous black dude in it and Kim Kardashian *isn’t* the one who fucks him.
P.S. the tagline for TPT is “Seduction is the Devil’s Playground.” Which is the result of a Mad Lib that had the parts of speech labeled wrong.
Retalition doesn’t have Marlon Wayans embarassing his family with every synapse, so there’s that. Plus ninjas.
I wish things would have gone differently.
What.
Was “Not now babe, I’m watching SPROTS!” intentional? Because if it was, bravo, I got a big laugh out of that. And if it wasn’t, bravo, I got a big laugh out of that. SPROTS!
Any time that sports are used as a device to show trouble in a relationship, I shall invoke SPROTS.
Damn The Rock must really love that UnderArmor t-shirt. He hasn’t taken it of since Fast 5.
GI Joe: Retaliation is like a sequel to a movie that wasn’t made.
Just saw it. Best parts were literally the scenes (likely post production) with C Tates and The Rock. The movie had no heart, but cool vehicles like the toys.
And for the record… Storm Shadow is the most badass bad guy. I don’t know if it was Hasbro or Marvel or some pasty face zit infested nerd, but you don’t just turn him bitch and make him a good guy cause on your Joe team all you have are geeks like Wet Suit, Dusty, and Blowjob (Snowjob).
This predated “anti-heroes”, but that’s what Storm Shadow was. The only reason you lived, is because he let you live out of honor, and he vowed to kill you next time he saw you.
This probably isnt the forum, but honestly, Snake Eye sucks!! A deaf mute? The only reason he got any attention is because Storm Shadow needed somebody dark to beat up that wasn’t a Native American named Spirit (it was the 80s).