Weekend Movie Guide: The Non-Lucy ‘Lawless’

Opened Wednesday: Lawless
Not Opening Anywhere: Doggie B
FilmDrunk Suggests: I suggest that you write every Hollywood studio exec, your congressman, senators, President Obama, Mitt Romney, whoever runs Canada (just in case), your uncle who always talks about how he knows powerful people, and anyone in the Target break room that will listen to you and demand that Doggie B be released nationwide. It is an atrocity that we can’t readily see this film.
Lawless
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“With a dynamite cast, an iconic screenwriter in rocker Nick Cave and an Aussie director in John Hillcoat, you assume a new classic. What you get is an ambitious try.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
“Much of the action may be nearly as grim as in director John Hillcoat’s previous feature, ‘The Road’ – ‘Lawless’ is very bloody – but the scenery and production design are a whole lot nicer.” – Mark Feeney, Boston Globe
Armchair Analysis: I didn’t even realize this came out on Wednesday, that’s how serious my summer movie season coma has been. I’m a big fan of these old “turn-of-the-century” crime dramas, and the Guy Pearce/Tom Hardy/Gary Oldman trio is a total bro magnet. Alas, I’m done with Shia LeBeouf. If he really wants to be as serious an actor as Sean Penn, because he actually strapped himself to an electric chair for a role and that’s acting, then someone get this dude a death penalty movie ASAP before we have to see him standing 69 Vincent Gallo as they choke for their art. F*cking child actors.
Well while I am in favor of it, there’s some sticky constitutional and human rights hurdles that we’d have to get over first and he would probably have some pretty good lawyers and……oh you said movie. Just a movie. Yeah. Yeah we can do that. Sure.
When I standing-69 someone, I like to end with a piledriver, just for emphasis.
I’m the opposite. I prefer the hurricurana.
Is this that movie where LeBoof was irritating and unlikable or the other movie where LeBoof was irritating and unlikable?
I’ll be seeing Expendables 2 for the 5th time, thank you.
Everthing about Lawless looks great – except Dopey Lebeouf. I’ll wait to watch this at home since it will require adult beverages (Bartles & Jaymes) to get through the LeBeoufieness.
Labeef is dopey as usual, but at least in this instance, a dope was required for the role. Otherwise, fantastic entertainment. Tom Hardy being enourmous and grunting at stuff is better acting chops than 95% of Hollywood.
DRAGONCON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Doggie B is playing in San Francisco this weekend. I’ll try to catch it and let you all know how awesome it was.
I think someone needs to make a GIF of the scene where Pierce is beating the ever-loving SHIT out of Shya LePoof. “THAT was for Transformers 1….THAT’s for Transformers 2….and THAT’s for not going away after Transformers 3!” One of the most enjoyable things in the entire film, right there. LAWLESS was fun despite LePoof, largely thanks to Pierce, Hardy and the ten seconds you get of Gary Oldman.
