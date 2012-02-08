Werner Herzog despises chickens. Eez beautiful.

I saw Werner Herzog’s 40-second rant about the stupidity of chickens when I saw Into the Abyss, from whence this clip came, but the rant out of context is even better. It’s the perfect illustration of what makes Werner Herzog’s documentaries so entertaining and also so frustrating.
“The enormity of their flat brain, the enormity of zair stupidity, is just overwhelming. You have to do yourself a favor. When you are out in the countryside and you see chicken, try to look a chicken in the eye with great intensity. And the intensity of stupidity that is looking back at you is just amazing. By the way, it is very easy to hypnotize a chicken. They are very prone to hypnosis. And in one or two films, I’ve actually shown that.”
Our old buddy Allan Weisbecker always used to say that comedy is about obsession, and never was that more true than with Werner Herzog, who, if you watch any of his recent documentaries, tends to find a new obsession every five minutes. The stupidity of chickens, an Eskimo welder with funny thumbs, a prison chaplain’s encounter with a squirrel, the inky abyss of a grizzly bear’s eyes (“za cold eendeeference of nature”), have all captivated Werner for minutes at a time. Hearing him expound on the subjects with the intensity of an existentialist philosopher and the fascination of an awed stoner is what makes him such a perfect character. Then there are other times when you kind of want him to finish a thought, but he’s already forgotten about dead languages and moved onto the thickness of seal’s milk. I’m serious, by the way, those were both subjects of extended soliloquoys in Encounters at the End of the World. Actual seals, I mean, not Seal the singer. That would be weird. Though I would pay to see Werner Herzog narrate a documentary about Seal. “Oont za scars on eine skin ist akin to za first glaciers zat carve za valley down za mountain, clearing za path for za horreeble plague of humanity, viss zair hybrid cars, oont cell phones, oont tabloid newspapers, oont zair Schtarbucks fockeenk coffeez. But za poet must never look away. Eez beautiful. By za way, eet eez very easy to heepnotize Seal. I’ff made seex moofies about eet.”
UNBEATABLE PITCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger records a DVD commentary track of a Herzog movie that’s just Arnold literally describing Werner Herzog describing a bear.
For chrissakes, Werner, they’re not “chickens’, in America we call them “midgets”.
Patton Oswalt says if you hit a chicken on the head with a stick, it turns into forty glittering gold coins. It was in Discover magazine, don’t dispute him!
Excellent Auch Zwerge Haben Klein Angefangen reference.
Though this does explain why he referred to Nic Cage’s performance in Bad Lieutenant as “plucky”.
Seal desperately wants to reunite with the thickness of his milk. For the children.
Still no word on his internal monologue regarding a middle-aged hack motion picture director fighting a jewfro’d, wipster (wannabe hipster, you heard it here first) blogger with gigantic thumbs?
Why would we fight? I’m not taking that, the man takes pellet guns to the stomach and doesn’t even stop talking.
Seriously? Am I the only one who remembers Vince challenging Werner to a fight? Am I the one on drugs?
And what’s the deal with the airline food?
Nice troll. I would never have guessed you were making an Uwe Boll reference.
Thanks. I would never have guessed I was making a Uwe Boll reference either.
Memories. How do they not work?
I invited a friend to go see this film with me. She balk balk balked at the idea.
What came first, the chicken rant or the soliloquy about the thickness of seal’s milk?
I like to think the slight shaky-cam comes from the cameraman slowly losing his shit while filming.
Why did the chicken cross the road? Because Werner Herzog despises him, and the chicken finds it very offputting.
I thought I had read this before but then I realized I was thinking of Mel Gibson, who hates chicken and waffles.
I’m sure this all stems from a particularly disturbing night in the 90s when Herzog, after having watched “Hot Shots: Part Deux” tried to shoot a chicken from a bow & arrow with limited success.
“Eenfeerieur annie-mal! You muscht soffor for mein am’yoosmunt! Take eine for zee chicken teem!”
The Heart of a Chicken: Notes on Werner Herzog
