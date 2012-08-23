Writer's Room: Scenes that turned us into blubbering wiener kids

Remember these kids? They saw The Odd Life of Timothy Green the other day, and it brought to the fore their youthful inability to comprehend the inevitability of mortality. It was HILARIOUS! (See also: The girl who cried at Star Wars). Generally speaking, we here at FilmDrunk almost never condone crying – there’s far too much of it these days. Are you a Chopped judge touched by a contestant’s story? Are you on a reality show and haven’t seen your kids in a whole three days? Are you John Boehner? Please, get a hold of yourself. If a hard (but fair) slap across the face doesn’t sober you up, we may have to have you committed like old mom. Nonetheless, it happens to everyone from time to time, and it got us to thinking: everyone has that one movie that turns them into the proverbial blubbering wiener kid. So I did a poll of Uproxx friends and family asking them, “Is there a movie that always kicks you right in the wang, or a movie from childhood that you can specifically remember being more than you could handle?”
Most people hate and ignore me, but I did get responses from Spencer Hall of EveryDayShouldBeSaturday, Justin Halpern of Sh*t My Dad Says/I Suck At Girls, Laremy Legel, and Uproxx’s own Cajun Boy, Burnsy, Josh Kurp, Mike “Christmas Ape” Tunison, and Danger Guerrero. As well as my own response, of course. Hopefully it’s good toilet reading. Just try not to cry on the toilet, co-workers hate that. Don’t ask me how I know. Oh God, my fissures!
Justin Halpern: The Land Before Time
The only time I’ve ever cried in a movie was when I was eight and saw The Land Before Time. The first ten minutes of the movie are just a mom dinosaur and a son dinosaur hanging out and doing mother-son sh*t and I was ALL IN on that relationship. Then all of a sudden the f*cking earth opens up and the mom plummets to her death, then the earth closes up like it ate her. I burst in to one of those super hard little kid cries where my face was equal parts snot and tears, and all my breaths were super labored. Then when I thought sh*t couldn’t get any worse, my older brother grabbed my hand and stuck it under his ass and farted on it. Then I cried more.
Laremy Legel: Glory
When I was a kid my parents told me there was a federal law that mandated films had to have a happy ending. Even at six, I was skeptical, but they continued with the lie over the course of many weeks before I finally relented. They also told me Santa was a scam about four minutes after I became aware of him and that giant spiders roamed the forest, a mistruth I didn’t uncover until I lectured my science teacher about her appalling lack of giant-spider knowledge. I guess I had a screwed up childhood.
Anyway, when I was a wee lad, I managed to catch Glory in theaters. With my “nothing bad ever happens” framework firmly in place, I felt my team (Matt Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington) was doing great. They were working the South like a speedbag, and hopefully learning a bit about racial tolerance as well. Fast forward to those goons charging up a hill, looking startled, flash cut to A CANNON RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEM, cut to a white frame, a cannon noise, and there I am in the theater with only my tears. Then, the most galling part, the postscript that indicated the North never even bothered to take that fort to this day, and that it was all for nothing, and my team lost in a big way. It was SUCH bullcrap. I was hysterical and inconsolable about the whole situation.
In fact, because of Glory, to this day I hate slavery, no matter what good arguments people have for it.
The Cajun Boy: Titanic
I wish I could say that the film that never fails to reduce me to a puddle was something more testosterone-laced, like Rudy or Brian’s Song or Shawshank Redemption or something. But the film I’ve never been able to watch without getting wispy is Titanic. Yes, as soon as Celine Dion starts singing my balls magically transform into ovaries, and by the time Kate Winslet delivers the “I’ll never let go, Jack” line I might as well be named Sally.
Go ahead — judge me. SEE IF I CARE!!!
[Editor’s Note: The writer of this segment has since been wedgied.]
Ah shit. I forgot we were doing this.
People forget that glory had a character in called Jupiter Sharts, man that movie was ahead of its time.
*Jupiter Sharts was a stutterer, as well. Who doesn’t lover stutterers?
Grave of the Fireflies. It’s impossible to see it and not be left a blubbering mess.
That movie fucking destroyed me.
I think it’s a masterpiece but I never want to see it again.
AGREED
Also, Field of Dreams is my “I’m an adult and I cry” movie.
“Dad? You…you wanna have a catch?”
BAWWWWWWWWW
Every. Damn. Time.
#daddyissues
I fucking dare anyone with a pulse that hasn’t murdered a person to watch the opening of “Up” without at least getting blurry vision.
Oh man. I took my little brother to see that shit and I was livid that they made it so painful to sit through the opening.
Yeah, I basically excluded it out of spite. QUIT TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE ME CRY, GODDAMMIT. I thought the scene in Toy Story 3 where they hold hands as they’re falling towards the melting pit was more organically moving.
The beginning of “Up” and the end of “Toy Story 3” in the fire pit were brutal.
Whoops. To use the parlance of our times and to “stay on topic you noob” my childhood sob flick is when Jerry ‘Chappy’ The Alien from Enemy Mine dies during childbirth.
“I was hiding under your porch because I love you” was harder for me. My dog got a lot of hugs that night.
I didna cry when me own father was hung for stealing a pig but, I’ll cry during Up’s opening.
I don’t get the “trying too hard to make you cry” complaint with Up. Nobody says, “this action sequence is trying too hard to get me excited” or “those girls are kissing a little too hard to make me come.” Art is trying to elicit a reaction, even the most maudlin or cloying attempts.
It’s a personal feeling to be sure, but I understand the gesture of trying to make someone laugh or get excited a lot more than I understand the gesture of deliberately trying to make someone cry. There’s a finer line than with the others for me, where it feels manipulative if you cross the line between trying to touch someone in a human-condition kind of way and just going for a cheap cry.
its unfair what they did to me at the beginning of that movie.
Agree 100% on the Toy Story melting pit being a billion times better than the opening of Up. I hate people that talk during movies, but that scene got me to mutter a muffled “Oh my God!”
Point taken, though I think the end of Act 2 where Carl finds the secret page in the adventure album that he somehow never saw before is more indicative of pushing the cry button than the first ten minutes. Especially when compared to the scene in Toy Story 3 which, I agree, was more organically moving. However, to me, the first ten minutes of Up is a beautiful short film unto itself and a damn near perfect prologue for the entire film. Plus, when you really think about it…SQUIRREL!
Most people forget that even though the opening scene in “Up” leaves you a slobbering mess it also delivers a ton of both plot and character development.
Yeah, it does a good job of explaining Carl.
Also making me all teary
I am grossly offended at the lack of Atrax’s death in this list… FIGHT AGAINST THE SADNESS ARTAX!!!!
I was gonna go with that,but it seemed too easy. Its a universal moment of sadness and anyone who says they didnt cry during that scene is lying their ass off.
Jesus Christ. i remember watching that movie in the gymnasium / cafeteria of my grade school (they had a movie night for some reason). Fucking DESTROYED me.
Oh man, I didn’t see that you beat me to this one. Anyhow, yep, this definitely tops my list. I didn’t so much “cry” as I did “lose all emotional control”… then again, I was like 8.
That’s a good one, but I put it in the same category of the death of Optimus Prime, devastating, but slightly ahead of my childhood so I didn’t see it in the theater and it didn’t have as big of an impact on my young child psych.
One word: “Superman.” And I don’t mean a Superman movie.
If you’re referencing The Iron Giant, I’m right there with you.
I first saw The Iron Giant last week and I was kinda close a couple times. That movie was awesome.
YES! Iron Giant! I was 4 when it came out and must have seen the VHS 15 times as a kid. Even after I knew the end is ultimately happy, the Superman scene would make me inconsolable.
Cannonball Run.
J.J. McClure: When you don’t want him he’s around! When you want him he’s not around! I’m gonna go get a beer!
Captain Chaos: DA-DA-DUM!
Q_Q
if you’ve watched “follow that bird” and didnt tear up when big bird was caged up in the circus, youre dead inside
The ending of Elephant Man absolutely destroys me. The first time I ever saw it I was crying so hard I couldn’t hear his final quote….I was straight up BAWLING. Loud, sloppy sobbing. So I got it all out, composed myself, and rewound it so I could hear what he says at the end….and once again, I started crying so hard I couldn’t hear it. It took me three goddamn tries to finally hear the line.
I made the mistake of watching Big Fish less than a month after my dad passed away. Biggest fucking mistake of my life.
Thats the movie i was gonna go with. Good call sir. Billy Crudup carrying Albert Finney at the endof that movie always gets me.
Yup, that’s the scene.
I genuinely despised an ex for making me see that. Stupid emotions.
I haven’t stayed dry eyed once watching that movie.
It’s been so many years since I saw it, so I can’t even remember the context as it is in the movie, but I know at some point near the end, Free Willy had me snotting all over myself in the theater.
Dead Poet’s Society when I was younger, although now that “Oh captain, my captain” stuff just comes off as cheesy.
I watched Warrior a couple months ago and was ashamed how much fluid I lost from my eyes. The movie was pretty cliche and I don’t even follow MMA, but man, I was a mess by the end of it.
Highest percentage of people crying in a packed theater I’ve ever seen, and it’s not even the “Oh, Captain …” stuff but Neil’s death. Clarence Boddicker all, “OH, NEAL, OH, MY SON….”
Toy Story 2, the flashback scene featuring Jessie getting tossed away, with that Sarah McLaughlin song playing. I get dust in both my eyes for like five minutes during that scene.
Agreed. I was in the middle of trying to remember the name of the song when I saw your post.
Christ, that sequence just stabs me in the eyes with pepper spray.
Just as wrenching Maclachlan connection? That fucking Animal Shelter commercial that they used to show A LOT on cable. Don’t show me a cat missing an eye or a 3-legged dog while some lady sings about angels.
Strong men…..also….cry
Mind if I do a J?
Powder.
I guess you can only be so white before it becomes a problem.
It gets so dusty in my apartment when you see the Terminator give a thumbs up as he’s lowered into the lava at the end of T2
BINGO. This and William Wallace getting drawn and quartered were the only two I could think of that choked me up when I was a kid.
This and This.
Big Fish, every single time.
Good one! That last scene.
Kid Badger – Brave Little Toaster, The Black Stallion, Starman
Adult Badger- Big Fish, Braveheart, Shawshank Redemption
My lil sister bawled her eyes out at “My Girl”because of Macaulay Culkin’s death.
If by “your little sister” you mean “me,” you’re totally right.
“Where’s his GLASSES he can’t see without his GLASSES!” Stupid kid’s movies making me confront my own mortality.
Bolt. The scene where the cat tells the story about her owners abandoning her.
The scene in Dumbo where Dumbo goes to visit his mom, who’s chained up in a trailer and can only rock him with her trunk. As a complete momma’s boy, this never failed to fill me with despair as a child.
That one is mine. I have to fight back tears just thinking about it.
Good luck with that only child thing. There will come a time when everything will make you cry and you won’t have a clue why. A League of Their Own? WTF?
Men don’t get menopause.
The unprocessed emotions of only children are much, much worse than hormonal changes.
Spot on Shop, this having a soul and developmental disorder thanks to being an only child makes getting old a bitch.
I saw A League of Their Own in the theater with two friends and on the bus ride home we were a WRECK. Just three elementary school girls, ruined with tears.
8 Seconds. Holy shit, I refuse to even watch it any more. When Tuff does the salute at the end to Lane, I turn into garbled shit.
Homeward Bound, when Shadow gets stuck under the train tracks is pretty heavy, only to be matched by the tears when he arrives home at the end.
I spent an afternoon wathcing/crying to this my freshman year of college.
Holy balls, I cry at movies a lot.
I’m just too old.
Yup, that is totally my choice too.
Oh yeah, Homeward Bound teared me up as a kid.
Absolutely. The sadness to happiness turnaround is so quick and abrupt you can’t help but gush.
Not exactly what we’re talking about here but one of my most vivid memories of crying hysterically was when Thomas Magnum died and I was 15 years old. I liken it to the “internet” generation having to watch Chuck Norris die.
Ah, the big list of sob scenes. Okay, I’ll play along.
The Champ (John Voigt, Ricky Schoeder) – An unconscious Voigt lays on the table while Ricky is shouting at him “Don’t die Champ! Don’t die!”
Garden State (Natalie Portman, That Scrubbs guy) – Scrubs guy has told her he’s got to go back to LA and Natalie is crying her eyes out. All I can think is *sob* STAY YOU D!CK!
What Dreams May Come (Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding,) – Several scenes. I know it’s shmaltzy, but hey! Turns out I might be subject to shmaltz.
Brian’s Song (James Caan, Billy Dee Williams) – If you don’t cry for Brian Piccolo, you aint human.
There are more but I’ll stop there for now.
Its OK to cry after watching Brian’s Song, and The Champ – but anything else is weakness.
I cry on the inside, then order a hooker and some nachos, but if any movie were to make me cry its The Toy, with Richard Pryor and that kid that ended up doing porno
I am extremely ashamed to say Pursuit of Happyness. That scene in the subway bathroom or whatever, God damn it man. Just . . . God damn it
I defy anyone not to cry at that. I DEFY YOU!
Yeah, nice one. For me, it was the scene where they offer him the job. Damn, Will Smith did a great job on that one.
The Fox and the Hound. The first time and every time.
And Big Mama starts singing about being the best of friends with THE MOST DEPRESSING FORESHADOWING EVER IN THE HISTORY OF HISTORY and dag nurbitt, thinking about it makes me cry. Why can’t they be best friends forever? WHY CAN’T IT NEVER END?
Captain Miller shooting at the tank at the end of Saving Private Ryan.
Agreed. Especially coming at the climax of seeing every Ranger except Ed motherfucking Burns getting killed and wondering “No. Seriously. How the fuck …”
A friend of mind still hasn’t seen Saving Private Ryan because and I quote “I can’t see Tom Hanks as a solider.”
We don’t hang out anymore.
Good choice.
That’s not a person worth keeping as a friend.
Old Man Ryan to his wife:
“Tell me I have led a good life.”
“What?”
“Tell me I’m a good man.”
Every. Single. Time.
Seriously, Old Man Ryan for sure…
Ugh, I can’t even think too hard about that scene
Saving Private Ryan shouldn’t even count. That’s HoF heavy. I was 15 and went to see it with my grandfather who made it through Omaha Beach. The man made it 25 minutes in and had to leave. Lesser men wouldn’t have made it 10.
@Uptown Again- second. I literally just cried again replaying that in my mind.
I have an approximate 15 year-running tradition of getting drunk and crying through the last 15 minutes of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve.
Yup.
Green Mile- i watched it for the first time when i was like 15, the time in my life that i thought i was a complete badass. i turned into a giant baby at the end of it
Oh Christ. When ‘like the drank only spelt differnt’ is executed and all the guards are bawling, I can’t help but to cry.
I saw that movie when it first came out with a good buddy of mine. We were both 18 or 19 I think. The scene comes where he’s being led to the chair and he starts talking about taking them girls to Mouseville or whatever, and I had to turn my head and fight a losing battle against the tears because I didn’t want my friend to think I was a pussy. I sobbed off and on for five straight minutes. The movie ends and I’m taking my sweet time getting up because I’m trying to wipe my face in a smooth way (can’t be done) and we get to the car and neither one of us says anything for 10 minutes. I pull up to a red light and my buddy goes, “Hey I don’t wanna sound like a bitch, but I was tearing up during the end there…”
“I KNOW ME TOO!!!!!!!”
End scene.
Apparently Vince doesn’t think I’m capable of tears…
*Voice cracks, turns away and sniffles*
Return of the Jedi. When the Ewok dies.
Fuck you for looking at me that way.
Yep. Also, when Yoda dies- like a preview of Optimus Prime
Oliver and Company, definitely. Also, the Brave Little Toaster. IT WASN’T FAIR THAT THOSE APPLIANCES HAD TO GET THROWN OUT THEY DIDN’T EVEN DO ANYTHING WRONG!
Pretty sure that movie made me a hoarder for like 10 years.
Brave Little Toaster is fucked up. I’m with ya.
I remember BLT being such an awful experience, it didn’t help that I had to go to the town dump with Dad the next day. Place looked like a mass grave after that flick.
White Fang got me good when I was younger. When Ethan Hawke has to get rid of White Fang so the bad men don’t take him back so he throws rocks at White Fang. Damn son.
As an adult, Legends of the Fall. Samuel was really the best of all of them.
has no one said Old Yeller yet? It’s like Marley and Me on crack
Haven’t seen either for exactly that reason! I am not going to willingly watch a movie where the dog dies. I’ll be wrecked for days.
Every dog movie is usually built for the tear train. Air Bud even got to me and he could ball.
Old Yeller dies at the end? How about a spoiler alert!
A more recent example- the end of Warrior, SPOILER AHEAD MOTHERFUCKAS, where the two brothers are together and Brendan is holding Tommy and crying and Nick Nolte just breaks every real person’s heart with the way he looks at them and that National song is playing and the troops are all clapping for them and jesusfuckingchrist I’m tearing up now.
If you watched Warrior and didn’t cry at the end go die in lava because fuck you.
I watched this shit at work. I work in a retail specialty shop that caters to industrial workwear and I’m so glad we were slow that day.
Such a good movie. It’s one of those that makes me want to empty my bank account and purchase a whole stack so I can hand them out to people who haven’t seen it.
The world needs to know about “Warrior.”
Right before “We are Marshall” came out, my tiny midwestern college suffered an awful tragedy, in which several people lost their lives. I went to see that movie with my straight-laced aunt, realizing that I would probably have trouble making it through. The opening lines began, panning through the beautiful West Virginia landscape, and I lost it.
Still, to this day, I can’t make it 3 minutes in without breaking down like a baby. Though I have no love for Matthew McConaughey…
Bluffton? I completely understand.
The Iron Giant
“You are who you choose to be…”
“…Superman”
Leave it to Vin Diesel as a robot to elicit the most human of responses from me.
I saw this in a nearly empty theater as a slacker 20-something cutting out of work early and bawled like a school girl with a skinned knee.
Good one, man. Good one.
I was about to post almost the exact thing before I figured that this was such an obvious choice that someone must have already mentioned it. Watching that film is good for transforming me in to the weeping vagina that I am.
The scene that kills me is when Hogarth says ‘I love you’.
The scene in Requiem for a Dream with the camera frozen on Ellen Burstyn as Sarah is telling Harry basically that she’s lonely. I cried like … Hell, I’m tearing up just thinking about it.
To this day I hate Julia Roberts and the Academy for robbing Burstyn of an Oscar so she could win for playing a slutty secretary. Fuck you!
Benji: The Hunted…. Holy shit that movie ruined me.
Air Bud Mother Fuckers.
Maybe obvious, but the ring scene on the train tracks at the end of Schindler’s List (“this ring . . . one person!”) literally makes me shake from crying. That, and the end of The Velveteen Rabbit.
October Sky. Chris Cooper and Jake G hit me right in the vajean every time with the “But he’s not my hero” scene. And that goes for “You wanna have a catch” in Field of Dreams as well.
Oh, and the last scene of Schindler’s List. Legit sobbed during that one.
October Sky is a national treasure.
Nothing as a kid affected me, mostly because my psychotic mother was busy renting me hardcore manga/anime (not hentai!) in the early 80s instead of Dumbo and shit. But the movie that just rips into me every single goddamm time is Danny Boyle’s “Millions” If you can watch that and not tear up you have no soul. Especially the final scene on the train tracks.
I just remembered that the only movie as a kid that affected me was Batteries not included. Don’t ask me why but it turned me into a puddle.
When the baby robot dies or is stillborn or something. Yeah, that was some heavy shit.
Then the old couple and the others seeing the building restored at the end after believing they’d lost their homes.
Pay It Forward, on a plane, when i was 11. HJO gets STABBED in the end and yet his project, which was paying it fucking forward, became a global FUCKING PHENOMENON.
I second that.
I’m amazed that The NeverEnding Story didn’t end up in here. I must have been about 8 when I saw that. The scene where Artax (the horse) sinks into the swamp, and Atreyu is desperately trying to pull him out, absolutely destroyed me. The calm and nonchalant look on Artax’s face (which you see on a lot of animals on Discovery Channel when they’re dying) really unnerved me. Honestly, even just thinking about the scene still makes me tear up. It’s definitely the most heart-wrenching scene I can think of.
F you for making me remember that scene. Oh God …
Holy shit… Just reading that made me freeze up.
Karate Kid. When Daniel-san wins, it’s always been too much for me to take. Even Johnny’s happy for him.
Am i the only one that cries at the end of Gladiator? come one people
on*