Writer’s Room: What’s Your Dealbreaker Movie?

Respecting your mate’s shitty taste because you’re compatible in much more important ways, like communication style and propensity to throw things, just seems like the more mature way to live life. Still, there have to be some things, some tastes that are just beyond the pale. Likes or dislikes that reflect such poor taste that they surely must be red flags for more serious character defects. You couldn’t date a Nazi, could you? That’s the way I feel about Limp Bizkit. So for our latest Writer’s Room, I asked a few other writer types for their “Dealbreaker Movies,” movie opinions in others (be it a like or a dislike) that they absolutely could not tolerate in a significant other.
This week’s panel includes Sh*t My Dad Says/Surviving Jack’s Justin Halpern, internet shtick genius PFT Commenter, comedy writer Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley), our favorite glib lesbian Heather Dockray, SchmoesKnow Editor In Chief Mark Reilly, and yours truly, Vince Mancini, the world’s most powerful hip thruster. Enjoy.
Justin Halpern: Lost In Translation
This is going to be a really unpopular opinion, but if you SWEAR by Lost In Translation, you’re probably going to be someone I hate. I don’t think it’s a terrible movie by any means, and if you like it just fine, then I doubt we’ll have problems. But there’s something about the people that sift through this movie like they’re planning on reciting it for a bar mitzvah, that just drive me crazy. It’s one of those movies where people get mad at you if you call it a movie, instead of a “film.” Even though there are more jokes about Asian accents in this movie than if it were written and directed by Seltzer/Friedberg. Anytime anyone makes a movie about twenty somethings searching for the meaning of their life, you know there’s going to be a giant subset of f*cktwits that go “OH MY GOD THAT’S ME TOO I AM JUST LIKE SCAR JO SHE FEELS THE UNIQUENESS OF BEING ME.”
F*ck you. You’re twenty four. Maybe I just hate twenty four year-olds. That could also be it.
—
Julieanne Smolinski: Inception
If pressed, I guess I have to say that I could never make it work with anybody who liked the film “Inception.”
I’ve never felt more like I was being large-scale gaslit than when theatergoers had any other reaction to it than, “We should find out who wrote that, and burn down his house.”
I think what really bothered me about it was that it was a deeply silly idea that asked you to pretend that is was really very smart. If you ask people who liked “Inception” to explain to you what happens in it, they will start talking very confidently, then become increasingly panicked, like incest-murderers on “Law and Order” whose alibis unravel under the penetrating gaze of Ice T.
It also makes me very sad how seriously everybody in the film “Inception” seems to take the film “Inception,” which is — again — very silly. Marion Cotillard is probably one of our prettiest human people, but when she recites her lines, she sounds like one of the upsetting-Asian-stereotype cats from “Lady and the Tramp.” I also think Leonardo DiCaprio is a very talented actor, but this role was one of the many in which he relies pretty heavily on what we’ll poiltely call “some worryingly intense eyebrow stuff.” Honestly, sometimes I expect his forehead furrows to come whizzing off with a loud PING! like overly tight viola strings. And poor Ellen Page, whose character exists purely to ask silly expository questions. “Can you really build a prison of memories?” Uh, I’m living in one right now, Ellen.
I ask you: Has Christopher Nolan ever had a dream? Being asleep is one of the few truly universal human experiences and he was unable to come up with a vague simulacrum of what having a dream is like. It’s like if you made a movie about chefs but everybody in it “ate” by pouring boiling food into their eyes and ears.
Listen, I realize you asked me what movie would prevent me from dating somebody who liked it and not “What movie from 2010 did you intensely dislike, and don’t say ‘Marmaduke.'” So let me explain why I could not date a person who liked “Inception.” First of all, I imagine that we’d occasionally have sex, and I’d have to stop the sex a lot to go, “Really?” Of course, I’d be referring to the fact that they liked “Inception.” I imagine this would get old for both of us.
Look, a lot of people liked this movie, and I wish that I didn’t find them all sexually repellent. What does it have to do with my real life, or anyone else’s? Nothing. Obviously pleasure is subjective. Thinking this film is not a black-out-rage-inducing waste of human time is just an opinion. Just like enjoying fried onions or thinking it’s fun to expose yourself to people on trains.
I feel bad denigrating a piece of writing because it is hard work and it is also an achievement to make a film. I’m sure Christopher Nolan is a very nice and hardworking guy and I wish him no ill. If I ever meet him at a dinner party I will probably be very polite, although I may ask his wife if she saw Man of Steel and if so, if she has to pretend he is someone else when they have sex.
—
PFT Commenter: Rudy
Im not a movie guy Im more of a film type guy.When Im talking bout “All 22” Im not talking about the male cast of the new Sahsa Gray picture or whatever Im talking about seeing what shows up on tape after NFL Sunday.
That said, Im pretty tolerent of whatever taste in movies my date/escort/stranger girl sitting next to me in a movie that Im trying to make out with has. With one acception: Rudy.
Rudy is Rocky for people who think Sylvester Stallone was to ethnic and flashy. They basicaly adapted a Dropkick Murphys song into a screenplay and made the main character short instead of drunk.
Rudy wasnt the biggest guy but he wanted it so much. It goes to show you that in sports you dont have to be big, strong, or good to be good at football. You just have to be a average white guy whose not afraid to speak his mind. If you dont like “Rudy” well theres the door but to be honest by the time my shirt come’s off and they see my “Ruettiger 45” jersey tattood on my back its to late for them to really say any thing about it so to bad so sad for them.
Rudys the one movie Ive seen that makes me cry cum and fight all in the span of 2 hours and by god if thats dosent sound like the perfect first date this was probly never going to work out between us anyways.
—
Drinking Buddies.
If you like this movie then you must be one unbelievably bland human being.
I lasted 20 minutes through that POS. My wife finished it a couple days later…and still can’t figure out why.
Drinking Buddies kills more braincells than actual drinking.
There is really no earthly reason that movie should inspire any intense feeling one way or the other.
@dissident Olivia Wilde always inspires some intense feelings for me. Except in Cowboys and Aliens, but yeah.
How could a movie so… oatmeal flavored cause any strong feelings. I’m calling out that OP as FAKE!!!
I don’t have a dealbreaker movie, but when I was single, I walked out on a few dates when she answered her phone in the movie.
Something I will never tolerate is talking during a movie. At home it’s barely ok, but in a theater shut the fuck up.
At this point, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that some prick is always going to talk through a movie.
I refuse to resign myself. A friend couldn’t stand these two guys texting in front of him during a movie, so he took his strobe light app and shoved it in their faces and said, THAT’S HOW IT FEELS, STOP TEXTING! And they did.
Let us all stop the texters and phone users. We can do it!
@Melodie — I once politely asked a father to keep his voice down (he’d been talking through the entire movie) and, in front of his kid, he called me a stupid cunt and threw a dirty napkin in my face. I’m not putting up with that shit again.
By the way, I did go out and get management who told us both to “settle down.”
What if I just whisper my witty comments?
@sva7 That fucking sucks. People are the worst. There are only two movie theaters I can even go to without starting to have an anxiety attack thinking about the inevitable showdown. The only other places I can handle going to see a movie are on studio lots or academy screenings. Which I’m sure sounds super fucking snobbish, but people have completely forgotten how to behave during a film. I remember teaching my brothers to shut the fuck up, why can’t people do that with their kids? That’s the only way people learn.
@Melodie — Yeah, I have a couple of “safe” theaters, although it’s mostly because they play fruity art house movies, so when they get a couple of “big budget” movies, nobody goes because they wouldn’t deign to be seen attending some “Hollywood” production. So I get a very comfortable, small theater to myself. Which is awesome.
The theater near my house is filled with teenagers who ruined The World’s End, so I only go there if I know like 80% of the movie is going to be foley and screaming.
Either way, ironically, part of the reason that Napkin Dad got away with it is because he told the manager that I was telling their son to stop talking (the dumb wiener kid was talking, too, but I was pretty clear that I had a bigger problem with the grown-ass adult who couldn’t shut his mouth).
Then there’s that unique breed of talkers that run their mouth during DIALOGUE scenes and magically shut the fuck up during ACTION ones. I don’t need to hear the nuances of the explosions! Honestly I don’t know how some people have made it this far in life.
I hate it most when people talk during movies and then call it a bad movie afterwords, not even comprehending what was on-screen due to their love for their own voice.
My philosophy is that trailers before the movie are fair game to talk through/openly mock. But if you talk during the movie I will cut you.
Idiots can get a license to drive, but nobody gives them a test to attend a movie! We need a bucket for cell phones at the beginning of every single damn theater in the country.
Recently saw a screening of Deliver Us From Evil and it starts with a police call and you see on their GPS it’s in the Bronx. The entire row behind me went insane and commented through the next ten minutes making dumb Bronx comments. (this is IN NYC MIND YOU, not some tiny theater in Bosnia that just happened to have a bunch of american ex pats) It made me realize why those stupid parody movies continue to draw crowds – there’s a certain type for whom just F*CKING RECOGNIZING something equals entertainment.
Anyway all of us must continue to fight the good fight and tell them to be quiet, I hate everyone sitting there like it’s not happening. Sometimes the only thing they understand is money. I’ll say “guys, I paid $12 bucks for this, please keep it down.” Once in a while that works.
@Fuzzy Pickles — completely agree. Even if I didn’t love the movie the fact that the talker/texter trashed it while barely watching makes me irate, I will defend the movie to no end. I can’t stand “I just didn’t understand,” why would pay to go to a movie and not watch it? unless it was Boondock Saints II…
@sva7 I’ve found that if you’re polite to people and tag them right at the opening of the movie, they generally shut up and put away their phone.
One time, I was at a screening full of obnoxious assholes, so I complained to the projectionist instead. As a former member of that illustrious brotherhood, he refunded me my money and let me watch from the booth as he cranked the sound system. It was joyous.
This is why I like to see movies at really odd times. Sunday noon showings – the only people at the theatre are families seeing Frozen part 7. They are not seeing what I’m seeing.
If you don’t like Big Trouble in Little China, you probably hate America and being awesome.
The only caveat I’d throw in is that The Thing is better, but that’s like saying that chocolate milk with whiskey is better than chocolate milk.
Agreed, although I give a pass to a woman generally asking me to explain what’s going on in that movie because when pressed no one has an answer that makes any goddamned sense. Which is of course the beauty of that particular motion picture.
Can you really compare The Thing to Big Trouble? They’re both awesome for different reasons. I do have a penchant for The Thing though.
Escape From New York, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China . . . it’s the classic Kurt Russell movie trifecta.
@Melodie — I guess it’s more that I feel like The Thing gets buried a lot. Big Trouble is amazing, don’t get me wrong, but I think The Thing deserves more love than it gets.
Used Cars
@AndYouShallKnowMeByTheTrailOfCheezits – Big Trouble in Little China is a movie about what happens when you take an action movie from the comedy side-kick’s point of view where he thinks he’s the hero. It’s also 2 hours of Kurt Russel doing a shitty John Wayne impersonation. If you don’t love that, then you have no soul.
Fuck yeah, Big Trouble in Little China. That movie is awesome.
There are people that don’t like that movie? DOR SHO GHA!
Or you’re just a sad lonely person who didn’t even know the joys of “Casablanca” until recently.
BTILC is not a dealbreaker tho, unless you’re gay/ a NAMBLA member. It’s a movie perfectly aimed at the 10 year old boy in all of us. I don’t want to date a 10 year old boy. I wouldn’t want a SO to hate it, but I certainly would not expect any woman I would be with to love it the way I do. That’s insane.
If you loved the movie Garden State you should be drowned in a shallow, muddy puddle.
Preach.
How about placed on an island with 10,000 zombie kittens?
@ Right-Wing-Nazi pretty funny and scary as shit to envision.
“So cute and so many…. Aurgh they are eating me but it is so cute aauauauagghash…”
Dang it, I just said this at the bottom KNOWING someone else would have the exact same opinion of this piece of garbage wankfest.
Is it cry, cum, and fight or is he actually crying cum?
commas are the exclimation points faggot stepsons no ofense
I share Vinsanity’s hatred for Love Actually, but 12 Years a Sociopath isn’t even the worst plotline. I think the whole Colin Firth falling in love with a girl he can’t speak to thing is much worse. It’s “I don’t know what she’s saying, but DAT ASS” writ large. Louie CK essentially stole this story for a 6 episode arc this season on his show, which is one of the reasons I no longer like his show.
I only just watched that piece of shit film about a month ago and I was shocked at how terrifying these characters were. Every single “love” scenario is just disturbing and lacking of any kind of actual honesty, integrity or truth. I had to watch “Idiocracy” to cleanse my palate.
Can we also talk about how Keira Knightley chases Andrew Lincoln down the street to kiss him, and he’s like, “That’s enough.” WHAT?
“I’m hopelessly in love with my best friend’s wife, and I’m pleased that I got her to kiss me. I live for first base and low-level adultery!”
Love Actually is horrible, but do not question the power of DAT ASS.
She already knows that he’s in love with her! It’s established in their previous scene and he wants to finally get his feelings for Keira Knightly off of his chest! It’s cathartic you assholes!
*Chin quivers, eyes well up in tears
And Hugh Grant is funny dammit.
Can we all agree that Bill Nighy is the only acceptable part of Love Actually?
Buttockus – fuck you very much for blaspheming Louie – it’s probably the best television ever created this season, and you are a worse person for not watching.
Hugh Grant – In love with one of his assistants
@Matt–no we cannot talk about it, it is all so fucking horrible. I agree with Irishda that Bill Nighy makes entire minutes of the film palatable. TWT, good point.
How bad is this movie? So bad that one can slam it at length without even getting to the intolerable Laura Linney subplot, the waste of Martin Freeman and the fact that they could have Liam Neeson playing a dad without being cool.
AB–Louie was great in prior seasons but he spent all of this year developing a cure for humor. Anybody still watching has battered viewer syndrome. What’s Louie Got To Do With It.
Dealbreakers for reading a movie news website: Constant mentioning of Magic Mike.
It’s becoming a shitty Filmdrunk meme.
STRONG TAEK
If Vince has his way, it’ll become a true cult classic. And it should… because it’s a good movie.
Magic Mike was the one time I truly felt betrayed by Vince In my made-up world, he saw Wooderson and Filmdrunk’s own meme: C-Tates in the preview and got super-pumped for the movie. Then he saw the actual, boring movie, and forced himself to still like it.
I have a lot of free time.
It’s the cross you have to bare being a Filmdrunk fan. IMHO no where near as good as some people seem to think.
Weird, everyone in this comment section is… right. Not sure that’s ever happened before.
Weird, I was thinking the exact opposite
Basically the dissidentest comment that ever dissidented.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. – The Shadow had it’s moments. You could see a much better movie lurking just under the surface. I’m not saying it’s a GOOD movie, but still
@El_Gordo I hope and pray that by “its moments,” you literally and only mean Scarlett Johansson’s boobs. Because otherwise…
She wasn’t in The Shadow. She was in middle school when it came out.
I think sva7 got “The Shadow” mixed up with “The Spirit.”
Understandable mistake. Sometimes all the bad movies you seen, seem to merge, in one subconscious blur. Honestly, it is better that way.
If you don’t like Rocky 4, put down your bullshit history book and watch it again to see how we really won the Cold War.
That and Red Dawn, the original one, not the shitty remake.
Rocky 4 is my favorite movie EVER!!! Not my favorite Rocky movie. Not my favorite Stallone movie. Not my favorite 80’s movie. The only movie I would ever watch for the rest of my life if I had to pick only one.
Stripes comrades, motherfuckin Stripes.
@Vice4Life AMEN! That, and Predator.
I find my interest is generally erased in a girl when she claims her favorite movies are shitty Adam Sandler flicks.
Exception can be made if it is contained to the Billy Madison – Wedding Singer era
I said shitty.
Husband-then-boyfriend:
Husband-then-boyfriend: “I thought you had good taste. I just can’t believe it.”
Not that this should be TOO much of an unpopular opinion, but if you are even peripherally aware of Avatar (the series), and think The Last Airbender movie was anything short of the worst abomination you’ve ever seen in your life, we can’t be friends. If you even for a moment try to understand or empathize with M. Night’s “vision” instead of feeling your heart break, stomach churn and hands start reaching for the torches and pitch forks, you just cannot be in my life.
I don’t think ANYONE thinks that movie is anything less than an abomination.
@FalseIdolator I would say last airbender was the worst abomination ever but then I saw Ghost Rider 2
The Last Airbender?? M. Night Shittylan?? What’s that? Never heard of ’em. Never ever.
I’ve never seen Ghost Rider 2 so I cannot comment on that, but these are all appropriate responses. If they actually create the tech from Eternal Sunshine, the memory of this movie would be the only thing I’d erase.
Life is Beautiful is a fucking problem.
I got a handy in a theater during that one. So it had it’s moments for me.
Oh my God YES! I CAN’T STAND THAT MOVIE!
I thought my family were the only ones. My Mum thrashes that film HARD, but she’s the only person I know in real life who does.
@Thatsamare Speaking as somebody who worked in a theater that showed that movie, boy are you ever not the only one.
@Thatsamare Thanks for remembering, sweetie!
@Thatsamare That’s amore. Do you get a Pavlovian boner reaction when you hear the words “concentration camp”? Awkward, especially if you ever meet Elie Wiesel.
Not so much because of the movie itself, but more because of the type of people who tend to love it, I’d have to put Reality Bites on my list.
No. You’re right about the actual movie. Reality Bites is pretty horrible and teaches impressionable people terrible lessons. And Stiller’s the asshole for being the good guy trying to get the protagonist a career and the POS roommate is the hero for constantly make her feel like garbage. That movie can die in a fire.
Well, that’s true. I mean, I can appreciate that it was written by a terrible 20-something about her group of terrible 20-something friends, and the conclusions she comes to are self-destructive and terrible.
I mean, we’re also talking about a period in time where someone like Winona Ryder is made to feel lucky for ending up with the human rat dog that is Ethan Hawke.
@Slappy Yeah, that’s true. But I can give a pass to someone under 25. Over 25, you need to examine your life.
You just reminded me of the trilogy of awful. I once saw Before Sunrise and I want death by firing squad for anyone who says anything possible about it, and the homes of their family members and friends burned down if they saw the sequels (have not seen the original was enough).
@AB I thank God every day that we got over the national crisis that was Ethan Hawke’s popularity in boring films about self-obsessed navel-gazing assholes.
Umm…well seeing my Profile Pic…if you don’t know then….
People who actually prefer remakes/reboots over the originals. Don’t get me wrong, there’s great remakes out there.
But I know people who think the Rob Zombie Halloween, Nightmare On Elm Street, Robocop, Evil Dead, etc. remakes are vastly superior to the originals. These are the same people who also like Man of Steel & the new Spider-Man. These people not only have bad taste in movies, I tend to find they have horrible opinions and taste regarding EVERYTHING.
The taste in movies are a warning sign.
The Dawn of the Dead remake was legitimately better.
The problem with Man of Steel is that they tried to give the fans everything a lot of them claimed they wanted only for those same people who claimed they wanted to see a more grounded, gritty Superman to start crying that it wasn’t Superman. Well no shit, this is what they asked for and now they’re just mad that they were completely wrong to ask for exactly what they got.
Yeah I’ll watch Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead over the original any day of the week.
Carpenter’s The Thing is also superior
The Dawn of the Dead remake was fun, but it isn’t close to topping the original.
@sva7 – No. No no no no no. The original Dawn of the Dead is a fucking classic. The remake is fun, but outside of a strong opening, it’s just not in the same league as the original.
Also, “fast” zombies are just bullshit as a general rule.
For me, it’s the remake of Ocean’s 11 and the two sequels it spawned. If you prefer this version to the Rat Pack version, you’re dead to me. The only Clooney that is allowed into Frank and Dean territory is Rosemary…..
These people = stupid kids who don’t know better, generally. If you meet a seemingly decent and intelligent adult who prefers, say, the Total Recall remake to the original, or hasn’t actually SEEN the original, then we got a problem.
Also, Snyder’s Dawn remake was fantastic but the original is a classic and you can’t really disregard it’s importance to the genre.
Technically it wasn’t intended as a remake but I preferred the Coen brothers’ True Grit to the Duke’s.
New Bad News Bears > old Bad News Bears though.
agreed, True Grit by the Cohen brothers is the sole exception.
@AB Groan, do we really have to do this? Here’s a quick list of remakes:
“The Maltese Falcon” with Humphrey Bogart,
“The Wizard of Oz” with Judy Garland,
“Ben-Hur” with Charleton Heston,
“Last of the Mohicans” with Daniel Day-Lewis,
“Talented Mr. Ripley” with Matt Damon,
“The Thin Red Line” with Jesus,
“Heat” with Pacino + De Niro,
“His Girl Friday” with Cary Grant,
“Frankenstein” with Boris Karloff,
“The Departed” with Leo,
“Scarface” with Pacino,
“A Fistfull of Dollars” with Clint,
. . . and so forth.
@ExtraSloppy
Here, I’ll Help:
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with Steven Martin and Michael Cane
“Nosferatu: the Vampyre” Herzog for the WIN!
“True Lies” Whether you like it or not, it’s better than the French original
“Little Shop of Horrors” I mean, yeah, it’s a musical and it has Rick Moranis at the height of his powers
“Cape Fear” Scorcese, enough said.
“The Good Thief” Nolte again
“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” Coppola (I will go to the grave defending this movie and its amazing score)
“12 Monkeys” Yeah, again, obvious.
“Pale Rider”
“The Fly”
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” Sutherland’s version
“The Magnificent Seven”
“The Birdcage”
“Batman” Tim Burton’s
I would argue “The Departed” and even the recent “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” are quality remakes as well…
Vince Mancini might be my soulmate.
There are so many amazing and crazy films that I don’t expect most people to like or enjoy, so it’s rather difficult to really pinpoint one. But I think if someone said they didn’t like “The Raid” (either one), that might be a deal breaker. I mean, how can you be intimate with someone who doesn’t understand and appreciate genius?
@Melodie – I mean, how can you be intimate with someone who doesn’t understand and appreciate genius?
I just close my eyes.
Then I regret to be the one to tell you this, but you’re not doing it right and you’re missing out, friend.
If we’re watching a movie and you repeatedly ask me who someone is or what’s happening, I will take your mother out for a nice seafood dinner and NEVER CALL HER AGAIN!
Hilariously my dad used to tell me as a child when I’d start watching a movie half way through “Watch and see.” I didn’t learn till I was an adult his mother used to show up half way through whatever he was watching and constantly ask questions about it.
Sadly my wife does this very thing, with literally everything. Like we were watching the Mariners recap last night and she had to ask everything about the stupid game instead of just watching the freaking thing!
My mother does that too, even when a movie is just starting and neither of us has seen it. How am I supposed to know? I’ve never seen it either! All I know is, it’s called “the Aristocrats”!
Boondock Saints, SAW movies, the racist Crash.
Yes, Boondock Saints. I’m generally a “to each his own” guy, but when someone tells me they love this movie I just can’t swallow my hatred.
You just made me want to sit and watch Cronenberg’s “Crash” immediately. I don’t even consider the other one existing.
I would say, if you agree that irony-y Crash deserved to win Best Picture, that’s a dealbreaker.
You hate the Boondock Saints??!!! We can’t be friends.
If you like Boondock Saints, you hate “The Godfather” because it’s all about the I-tals, you have an Irish flag tattoo even though the closest you’ve even been to Ireland is the Jersey shore, you want to give your children Gaelic names you can neither pronounce nor spell, and you are in the large majority of straight, white men on OKCupid in Philadelphia.
Rikudo and I should hang out more, because I love that movie.
Boondock Saints is a drunk watch, if you watch it sober its pretty terrible but like the wildebeest looking woman at the end of the bar, the drunker you are the better it looks
I could see liking Boondock Saints the original but not that abomination that was “Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day” Maybe it’s just that I’m not Irish and live in Boston but fuck these movies
Was talking to a (horrible) girl in college once. Told her that Crash was a terrible movie and that it was a grossly unrealistic portrayal of racism in America that itself was borderline racist. She got really indignant and countered with, “There’s no such thing as a realistic movie.” I just couldn’t talk to her or take her seriously after that.
I greatly prefer the original Crash with James Spader. I’ll happily take masturbating at car wreck scenes over race relations bullshit every time… I’m just sexy that way.
@Arch Duke Ferdinand Plus Spader sticks his dick in a leg wound.
WAs just about to bring up the Spader Crash. Great twisted shit from him, up there right behind secretary.
Forrest goddamn Gump.
Jenny goes out in the world to escape her abusive past, tries her hardest to follow her dreams, gets involved in major social and political issues, experiments with what life has to offer, and eventually dies of AIDS. Gump does whatever he’s told to do, doesn’t think too deeply about anything, and manages to meet famous and influential people on his way to becoming a multi-millionaire.
I cannot think of a more repulsive moral from any majorly successful movie of the era.
The moral @JBryson is that it’s better to be an almost retarded man than to be a woman.
Especially an uppity woman who tries to go out and make something interesting of her life after escaping horrifying abuse at the hands of your father, abuse that was ignored by the good Christian patriots of her small Southern town…the town that she later moved back to and died in, never able to fully escape her tragic past.
I’m depressed now.
It does sum up the Boomer experience perfectly, which is soul-crushing.
That it’s supposed to be and is eaten up as masturbatory nostalgia material is pure irony and makes me happy because that generation is the worst.
Forrest Gump The Novel is a better movie than Forrest Gump The Movie.
I hated that movie too, until it dawned on me that it was two solid hours of Robert Zemeckis rubbing his balls all over ’50s and ’60s nostalgia. Think about it: The fundamental message of the movie is the only way you could think those were the good old days were if you were retarded.
I don’t think Zemeckis is that clever.
It is possible that Zemeckis is being ironic. His “Polar Express” basically only makes sense as an indictment of Christmas materialism.
Space Jam. Sorry, but you can’t claim being young as an excuse. I knew the difference between good and bad at a young age. Space Jam is a bad movie. Not bad good, bad bad.
If a girl ever told me she enjoyed “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”, I would feel like chucking her out a window.
I saw that movie with my aunt and god is it terrible. If you ever needed proof that a benevolent God does not exist in this world just watch this movie.
Also, “Superman Returns.” God, I hate that movie soooooooooo much.
Wait, why is that a reply?
Oh, shit this was ment to be a stand alone comment. Fuck, fuck, fuck.
Oh, now I remember. I was going to post a reply that Space Jam sucked as well, but then started writing my dealbreaker movies without cancelling the reply. Shit.
Just pretend that the first reply is a stand alone.
Also, Space Jam sucks and I say that as a kid who saw it in the theatre as an eight year old.
*tried to have rational argument and not go to your house and murder you*
Space Jam is an incredibly fun movie. It has BILL FUCKING MURRAY in it playing basketball. Michael Jordan dunking from half court to win a game. Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley turning into monsters who are super good at basketball, and a kickass soundtrack.
No one watches Space Jam and expects fucking The Godfather. It’s a bad movie in the same sense that Big Trouble in Little China, The Expendables, etc etc. are bad movies. They are not intended to be Oscar winning movies but they are incredibly fun. If you can’t see that then idk man I guess we just can’t be friends.
LEAVE MICHAEL JORDAN AND TAZ ALONE!!!
” It’s a bad movie in the same sense that Big Trouble in Little China,”
You’re right, we can’t be friends. I’m making fart noises in your general direction.
@HairyForeskin “If a girl ever told me she enjoyed “I Now Pronounce You CHUCK and Larry”, I would feel like CHUCKing her out a window.”
I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE.
Please tell me you thought long and hard about how to make a pun out of “Larry” as well.
I’m glad PFT Commenter doesn’t hang out around the filmdrunk comments. COTW would be all sewn up most of the time.
Bambi. That punk ass deer deserved to die.
Cabin Fever, if you like that film I wish the thing that happened to the characters in it would happen to you, I hate it. A close second (and the only movie I’ve ever come close to walking out on) is Funny People, if you like that film I also wish a flesh eating sickness on you as well.
just found my soul mate over here!
cabin fever can eat a giant bag of dicks.
6 Black Dicks 1 White Trick
We’re all holding out hope for the Michael Bay remake.
Now THAT’S fuckin race relations.
I’m in a relationship where my girl likes things like Love Actually and Dredd. Likes Twilight (a love triangle), doesn’t like Excalibur (the love triangle). I are confused.
If she’d under 30, Love, Actually was just one of those movies that every girl of my generation just loves. I’m a bit meh about it, but I still watch it every Christmas out of some sense of duty.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. More like scents of due tea.
I don’t really have a movie, but if a girl doesn’t like Christopher Walken, she’s gotta go.
If you walk without rhythm, you won’t attract the worm.
I dunno, I’ve always liked West Side Story.
Anyone who’s a “musical theater person” is generally guaranteed to be the worst
I enjoyed the South Park movie a great deal.
The trolling is strong with this article
Jack and Jill is a deal breaker.
Jack and Jill is a sign you’re talking to an alien that wants to mercy kill us.
Aside from the aforementioned Garden State, I’d probably have to go with Cabin in the Woods. If you think that was a legitimately amazing movie, you’re probably super boring and spend most of your day reading TV Tropes.
You are literally the worst (for the CW thing, Garden State can fuck itself)
I enjoyed it. “Legitimately amazing,” maybe not… but I did enjoy it.
I saw ET when I was 13 and thus began my hatred for Steven Spielberg. I hated the bikes flying across the moon. The whole scene reeked of deus ex machina (though I didn’t know what it was called at the time). That is why I laughed especially hard at the second half of Adaptation.
PS John Williams is a hack
No he’s not you mouthbreather
Listen to Dvorak’s 9th and tell me John Willam’s didn’t rip him off.
Adaptation was fucking brilliant.
I once broke up with a girl for, among a few other things, we went to see Epic Movie because it spoofed films she liked.
What if a girl told you she wasn’t a fan of The Darjeeling Limited?
@Stallonewolf, all Wes Anderson films are aphrodisiacs. Recommending them will make a man look sophisticated and highbrow. Then sex.
My [now] wife and I like to half joke that I nearly broke up with her because I found Welcome to Mooseport in her DVD collection. The only thing that saved her was that it was still unopened, though she did admit to buying it a few months before we starting dating because it SEEMED like something she would like.
Ray Romano is something I can’t get over. Not only do I not see the appeal, it angers me that someone else does.
My Fair Lady
My guide was always David Wain movies. If I show you “Wet Hot American Summer” and you don’t laugh like a bastard, I can’t help you and I won’t love you.
Didn’t think of it, but I like this one. Good defining line for what I think is funny.thankfully, the wife at least pretended to laugh
Empire Records. It’s such a desperate attempt at reaching the “counter-culture” and it’s awful.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Just…garbage.
Hopefully a fiery crash awaits you.
With whom?
And I like Charlie Kaufman! I just can’t stand this movie and have had multiple arguments with people who consider it to be an all time great.
@nachosanchez – Counterpoint: You’re wrong and a great big doody head.
Counter-Counterpoint: You are severely constipated and I encourage you to have sex with your self.
Riposte-Counter-Counterpoint: Your mother likes Nickleback.
It’s one of my favorites. I think the ending is a great payoff.
Wes Anderson. Nothing feels more forced, contrived, insincere, and smug all at once than to be forced to watch anything by this mincing Little Lord
Dorkleroy’s films, as he’s trying to make rampant sophomoric insecurity and anal retentive OCD behavior out to be facets of the human condition that need to be cherished and revered. I hope he gets run over by a diorama filled with wedgies and public shame.
I enjoy Wes Anderson and understand those who don’t. I really enjoyed your comment, ” I hope he gets run over by a diorama filled with wedgies and public shame.”
I really like Rushmore. /shrug
/shrug – is such an annoyingly pantywaiste Wes Anderson fan way to respond. I can smell your self loathing through the internets.
[i.imgur.com]
I don’t know whether I should be flattered or creeped out that you’re basically my personal ankle biter. But I’m glad that your delicate sensitivities have been deeply offended by my personal opinion of a hacky, “cornball-movies-for-sad-sack-losers” director.
Iron man 3…
Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Not that it’s a bad movie per se, but in my experience, the kind of girl who has the poster hanging in her living room more often than not seems oblivious the fact that Audrey Hepburn’s character is a prostitute who’s wholly self-absorbed and pretty miserable to everyone around her. Not exactly someone who you’d want your significant other to idolize.
Also Mickey Rooney. Jesus Christ man, did Asians personally fuck your grandma? I’m pretty sure even for the 60s that was racist as shit.
My ex-wife loved that movie. While we’re still on excellent terms, you’re right in every single way.
The one movie George Peppard’s A-Team could have genuinely improved. Mr T could really have slapped a ho in line.
LISA: “Ohhh, I love Transformers!”
ME: “YOU’RE TEARING ME APART, LISA!”
Radiohead.
I’m sorry but we were looking for, “Who is Nickelback?”
After conferring with the judges, we’ve decided to accept both answers!
Toss some Creed up in there & you have yourself a hate trifecta.
Love Inception. Hate E.T.
Foreign language movies with sub-titles: it’s one thing to not appreciate foreign movies but to openly dismiss anything that has sub-titles and think you’re being clever… well the closure denied your parents due to the absence of any identifiable remains is on you.
Sub-titles and black and white movies.
Here I was skimming through the comments and thinking, “Oh that wouldn’t be such a big deal,” but here’s the correct answer. It blows my mind that there are actual people who dismiss thousands and thousands of amazing films outright simply for being subtitled, as if “not English” is a genre. Ugh.
I’ll allow dubbing instead of subtitles if someone has eye problems or serious trouble tracking words at the bottom and action above. Every now-and-then I worry that the only foreign movies that get big releases in America are the ones that are slow enough so we can go back and forth between picture and words.
But, yes, if you can’t do foreign or black-and-white, you’re terrible.
And at least make the goddamn effort to figure out silent films.
I love it when a major thread from the archives gets linked and on reading through the comments there’s actually a contribution from myself that stands up. H’mm, that’s actually smarter than anything I’m capable of nowadays. Now I’m sad.
I Heart Fucking Huckabees.
If a woman says that movie is “genius”, I will never call her again.
I kind of liked it. Just the commercial though was enough for me
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve never heard anyone say it was brilliant. I like it fine enough, it has its moments. But I’ve always referred to it as “existentialism for dummies.” So yeah, if someone says “it blew my mind” they’re probably sub 100 IQ to say the least.
eh, it was better than most of the garbage pumped into theatres. They tried to go a bit outside the box, and T.Rex Walburgher was hysterical (i think unintentionally, or at least not in on it).
Gravity. such a dumb movie
Any of the Boston accent movies
*except The Departed*……………………
It’s Depahted. Qheah.
Dealbreaker for me is easy. I was with a girl, bubbly, loved to laugh, gorgeous as all get out, petite, with a pair of Daddarios you don’t have to be a true detective to discover … and she says he favorite movie is “The Boondock Saints.” Done. I stand with Stallonewolf.
Boondock Saints.
“Uplifting” or “inspiring movies.
Just about always pandering and the vast majority of characters are one dimensional.