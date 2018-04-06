‘You Were Never Really Here’ Is Like A Cool Music Video About Hammer Murder

#Joaquin Phoenix #Filmdrunk Reviews
Senior Editor
04.06.18 10 Comments

Amazon Studios

(Editor’s Note: This review was originally published in January during the Sundance Film Festival. We’re republishing today, April 6, as it’s the day the movie is finally being released.)

Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here stars Joaquin Phoenix as a suicidal killer for hire who murders people with a ball-peen hammer, so it’s not as if it suffers from a lack of watchability. Ramsay (previously of We Need To Talk About Kevin) has such a gift for vivid, brutal composition, not to mention a moderate gore fetish, that it’s impossible to avoid comparisons to Drive.

But while both are brutal and beautiful with loud scores and star violent-but-gentle loners and aren’t particularly reliant on plot, Drive offers just enough story to go for a ride. You Were Never Really Here manages to land somewhere between poetry and prose, not quite abstract enough to work as abstraction and with a story that doesn’t quite track based on what’s there. It feels like a series of artsy tricks designed to conceal a lack of anything deeper. It’s a credit to Ramsay that the art tricks mostly work.

Phoenix plays Joe, our protagonist, and some of what we learn about him includes: He likes candy, he lives with his mom, he does some form of illegal work for hire with the help of two contractors, doesn’t like to be followed, has frequent hallucinations, and likes to suffocate himself with a plastic bag, a kind of just-the-tip, just-to-see-if-it-feels-good dalliance with suicide. Sometimes he imagines himself as a small boy. Oh, he’s also a veteran, which we learn via confusing flashback.

Joe’s latest assignment goes sideways, and the film might work better if that was all it gave us. Trouble is, it increasingly reveals a story that doesn’t hold up. Joe’s dream sequences and hallucinations offer hints that what we’re seeing isn’t literal truth or objective reality, and may instead be the product of an unreliable narrator. But it feels more like retroactive justification, a sort of creative ass-covering, than a choice — obfuscation not inspiration.

Caveats about the narrative reality aside, You Were Never Really Here posits a world where corrupt politicians kidnap the daughters of other corrupt politicians and sell them into mass underground human trafficking/white slavery rings, to be shot full of drugs and sweat on by pedophilic… uh… politicians. Which is, again, simultaneously too preposterous and not preposterous enough. It’s a little too wild to believe in You Were Never Really Here‘s gritty reality, yet feels like something you might see in an episode of Law and Order: Criminal Intent. Which makes it slightly less than compelling even if interpreted as a dream — kind of like when someone tells you about their dream and it isn’t that surreal or symbolic, it’s just kind of a mash-up of familiar things without the narrative rigor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix#Filmdrunk Reviews
TAGSFILMDRUNK REVIEWSjoaquin phoenixLYNNE RAMSAYsundance 2018you were never really here

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 44 mins ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP