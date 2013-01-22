Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: For A Good Time, Call The Paperboy

The DVDs:
End Of Watch
The Paperboy
Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning
Nature Calls
Death Race 3: Inferno
Searching For Sugar Man
For A Good Time, Call…
Nobody Walks
The Imposter
Officer Down
Tai Chi Zero
Fat Kid Rules The World
Hara-Kiri: Death Of A Samurai
Hansel & Gretel: Warriors Of Witchcraft
Night Of The Templar
Derby Dogs
Hold Your Breath
Dead Sushi
Witch’s Brew
Zombie Ed
Streaming: Check out your choices here.
Can’t remember which one of these films is an Oscar-nominee? Continue reading to find out. Want to know why nobody walks? Maybe it’s because fat kids rule the world, but you should continue reading just to be sure. If you don’t really care and just want something to stream on Netflix, click the link above, but you’ll be missing out on a movie that gets the Dove Seal of Approval, despite featuring attempted vehicular manslaughter and scenes of people being covered in human excrement. The choice is yours.
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai was pretty grim. Pretty and grim actually. I liked it but don’t expect your wife to have sexy time with you after watching it.
Death Race 3 is two steps away from being Ow my Balls!
And very nice to not make fun of David Carradine’s tragic death or try to turn it in to a happy ending.
“I could make David Carradine jokes until I’m blue in the face”
Tell me that wasnt a burn in disguise.
In Paperboy, does Efron jerk off to Macy Gray herself or her music? Because on the one hand, ew, on the other hand, ew, and on Efron’s hands, EWWWWW. #buyadildo
Can’t say for sure, but she does play a character in the movie. So, ew.
Macy Gray *whew* at first I was thinking William Macy.
EW.
Nice to see those e-cig ads are helping put food on Steven Dorff’s plate in the form of straight to DVD classics like Officer Down. Rise from the ashes, Steve!!!
Or the lack of ashes…
“For a Good Time Call…” was disappointing. It’s sort of like a reverse Magic Mike – you go into it thinking there’s going to be tons of tits and lots of inventive sexually-charged cursing, but instead there’s only 5 minutes of that and the rest is an examination of how female friendship works.
End of Watch was really good, far better than I thought it would be – the found footage thing is a bit annoying, but it’s basically the only downside. Pena is superb, Kendricks is adorable, and it’s properly nastily violent.
Searching For Sugarman was probably the best Doc I’ve seen in a while. Very moving.
The knights templar guy sounds like Bill the Butcher
I will watch the shit outta DEAD SUSHI
The guy from the Fat Kid movie is great in Terri and his few scenes in Pitch Perfect, may actually seek that out.
13 Assassins has an armless, legless, tongueless naked woman bleeding from the nose while writing “MASSACRE” with a paintbrush in her mouth just before she falls over and starts screaming bloody murder. I think it holds up to his previous gore movies just fine.
While what you say about 13 Assassins is accurate, the scene is relatively brief, and in my opinion doesn’t come anywhere close to being comparable to what goes on in Audition or Imprint, Miike’s Masters of Horror entry.
Yeah, that was pretty fucked up! I felt like it didn’t belong at all but it’s Miike so not really surprised.
Imprint is extremely disturbing for sure, I have a phobia against nails so that movie was torture for me!
There is no deeper, weirder rabbit hole than Takashi Miike’s filmography. Visitor Q anyone?
13 Assassins was amazing, and if you guys enjoy animation I highly recommend “Shigurui: Death Frenzy”. It runs along very similar lines to 13 Assassins and has one of the best payoffs ever at the end of the series. It’s also streaming on Netflix btw.
so you’re telling me all the chinese films look the same?
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
“The Audition” was traumatizing for a buddy of mine. We were rolling along, watching it, wondering when something was going to happen. Then, not too long after, came the sick feeling of “Dear God, when will this stop?”
I forgot he has a real aversion to needles. Oops.
That’s precisely why I don’t intend to ever watch it, even though I’m sure I’m missing out
Common responses from friends to whom I recommended Audition:
“Fuck you very much.”
“Dude, everything was fine until that bag rolled over.”
“No seriously, fuck you, and no I am not watching Oldboy next.”
“The plot seems to be identical to the ‘real’ film, but The Asylum’s flick stars the Insane Clown Posse.”
Grew up in Michigan in the ’90s. ICP is not a selling point. Though I do know my share of juggalos, they actually all are hilarious self parodies who deserve your scorn. Have to give them credit for making Faygo national, though. I mean, it’s horrible, but now everyone can find out how horrible it is.
Except Red Pop. That stuff is awesome.
Witch’s brew looks like a terrible and not funny rip-off of Street Trash…
Shadowboxer is fucking bananas, I recommend everybody watch it.
Paperboy is great: It’s like watching a John Waters movie without having to see a fat tranny eat a turd. I don’t get the Oscar snub.