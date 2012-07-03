Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: God Bless Kirk Cameron's American Dream

07.03.12 6 years ago 26 Comments
There’s not a lot happening in terms of new DVDs this week.  In fact, there aren’t any mainstream Hollywood flicks getting released at all. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing worth getting excited about, though.  We’ve got the latest from writer/director Bobcat Goldthwait, as well as flicks starring Willem Dafoe, Josh Hutcherson, and Snoop Dogg. There’s Kirk Cameron and his buddy, Jesus Henry Christ.  We’ve even got soap box racers and casseroles. All that and even some guy who kills people.

The DVDs:
God Bless America
The Hunter
Mac & Devin Go To High School
Jesus Henry Christ
The Forger
Monumental: In Search Of America’s National Treasure
Some Guy Who Kills People
25 Hill
The Casserole Club
Battle Force
Karma Calling
The American Dream

There’s no better way to kick off your pre-Independence Day celebrations like reading about DVDs, so continue on to the next page. If you’re a god-damned foreigner who doesn’t love Liberty, Freedom, and the U.S.of A., click here for this week’s Netflix instant streaming showcase.*

 

*Netflix instant streaming titles may only be available in the United States.

