Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: God Bless Kirk Cameron's American Dream

There’s not a lot happening in terms of new DVDs this week. In fact, there aren’t any mainstream Hollywood flicks getting released at all. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing worth getting excited about, though. We’ve got the latest from writer/director Bobcat Goldthwait, as well as flicks starring Willem Dafoe, Josh Hutcherson, and Snoop Dogg. There’s Kirk Cameron and his buddy, Jesus Henry Christ. We’ve even got soap box racers and casseroles. All that and even some guy who kills people.
The DVDs:
There's no better way to kick off your pre-Independence Day celebrations like reading about DVDs, so continue on to the next page.
*Netflix instant streaming titles may only be available in the United States.
I was so excited to see God Bless America (Bobcat’s previous movie World’s Greatest Dad is incredible) but it was a total let down for me. It was about as subtle and clever as a Tyler Perry movie and so violent to the point that even I couldn’t laugh at a baby being blown to bits with a shotgun…WTF?
Agree about he baby being decimated. That was a bit cheap.
GBA was uneven and repetitive but it’s amazing to me that Mr. Floppy can do a better job at creating original stories and putting them on film than directors who’ve been doing it for decades. Look at all the media slobber over every flick that Woody Allen puts out, how long do they take to write? A month?
I know a couple who was going to a marriage counselor, and their counselor told them to watch Fireproof. Now, this would cause me to immediately distrust the counselor… but they’re still going, and they’re way better than they were before.
I’m not telling you this because I think Kirk Cameron is doing something right. I’m telling you because I’m pretty sure it’s a sign of the apocalypse.
I will say this for the man: I was going to take the ‘if he really cared about sharing this message, he’d have done Fireproof for free’ angle, but I checked and he DID do it for free. More specifically, he had his fee donated to the charity he created. I guess there could be some shady dealings going on there, but what would be the point when they were offering to pay him anyhow, and seeing his birthday party, I don’t imagine he’s too caught up in a luxurious lifestyle.
I’m sure he practices what he preaches, but let’s not forget that a big part of the message he’s intent on sharing is that porn is evil. Not okay, bro.
Married women should just get comfortable with the concept of priming the pump.
But surely there’s a better movie that would make the same points about marriage without the Kirk Cameron ridiculousness?
Advocacy of “Fireproof” is an idiot tell as far as I’m concerned. My advice to any dude whose woman suggests it is “Dump her–immediately,” and to any dude who has the film recommended to them by a third party is “Never take anything they say seriously ever again.” FWIW, it’s not Christian; is Churchian. This is the Tyler Perry/Aaron Sorkin for easily confused Evangelicals.
*it’s”
That original poster for The Forger / Carmel by the Sea is going to haunt my dreams. I assume that is why they stole the original tagline (“The truth lies beneath”) from Wes Craven.
Was that cover art done by T. Kincaid? If pastels and soft light mated, that looks like the resultant afterbirth.
When I read Corbin Bernsen writes, directs and stars I thought, jeez, why not Larry Drake?
My brain would probably be better off in a farm animal at this point.
“I actually know a person who once said, ‘I trust Jenny McCarthy. I can’t imagine someone of her fame would just say that vaccines cause autism without actually doing all the research first.’”
I’ll bet a bazillion dollars that it was a woman.
Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup.
Ricci at her zenith of sexiness in Buffalo 66, your argument is invalid.
/am I doing this right?
Man, oh man, ohmanohmanohMAN do I hate Vincent Gallo. That guy *must* be heir to that rotgut vineyard.
I’m confused, why is the cover for The American Dream not two dudes Eiffel Towering a chick?
Some Guy Who Kills People is actually VERY good, Vince. It is a father/daughter story that is hidden by a dark comedy.
I hated God Bless America largely because I found Roxy more annoying than the people they were killing.
I know No Holds Barred is getting a DVD release this week and I ashamed a fine site like this hasn’t mentioned it.
I lean towards choosing either new movies or old movies that nobody’s ever heard of. As I was pretty sure that film was pretty widely known, I skipped it. I’m all for people advocating for movies left off the list though, so thanks.
Oh well I was mostly kidding. It just seems like the kind of movie that would fly around here.
Good, entertaining round up, and I salute your use of semicolon in avoidance of comma splice.
Seriously buying Otto some scotch for that pwnage on the Cameron/Reagan thread
