Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Win a free copy of The Campaign!

As I’m sure you noticed, today sees the DVD release of The Campaign. What you didn’t know is that we’ve got a copy and we’re giving it away to the first lucky SOB who e-mails Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com! [UPDATE: Closed. Congrats, Matt. Sorry everyone else.] So go ahead, I’ll wait here for you. Feel free to tell him how much you like these DVD posts and my writing in general. As for the rest of this week’s DVDs, we’ve got films starring Aubrey Plaza, Salma Hayek and Andy Dick. We’ve got flicks about time travel, superfluous Christmas stories, and fish. There are movies about Craigslist and ballet and my friend Bernard. There’s a sick boy, and even a Satanic ritual just in time for Halloween.

The DVDs:

The Campaign

Safety Not Guaranteed

Ruby Sparks

A Christmas Story 2

Americano

Bindlestiffs

Craigslist Joe

First Position

Reef 2: High Tide

My Friend Bernard

Polisse

Stealing Summers

Earthling

Sick Boy

Cybornetics

666: The Ritual

Want to know which film is presented by Zach Galifianakis? (It’s not The Campaign, by the way.) Want to know which film has Kevin Smith’s support? Want to know which film is about a sky-diving polar bear? The easiest way to get those answers is to continue reading.

If you’re bitter that somebody else beat you to the free DVD of The Campaign, you can still click here for the Netflix suggestions – after all, those films are practically free so its almost the same as winning a free movie.