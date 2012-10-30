Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Win a free copy of The Campaign!

As I’m sure you noticed, today sees the DVD release of The Campaign. What you didn’t know is that we’ve got a copy and we’re giving it away to the first lucky SOB who e-mails Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com! [UPDATE: Closed. Congrats, Matt. Sorry everyone else.] So go ahead, I’ll wait here for you. Feel free to tell him how much you like these DVD posts and my writing in general. As for the rest of this week’s DVDs, we’ve got films starring Aubrey Plaza, Salma Hayek and Andy Dick. We’ve got flicks about time travel, superfluous Christmas stories, and fish. There are movies about Craigslist and ballet and my friend Bernard. There’s a sick boy, and even a Satanic ritual just in time for Halloween.
Ruby Sparks is a bit of a gem.
I’d rather watch The Cove than Polisse. Or anything with Paul Dano.
Paul Dano is the absolute WORST.
I can’t stand to watch him in anything.
I actually liked him in There Will Be Blood. Maybe because he played a character everyone would cheer for if and when he gets his ass kicked.
Yes, there are exceptions, and There Will Be Blood is one of them, for the very reason you state.
Dano was so fucking intolerable in Looper it almost ruined the movie for me.
I enjoy watching him get bitch slapped in There Will Be Blood
The Campaign is hysterical, and they change all the jokes for the trailer. The crossbow sequence is drastically different and funnier’n shit, pardon my Southern.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Paul Dano in anything. After a quick Google image search I can fully co-sign on the punchability of his face.
Also, I could read another 6 pages about those lawn ducks, Mort. There’s a similar situation with a family of rabbits near my parking space
There is a scene in Looper that will make you want to travel back in time and pummel the shit out of that goddamn stupid fucking face.
Who the f*ck is Lance?
Lance, Vance? Vince? I’ll show myself out.
The Campaign is not great, but there are some funny parts. Most of them involve two pugs named Muffins and Poundcake, though, and it’s kind of impossible not to like two pugs named Muffins and Poundcake.
That by itself might make this worth watching.
Muffins and Poundcake. Those names are so sexual, so arousing.
Pretty unappealing list of DVD’s. And I’m definitely on the Paul Dano hate wagon.
I’m permanently off the Zack G. bandwagon. The Hangover II was like another 9/11 for me. It permanently changed the way I think about those actors. Some can still be redeemed, but not Galifianakis.
I don’t think most people were familiar with him or his schtick pre-Hangover. Having already seen a lot of his material before the movie blew up, I was left wondering what in the hell the big deal was. Never cared for him
The Campaign was a flaming pile of dog shit….do not rent this shit
I want to sock Paul Dano in the face, hold him down and rub oxyclean all over his face. I don’t know why, he seems like a nice fellow. I think it’s the voice/face combo. If he never spoke, like in Little Miss Sunshine, I could tolerate his face being un-oxycleaned.
The Campaign isn’t worth the hard drive space taken up by a pirated copy.
Safety Not Guaranteed and Ruby Sparks are both terrific and very surprising movies with a lot more emotion than you’d expect. The Campaign? Well, if you’ve seen the trailer and thought it looked funny, you’ll enjoy it. Otherwise, you’re probably a dick.
I wish Cragislist Joe met the Craigslist Killer. What an insufferable cunt of a premise.