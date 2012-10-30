Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Win a free copy of The Campaign!

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
10.30.12 6 years ago 23 Comments

As I’m sure you noticed, today sees the DVD release of The Campaign.  What you didn’t know is that we’ve got a copy and we’re giving it away to the first lucky SOB who e-mails Vince at lance@filmdrunk.com! [UPDATE: Closed. Congrats, Matt. Sorry everyone else.] So go ahead, I’ll wait here for you.  Feel free to tell him how much you like these DVD posts and my writing in general. As for the rest of this week’s DVDs, we’ve got films starring Aubrey Plaza, Salma Hayek and Andy Dick.  We’ve got flicks about time travel, superfluous Christmas stories, and fish. There are movies about Craigslist and ballet and my friend Bernard.  There’s a sick boy, and even a Satanic ritual just in time for Halloween.

The DVDs:
The Campaign
Safety Not Guaranteed
Ruby Sparks
A Christmas Story 2
Americano
Bindlestiffs
Craigslist Joe
First Position
Reef 2: High Tide
My Friend Bernard
Polisse
Stealing Summers
Earthling
Sick Boy
Cybornetics
666: The Ritual

Want to know which film is presented by Zach Galifianakis?  (It’s not The Campaign, by the way.)  Want to know which film has Kevin Smith’s support?  Want to know which film is about a sky-diving polar bear?  The easiest way to get those answers is to continue reading.

If you’re bitter that somebody else beat you to the free DVD of The Campaign, you can still click here for the Netflix suggestions – after all, those films are practically free so its almost the same as winning a free movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGS666: THE RITUALA CHRISTMAS STORY 2A GOOD OLD FASHIONED ORGYAMERICANOBINDLESTIFFSBLU RAYCRAIGSLIST JOECYBORNETICSDVDEARTHLINGEVERYTHING MUST GOFIRST POSITIONhardwareMORTON SALTMY FRIEND BERNARDNETFLIX INSTANTPAUL DANO HAS A STUPID FACEPOLISSEREEF 2: HIGH TIDERUBY SPARKSSAFETY NOT GUARANTEEDSICK BOYSTEALING SUMMERSTHE CAMPAIGNTRAILERSVISIONEERSYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP