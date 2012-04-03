Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Tyrannosaur On A War Horse

Admittedly, it’s kind of a disappointing week for mainstream releases, but as usual, the more obscure new films offer some promise. This week we’ve got another Best Picture Oscar nominee, Matt Damon’s zoo, Father ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, Mat ‘Bruce Willis with flippers’ Fraser, a bad case of writer’s block, and Chloë Grace Moretz might be a Commie bitch.
War Horse
We Bought A Zoo
Tyrannosaur
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Space Dogs
A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
Angels Crest
Redemption Road
The Odds
Chasing Madoff
Alien Opponent
NoBody’s Perfect
Enter Nowhere
Hellacious Acres: The Case Of John Glass
The Afflicted
The Midnight Disease
To find out which is worth watching, keep reading. For some Netflix streaming suggestions, click
After Vince’s succinct review and GWAR’s slightly more elaborate one, what’s left to be said? I could try to make a joke about War Whores, but then I start to think about the Joy Division thing from WWII, where Jewish women were allegedly forced to be sex slaves for the Nazis, and that makes me think about the band Joy Division, and that makes me think about Ian Curtis, and that makes me think about suicide, so in conclusion: War Horse will give you suicidal thoughts.
Cameron Crowe directs Matt Damon in this family friendly ‘true’ story. Here’s what bugs me: In the trailer, they’re touring a house, thinking about moving in, and all of a sudden a lion or something roars, and they all flinch with surprise. Matt Damon even does a little hop. It’s at that point that they find out it is a zoo. What the f*ck, were they blind pulling up to the house? Did they all have some sort of previous trauma and lost their sense of smell, because zoos stink. If the lion is so close that Damon hops, how could they have missed it? Vanilla Sky makes more sense than this.
Paddy Considine (this guy with a moustache) makes his feature directorial debut with this film. It looks bleak as hell, and I don’t really think it has anything to do with dinosaurs, but it’s supposed to be really good anyways. It won a BAFTA, which is the British Oscar, if that matters to you. Of course the real reason you should see it is that Sam Rockwell told Vince personally that we should all watch it.
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
I suggested this a while back as an option for Netflix streaming, but now it is also on DVD. I haven’t seen this yet, so I don’t know if it gets covered, but Kevin Clash, who performs Elmo, also performed Baby Sinclair on Dinosaurs. Baby’s mother, Fran, was voiced by Jessica Walter, who also gives voice to Malory Archer. None of this has anything to do with anything, but the next time you watch Dinosaurs (which I’m sure is pretty often), all you’ll hear is Malory Archer.
I should have something snarky to say, but NoBody’s Perfect looks boss as hell!
Anything with Rowdy Roddy Piper is worth watching. “Hell Comes to Frogtown” is a cinematic hurricane of awesomeness and I will fight anyone who says different.
Sounds like someone’s getting a monogrammed kilt for Christmas.
OMG! Roddy Piper just talked to me! I’m never washing my ears again!
“Tyrannousaur” is one of the most depressing films I’ve seen in years…but it’s awesome. It may be another one Americans choose to watch with the subtitles on, though. My girlfriend thought the lead wasn’t even speaking English.
I just watched The Shadow Line so I might need some Benny Hill to cleanse my palate before watching Tyrannosaur.
The lead is the “I’m not dying for theees bastahds!” guy from Braveheart right?
Great recap as always, Morty, though I couldn’t stop humming my Parry Gripp-fantasy-themesong, “T-rex arms ridin’ on a War Horse”, throughout
Belly of the Beast (nice title choice, Seagal) is worth watching just for the scene where his body double beats up a gang at a fruit market by majestically waving his arms around, and inexplicably knocking guys 15 feet through the air. A close second would be his duel against a tranny with razor-nails. None of this is being made up, I promise.
“The Odds” or “Where’s My Money?”
I came here to kick ass and praise the lord Jesus Christ. And I’m all out of wafers.
Human Centipede 2 is on Instant as well, if you must see more ATM