Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Tyrannosaur On A War Horse

Admittedly, it’s kind of a disappointing week for mainstream releases, but as usual, the more obscure new films offer some promise. This week we’ve got another Best Picture Oscar nominee, Matt Damon’s zoo, Father ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, Mat ‘Bruce Willis with flippers’ Fraser, a bad case of writer’s block, and Chloë Grace Moretz might be a Commie bitch.

The DVDs:

War Horse

We Bought A Zoo

Tyrannosaur

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Space Dogs

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures

Angels Crest

Redemption Road

The Odds

Chasing Madoff

Alien Opponent

NoBody’s Perfect

Enter Nowhere

Hellacious Acres: The Case Of John Glass

The Afflicted

The Midnight Disease

After Vince’s succinct review and GWAR’s slightly more elaborate one, what’s left to be said? I could try to make a joke about War Whores, but then I start to think about the Joy Division thing from WWII, where Jewish women were allegedly forced to be sex slaves for the Nazis, and that makes me think about the band Joy Division, and that makes me think about Ian Curtis, and that makes me think about suicide, so in conclusion: War Horse will give you suicidal thoughts.

We Bought A Zoo

Cameron Crowe directs Matt Damon in this family friendly ‘true’ story. Here’s what bugs me: In the trailer, they’re touring a house, thinking about moving in, and all of a sudden a lion or something roars, and they all flinch with surprise. Matt Damon even does a little hop. It’s at that point that they find out it is a zoo. What the f*ck, were they blind pulling up to the house? Did they all have some sort of previous trauma and lost their sense of smell, because zoos stink. If the lion is so close that Damon hops, how could they have missed it? Vanilla Sky makes more sense than this.

Tyrannosaur

Paddy Considine (this guy with a moustache) makes his feature directorial debut with this film. It looks bleak as hell, and I don’t really think it has anything to do with dinosaurs, but it’s supposed to be really good anyways. It won a BAFTA, which is the British Oscar, if that matters to you. Of course the real reason you should see it is that Sam Rockwell told Vince personally that we should all watch it.

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

I suggested this a while back as an option for Netflix streaming, but now it is also on DVD. I haven’t seen this yet, so I don’t know if it gets covered, but Kevin Clash, who performs Elmo, also performed Baby Sinclair on Dinosaurs. Baby’s mother, Fran, was voiced by Jessica Walter, who also gives voice to Malory Archer. None of this has anything to do with anything, but the next time you watch Dinosaurs (which I’m sure is pretty often), all you’ll hear is Malory Archer.