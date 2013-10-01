Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray

The DVDs:
This Is The End
The Croods
The Frozen Ground
Morning
So This Is Christmas
Fright Night 2: New Blood
The Book Of Daniel
Beyond The Heavens
Language Of A Broken Heart
100 Bloody Acres
Dead Before Dawn
Abandoned Mine
Two of this week’s films are Dove-approved, but if you want to know which ones they are you’re just going to have to continue reading. Another one of these movies is about an abandoned mine. Sure, you may think you know which one it is, but if you continue reading you might be surprised by the answer. Or not, because it’s the one called Abandoned Mine, but you should keep reading anyway because at one point during this crazy adventure I end up quoting scripture and I for one think we all could use a little more Biblical influence in our lives.
Juddy Talt, Morton Salt…hmm…I smell a pseudonym. Stop using Filmdrunk to promote your acting career, Talt-Salt!
We’re supposed to entertain an argument as to why a movie won’t be funny in ten years made by a guy who hasn’t seen it? Chronicles of ridiculous.
The only want to hear about Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego if it comes in the form of three MCs that are on the go.
Miley Cyrus is playing herself in a time travel movie about twerking dinosaurs
May i pre-order this?
I hope it’s a musical remake of Tammy and the T-Rex.
Please tell me Juddy Talt gets with his mom.
I don’t really care if my kids are going to find This Is The End hilarious in 20 years. I’ll still get the references and love it and that’s all that matters to me.
I was actually really excited for The Frozen Ground when I first heard about it a year ago. It sounded a lot better than the normal shit Cage does these days and I wrongly assumed it would do well on the arthouse indie circuit at least.
Oh well, I’m sure it’s at least unintentionally hilarious.
You’re so far off on This is the End for so many reasons.The fact that you shit on it while still not having seen the movie is even more ridiculous. And I’m with Dissident.
I’m fairly sure my kids won’t give a shit about Ghostbusters, but I’ll still watch it when they go to bed and I can finally drink a few beers.
How am I wrong? I didn’t say it was bad, in fact I wrote about how successful it was and how much everyone is enjoying it. How did I shit on it? I said that I’m eager to see it. If anything, I shit on the studio for throwing so much money behind it.
Ultimately, I can’t be declared ‘wrong’ or right for a good ten years.
Also, seriously, it’s as good as Ghostbusters? If so, that’s great, but I still think it stands a good chance of ending up in the same category as Ace Ventura and There’s Something About Mary, two movies that were the biggest comedies of their day but now are seen by most as gimmicky crap -and even then not because of the films themselves but as a consequence of all of the sub-par imitators that followed.
Lastly, your kids will give a shit about Ghostbusters. The brand is disturbingly pervasive -not as bad as Cars or Star Wars, but it’s out there.
Your poor writing and lazy opinions stand out like a sore thumb among the contributors here.
Mardukas,
Which of my opinions are lazy? Assuming we’re still talking about This Is The End, wouldn’t the lazy opinion actually be to say that as the movie is popular and made a lot of money, it therefore must be good?
Which brings me to my next point, can opinions really be lazy? They can be misinformed and they can be poorly articulated, but I’d argue that they can’t be lazy. At any rate, I’ve known my own opinions for several years now, and I’d argue that they have a pretty good work ethic.
It is your opinion that I write poorly. I can’t say if this opinion is misinformed because I don’t know how much of my writing you’ve read, but I can say that it is poorly articulated, and one might argue, ‘lazy’. I never criticized This Is The End, nor have I said I won’t watch it or won’t enjoy it, and in fact, I’ve repeatedly said the opposite. I’ve merely said that I doubt it will hold up over time. One could argue that my opinions are insignificant, and for the most part they are, but since they’ve caused you (and others) to take time to tell me how wrong I am and how terrible I am at writing, I know they at least matter to you. For that I say thanks for reading and sharing in the conversation. Seriously.
The bigger problem is my second complaint: simply put, this movie was too successful. This is going to be its own sub-genre now, and nobody wants that. Adam Sandler already freely admits he makes movies like Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 as an excuse to hang out with his celebrity friends -what’s going to happen when they don’t even have to pretend to be characters?
The premise is simple and correct. Imagine if we went back in time 80 years and watched a Mickey Mouse cartoon with Jimmy Durante in it. How many of you honestly had to Google Jimmy Durante? Did ANY of you have to Google Mickey Mouse?
Now, let’s have Mickey “Ha ha!” his little baktag vermin ass off, and replace him with Wallace Beery, Harold Lloyd, and Janet Gaynor. …OK, now that at least 80% of you are back from Googling at least 67% of those names, now you have the correct perspective for Mort’s assertion.
In other words, “This Is The End” is a delightful cartoon with contemporary celebrities, but doesn’t even have Mickey Mouse as a plank to bridge the gap.
Oh, and for the record, the cartoon in question (with Mickey Mouse) exists: [en.wikipedia.org]
Guy’cha! Isn’t it as fun as verbally berating a Romulan whilst breaking his spine to use actual logic and critical thinking when you attempt to make your criticisms or “opinions”?
These round ups are reliably entertaining. On frozen ground wasn’t half bad, the admittedly tiny cinema screen I went to see it in was almost full.
Why the fuck did The Mighty Feklahr even bother playing nice with you Romulan-coddling yIntaghs? To be perfectly brief, trying to dishonour Morty on THIS website does nothing but make you a cuntscab licking shitnail birdfucker. Morty is fucking awesome and your boo hoo tears aren’t even fit for his bidet. QAPLAH!