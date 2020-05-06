The last major studio PGA Tour golf game for consoles was Rory McIlroy PGA Tour back in 2015 — EA Sports’ last effort at reviving its once incredibly popular Tiger Woods PGA Tour game. For the last five years, golf gamers have looked to the classic Golden Tee, or WGT, or The Golf Club (which had PGA Tour licensing, but did not feature a mode to play as PGA Tour players).

That will change this year as 2K Sports has decided to dip its toes into the world of virtual golf with PGA Tour 2K21, which will be announced in full on May 14 with more details. For now, we know a console game is coming and, given the teaser trailer is of The Players Championship and someone getting set to tee off on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, one would expect this to allow players the chance to pick up the sticks either as their favorite Tour golfers or against them.

Golf Got Game. Stay tuned for more 😉 🏌️‍♂️ #PGATOUR2K21 pic.twitter.com/aWemg8aDM5 — PGA TOUR 2K (@PGATOUR2K) May 6, 2020

The Tiger Woods series by EA Sports was wildly popular, and reached its pinnacle in the 2012 edition when they added Augusta National for the first time and allowed you to play the Masters. It will be interesting to see what courses beyond Sawgrass are in PGA Tour 2K21, how expansive the Tour event offerings are, and what golfers have signed on to be in the game. We’ll get that information next week, but for now we at least know we have a console golf game on its way and that’s exciting.