‘Alien: Isolation’ Shows You How Not To Survive In A New Trailer

This lady is going to kill you more than a few times.
Good news everyone, there’s at least one promising-looking game on the way that’s definitely not going to be delayed until 2015! Alien: Isolation has officially gone gold, so its release date is pretty much set in stone.
To celebrate, Sega is releasing a series of short trailers featuring players being horribly murdered in a variety of ways. Here’s the first one…
Ouch. I imagine that’s something I’m going to be seeing a lot.
While we’re at it, why not have 25-minutes of gameplay footage? We showed you a similar section of the game before, but this footage is a bit longer and of higher quality…
Alien: Isolation is coming to save the 2014 holiday gaming season on October 7th.
3 hours of game play and 3 hours of dying? I’ll wait for the Steam sale. Looks fantastic though.
I think it looks, well, boring. I mean, you’re not allowed to run until it lets you tells you to. I get the vibe it’s going for, but after two hours or walking around corridors I think the ambiance will get old. Could be wrong…