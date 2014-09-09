‘Alien: Isolation’ Shows You How Not To Survive In A New Trailer

This lady is going to kill you more than a few times. 

Good news everyone, there’s at least one promising-looking game on the way that’s definitely not going to be delayed until 2015! Alien: Isolation has officially gone gold, so its release date is pretty much set in stone.

To celebrate, Sega is releasing a series of short trailers featuring players being horribly murdered in a variety of ways. Here’s the first one…

Ouch. I imagine that’s something I’m going to be seeing a lot.

While we’re at it, why not have 25-minutes of gameplay footage? We showed you a similar section of the game before, but this footage is a bit longer and of higher quality…

Alien: Isolation is coming to save the 2014 holiday gaming season on October 7th.

