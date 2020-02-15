An Unofficial Baby Yoda Mod Makes ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Deadly Adorable

The breakout character of The Mandalorian may not officially have a name yet, but it’s popping up everywhere in the Star Wars universe. Even some of its video games.

Star Wars: Battlefront II can let you do a lot of things, including playing as droids like BB-8 and BB-9E thanks to a recent update. And now that update has been used to good thanks to a mod that has turned those droids into The Child. As io9 unearthed, a modder that goes by the name Nano put together a PC mod that turns BB8 into a deadly Baby Yoda aka The Asset aka the 50-year-old creature of the same race as Yoda that we may not know the name of until Season 2 of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ this fall.

The video Nano shared shows Baby Yoda in a flying crib blowing some stormtroopers to hell, and it’s very fun. Considering he has the same abilities as BB-8 would, this isn’t actually force powers as much as a small child using a nonexistent taser to defeat the baddies, but it’s still very satisfying.

The bassinet was a pretty central image in The Mandalorian, so this certainly looks realistic, too. We’ll see if some official content from The Mandalorian hits Battlefront II, but for now this is an extremely fun — and adorable — mod to tinker with.

[via io9]