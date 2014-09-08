‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Has A Release Date, But It’s Further Off Than You Were Hoping

Good news! Batman: Arkham Knight, the upcoming PS4/Xbox One Batman game from Rocksteady and the final game in the Arkham series, now has a firm release date! Unfortunately, the bad news is that the game, which was, at one time, supposed to come out this holiday season, won’t be coming out until June 2nd.
The waaa-aaaaaai-ting is the hardest part.
Want to make the wait even harder? Well, WB Games also revealed two expensive collectors editions you won’t be able to play for eight months! The Limited Edition of Arkham Knight comes with a Steelbook case, an 80-page art book, a little statue and a copy of the Batman: Arkham Knight comic book for $99.99.
Meanwhile The Batmobile Edition comes will all the above swag and a friggin’ Batmobile for $199.99.
That’s a lot of money for a single game. You could buy a Wii U for that, or go on two or three dates with a nice lady. Just sayin’ — spend wisely.
Via Destructoid
If I’m thinking of spending $200 on a video game, its largely due to the fact that I’m in no danger of taking any nice ladies out on a single date, let alone three.
Aww.
Touché.
Its gonna hurt my soul if the PC release is even further off.
So i will have had this game pre ordered for over a year?
Glad its later, don’t have a ps4 yet and need the money for it. Also hoping they have a “If you buy this new ps4 you get this bundle (insert either slim ps4, or more gigs, or arkham knight theme)” I still hope for that.
Same here. Hopefully there will be a ps4 bundle or a ps4 arkham knight special theme. Or they upgrade with more gigs or make it slimmer or something.
I just picked up Arkham Origins for the 360 on sale. I, too, am viewing this as an excellent amount of time to wait until I invest in a next-gen system. Enough time for a price-drop or two as well.
As a fan, I’m annoyed because I was looking forward to it. But realistically, if the game was THAT unfinished that they needed to delay it 8 months… it’s for the best. But that brings up another matter – why the hell are all these games being announced when they know they can’t meet the release dates? I’m not a developer, but you should have some sort of realistic idea of what kind of timeline you’re working with. This entire first year of next-gen games has been a clusterfuck in that regard. Just really mishandled.
Every new system launches with slim pickings the first year, but the fact that they raise hopes with all these games that keep getting delayed is really annoying.
I think there was a lot of pressure on developers from console makers to announce their games early to drum up next-gen (now current-gen) interest.
Also, developers really misjudged how much more work would need to go into an Xbox One/PS4 game — I remember reading quotes from the head of Ubisoft that development costs would only increase 20% this generation, which clearly hasn’t been the case. I think they just thought “oh, we’ll swap in higher resolution textures and assets and it’ll be easy”, but it hasn’t been the case.
I’m gonna wait for the PC version.
…One can dream.
See I am noodle who doesn’t have priorities in order. The 1966 batman television show servos coming with a batmobile also. I don’t need two batmobiles…which one is worth it ?
60s Batmobile obvs.
I’m a sucker for a collectible figure, so hopefully the Batman statue edition will be released in the UK for a reasonable price.