DC Comics/Telltale Games

Welcome to the Uproxx DLC Report, where we give you the lowdown on the latest additions to your favorite games. We’ll break down what the DLC includes, if it’s fun, and whether it changes the opinion we rendered in our original review of the game.

Batman: The Telltale Series got off to a solid start back in August, but it wasn’t quite the knockout blow many were expecting. The game featured some decent, albeit minor, additions to the Telltale formula, but the game’s story mostly played it safe, not really taking advantage of the opportunity to create a new Gotham City or offering any truly heartrending decisions. Six weeks later, the second episode arrives, but should fans stay tuned to Telltale’s Bat-channel?

Warning: The following review contains major spoilers for first episode of Batman: The Telltale Series.

Batman: The Telltale Series – Episode 2 “Children of Arkham” (PC, Xbox One & PS4)

What’s Been Added

A new chapter in Telltale’s M-rated Batman tale, which runs around 90 minutes long.

What You Pay

$5 for the individual episode, or $25 for the full five-episode season.

Is Batman: The Telltale Series – Episode 2 Fun?

Batman: The Telltale Series makes big, bold strides on the story front with this update. At the end of the last episode, it was teased Bruce Wayne’s parents had been immersed in various shady dealings before their murder, which is something Batman comics have flirted with before, but never pulled the trigger on. Well, it seems like Telltale may be going all the way with it.