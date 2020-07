While it remains to be seen what this NFL season ends up looking like, we’re at a major point in the NFL’s offseason. EA Sports is slowly but surely releasing ratings for the upcoming release in its beloved football series, as Madden NFL 21 is set to hit shelves for current generation consoles on August 25. The game will come out on next generation consoles, too, a little later this year.

To celebrate the future, we decided to look back at the past with a keen eye on the best players from the last five games. Madden rightly makes a ton out of its 99 Club — the collection of elite players who get the game’s highest possible overall rating — but we wanted to look at the game-changers who are at least a 95 overall and see how that has changed over the years. Some names have been constants on this list, and you can absolutely guess who they are (ex: Von Miller), but as is the case in the NFL, we’re always seeing new players join the sport’s elite on a yearly basis.

All ratings via Madden Ratings.

Madden NFL 20

99 Overall: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Saints receiver Michael Thomas

98 Overall: Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

97 Overall: Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Niners tight end George Kittle, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Texans end J.J. Watt

96 Overall: Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari

95 Overall: Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Jaguars end Calais Campbell, Saints tackle Terron Armstead, Vikings safety Harrison Smith

Madden NFL 19

99 Overall: Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Rams end Aaron Donald, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly

98 Overall: Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Raiders end Khalil Mack, Texans end J.J. Watt

97 Overall: Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Vikings safety Harrison Smith

96 Overall: Cowboys center Travis Frederick, Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, Chiefs safety Eric Berry, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell