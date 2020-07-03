A Captain America Skin Is Now Available In ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite has leaned into comic book culture a number of times over the years. Whether it’s been the heavy influence that Deadpool has played on a number of facets of the game, or the time that Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet was available as a weapon that gamers could use, or a handful of other examples, Fortnite has leaned into the fact that the Marvel and D.C. universes have gigantic followings with some frequency.

The latest example of this came on Thursday, when Fortnite released a trailer for its newest comic-inspired instillation into its gigantic corner of the video game-playing world: Captain America. The video announced that gamers will have the opportunity to toss on the red, white, and blue, pick up his shield, and play as Steve Rogers.

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

According to The Verge, picking up this skin will run gamers 2,000 V-bucks, and in addition to getting to toss on Captain America’s threads, his shield with serve as a pickaxe, meaning gamers can use it to farm materials or, if you are like me and never seem to pick up a weapon in time when you land on the same house as someone else in Pleasant Park, as a weapon. Beyond the skin, The Verge noted that gamers can drop 300 V-bucks on a Captain America fireworks emote as well.