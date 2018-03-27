‘Far Cry 5’ Goes Hunting In The Five Games To Play This Week

#Five Games
03.27.18 3 hours ago

Ubisoft

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever. So, each Tuesday, we pick out five games worth your time and attention. Starting this week with you going all Turok on a bunch of cultists in rural Montana.

Pick Of The Week: Far Cry 5, Today ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Yes, everyone’s favorite Joseph Conrad simulator is back, this time to take on a very David Koresh-esque cult in the wilds of Montana. We’ve run a full review of the game, so check out our thoughts, but really, is there any reason not to play a game where you team up with a bear named Cheeseburger, and have him eat a cultist?

The Witch And The Hundred Knight 2, Today ($50, PS4)

Adorable Diablo returns with a different witch, the same knight and a big problem, as a disease is infesting the land and only the Hundred Knight can save the world. Or just beat the crap out of everything with a bunch of different weapons.

