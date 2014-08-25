Five Games: ‘Professor Layton Vs. Phoenix Wright’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
I’ll be playing garden warfare on ps4.. That game is more fun then it has a right to be!
Diablo 3 PC patch 2.1 will hit tomorrow as well. Brings end game competition with Seasonal Play with their own unique legendaries and Greater Rifts with upgradeable Legendary Gems. Also a host of balance fixes, reworked older legendaries and more new stuff.