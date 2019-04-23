Epic Games

It’s been nearly two years since Epic Games released Fortnite, and the game’s popularity has shown no signs of slowing down. The game hit 250 million total registered users in March, and part of the game’s ability to continue to grow is due to its constant updating to keep things fresh.

The game goes through “seasons,” debuting new skins, new player challenges, and updates to its maps every couple of months, and releases “patches” within each season. This allows players to feel like there’s constantly something new to experience with Fortnite, but it’s led to obscene hours for many of Epic’s employees focused on the game.

In a piece published Tuesday on Polygon, multiple Epic employees paint a picture of an increasingly toxic work environment, with some people working an average of 70 hours a week, with others hitting 100 hours or more, to hit the responsibilities of what’s called “crunch” in the gaming industry.