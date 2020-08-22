The Batman universe will get its latest video game release, even if it does not appear it will feature Bruce Wayne in any major capacity. WB Games Montreal announced on Saturday afternoon during DC Fandome that Gotham Knights is coming via a nearly five-minute trailer that highlights the games characters and setting.

Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/t6b9g1TBh9 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

A trailer wasn’t the only Gotham Knights content to get revealed to the masses during the event, as a seven-and-a-half minute clip showed off 4k gameplay, too.

The game takes place in Gotham. It’s unclear if this is a direct sequel to the Batman Arkham series, but it does occur after the death of Batman, and gamers are given the chance to play as the quartet of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. There’s also no word on whether there will be a main villain in these games, but the trailer does show that, at the very least, the heroes will need to battle Mr. Freeze.

An exact release date is unknown, but WB Games Montreal announced that Gotham Knights will come sometime in 2021. As for the consoles, there is a bit of good news: The game is set to drop on both current generation and next generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This isn’t the only video game news in the Batman universe that is expected on Saturday, as it’s believed that a Suicide Squad game will be revealed during DC Fandome.