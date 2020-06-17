If you still haven’t snagged a copy of NBA 2K20 and were looking for a good deal, there’s officially one that can do a lot of good and net you an impressive amount of games to boot. The latest gaming bundle put together to raise funds for racial justice initiatives might cost a bit more than Itch.io’s bundle for racial justice, but it also comes with thousands of dollars worth of games, including the latest basketball sim from 2K Sports.

Humble Bundle’s “Racial Justice” bundle was announced this week and the deal is simple: pay $30 or more and get access to a huge library of Steam codes for some extremely good games, starting with 2K.

Help fight for racial equity with a 100% to charity bundle featuring over $1,200 worth of games and supporting @NAACP_LDF, @RaceForward, & @bailproject. https://t.co/5lLyVDe6f2 pic.twitter.com/FEf8MtX3Fl — Humble Bundle (@humble) June 16, 2020

Proceeds from the sale benefit the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, The Bail Fund and the Race Project. Humble estimates the collection of games, comics and books is worth more than $1200 at retail, and it includes some big titles like 2K and Bioshock Remastered.

There’s an extremely wide variety of titles like Jackbox Party Pack 4 and some very clever indie titles from smaller developers. Baba Is You, for example, is a delightful little puzzle game. FTL is a fun and very addicting title, and Kerbal Space Program alone retails for $40 and is well worth the investment.

Given how successful Itch.io’s bundle was it seems likely that Humble will sell a lot of games here, and it’s certainly going to a good cause if you’re looking for something new to play.