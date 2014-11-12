Hunky Mercedes-Benz Mario Is Back And He Brought Sexy Peach And Luigi With Him

So, you can download a variety of Mercedes-Benz cars in Mario Kart 8, which is pretty strange on it’s own, but in Japan it got even weirder. There, this Mercedes-Benz DLC was promoted with a commercial starring a, let’s say, atypical Mario. Atypically hunky that is.

Here’s the original commercial…

Well, hunky Mario is back, and he’s brought sexy Peach and a still-dorky Luigi with him.

Since Nintendo is all about weird meta sh*t now, they should totally offer these versions of Mario, Luigi and Peach as their next Mario Kart 8 DLC.

Via Kotaku