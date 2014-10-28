‘Mario Kart 8’ Will Soon Have An ‘Excitebike’ Track, Because Nintendo’s Officially Addicted To Mashups

Man, somebody introduced old man Nintendo to the concept of the mashup, and dammit if they aren’t hooked. Between Smash Bros., Hyrule Warriors and a new DLC pack that adds Zelda characters and an Excitebike track to Mario Kart 8, it’s hard to find a recent Nintendo game that isn’t some kind of crazy mashup. Not that I’m complaining! May as well beat the Internet to the punch, right?

Here’s a look at the Excitebike track from the upcoming Mario Kart 8 DLC pack…

A new version of the classic Yoshi Circuit will also be part of the pack…

Hopefully nobody introduces Nintendo to funny YouTube animal videos. I’m not sure if I’m ready for Nintendogs Fall Off Things in a Cute Way.

Mario Kart 8’s first DLC pack is coming late November 2014.

Via Kotaku