Merry Christmas, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Now Has Snowball Fights!

12.24.14 4 years ago

Los Angeles, upon which the Grand Theft Auto V virtual city of Los Santos is closely based, isn’t exactly known for its white Christmases, but what the hell, Rockstar isn’t about to let that stop them. If you log into GTA Online now, you’ll find Los Santos is a wintery wonderland, and that you can replace gun battles with snowball fights if you’re feeling whimsical. Don’t worry, you can still kill people with snowballs (just like in real life).

Check out some folks enjoying their GTA Christmas below…

Hmmm, reminds me of another game of slightly lesser quality.

Via Kotaku

