‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Has An Adorable, Eyepatch-Wearing Doggy Sidekick

#Metal Gear Solid #Video Games
09.22.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Are you not quite sold on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain yet? Well, what if I were to tell you the game features an adorable eyepatch-wearing doggy sidekick? Named Diamond Dog? Oh, and did I mention Diamond Dog is actually a wolf? I’ll wait while you call in your pre-orders.

Check out some footage of Diamond Dog in action. Warning, dangerous amounts of cuteness ahead…

D’awwww. Wait, I’m receiving breaking news — turns out your wolf pal can die permanently if you don’t take care of him. Oh God. I’ll wait while you cancel your pre-orders.

via VG 24/7 & Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Metal Gear Solid#Video Games
TAGSDiamond DogMETAL GEAR SOLIDMetal Gear Solid VMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Painvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP