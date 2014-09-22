‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Has An Adorable, Eyepatch-Wearing Doggy Sidekick

Are you not quite sold on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain yet? Well, what if I were to tell you the game features an adorable eyepatch-wearing doggy sidekick? Named Diamond Dog? Oh, and did I mention Diamond Dog is actually a wolf? I’ll wait while you call in your pre-orders.

Check out some footage of Diamond Dog in action. Warning, dangerous amounts of cuteness ahead…

D’awwww. Wait, I’m receiving breaking news — turns out your wolf pal can die permanently if you don’t take care of him. Oh God. I’ll wait while you cancel your pre-orders.

via VG 24/7 & Kotaku