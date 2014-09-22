‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Has An Adorable, Eyepatch-Wearing Doggy Sidekick

Are you not quite sold on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain yet? Well, what if I were to tell you the game features an adorable eyepatch-wearing doggy sidekick? Named Diamond Dog? Oh, and did I mention Diamond Dog is actually a wolf? I’ll wait while you call in your pre-orders.
Check out some footage of Diamond Dog in action. Warning, dangerous amounts of cuteness ahead…
D’awwww. Wait, I’m receiving breaking news — turns out your wolf pal can die permanently if you don’t take care of him. Oh God. I’ll wait while you cancel your pre-orders.
Dammit, Kojima! I’m already giving you my money, stop telling me I need to buy, like, three or four copies of this damn game. Horse riding soldiers made of fire, stealing goats with balloons, cigars that help you pass time faster, and now this?! STOP IT.
Does it talk? Is this Otosan here to fuck you up?
If you look closely the puppeh is actually missing an eye. The eye patch isnt just for d’awwws.
And I hope you get to hunt down and kill who ever killed his mom.
That gif is like the superior dog version of the Lion King….now I want disney to make the Wolf King. Just replace all of the horrible felines w/ canines, cut & print.
You don’t need to sell me on it, Kojima!
Just give me the damn release date!