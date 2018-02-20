‘Metal Gear Survive’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

02.20.18 4 Comments

Every week as the year picks up, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. So, every week, we pick out five games that get attention. Starting, this week, with one of the most popular franchises out there going in a controversial direction.

Pick Of The Week: Metal Gear Survive, Today ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

The first Metal Gear without gaming auteur Hideo Kojima will feature Metal Gear’s testosterone-and-conspiracy-laden heroes going up against zombies in an open-world survival game. The feedback has been less than joyful about beta versions of the game, so this will be Konami’s bid to win back the crowd and prove they can still go to bat with the big boys.

Age Of Empires: Definitive Edition, Today ($20, PC)

The beloved PC game returns to remind everybody that yeah, they do actually like real-time strategy games. This is the original, as you remember it, with a spit and a polish, but the gameplay is effectively the same.

