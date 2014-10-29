Mike Tyson Fought The Punch-Out Version of Mike Tyson On Fallon. Guess Who Won?

So, a while back, the shocking, shocking revelation leaked out that Mike Tyson wasn’t any good at Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. He couldn’t even beat Glass Joe! So honestly, this clip from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is downright cruel. Jimmy sets Tyson against one of the most daunting challenges in video game history – himself. The results were, well, not pretty.

Check out the Tyson vs. Tyson battle below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, give real-life Tyson credit – he lasted about as long against virtual Tyson as I ever do.

Via Kotaku