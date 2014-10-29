Mike Tyson Fought The Punch-Out Version of Mike Tyson On Fallon. Guess Who Won?

So, a while back, the shocking, shocking revelation leaked out that Mike Tyson wasn’t any good at Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. He couldn’t even beat Glass Joe! So honestly, this clip from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is downright cruel. Jimmy sets Tyson against one of the most daunting challenges in video game history – himself. The results were, well, not pretty.
Check out the Tyson vs. Tyson battle below…
Well, give real-life Tyson credit – he lasted about as long against virtual Tyson as I ever do.
The fact that he managed to actually dodge a few punches is pretty impressive.
I was thinking the same thing — he’s been practicing at least a little.
One of my greatest regrets is that I was never able to beat Mike Tyson while playing Mike Tyson’s Punchout as a kid.
You just had to get past the first minute of his super punches and then he was vulnerable.
I’ve even pulled up the emulator online and I still can’t beat Iron Mike. My favorite childhood video game moment still to this day is getting past the damn hoverbike level in Battletoads.
I have accomplished this feat only once…my life has been downhill ever since.
Did humanity lose?
Pro tip: He winks just before he rapes you.
The ear biting comes before or afterwards?
During
I think I only beat him with the help of Game Genie.
I still remember 007 373 5963, the cheat code to skip directly to a fight with Tyson, by heart. It may be the pinnacle of my useless knowledge.
As soon as the Punch-out screen came on, it was like those numbers immediately popped in my head. Like a childhood phone number, it’ll be with me forever.
I always had the code to jump straight to Super Macho Man. Kinda like a warm up before getting my ass kicked on numerous computer animated occasions.
Great Tiger was the bane of of my Punch-Out existence. STOP TELEPORTING DAMNIT, IT CAN’T BE LEGAL!
I use to get nervous when it was time to fight Mike!!! LMAO,SMH.
It was always Soda Popinski for me. I could never get the timing of his uppercuts down with any consistency. I’d always dodge away and get drilled with one as Mac bounced back into place. I’d beat him now and again, but I never got any farther than Super Macho Man.