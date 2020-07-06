Musicians Are Teaming Up With Pro Gamers To Support Black Lives Matter

We’re in the midst of a moment that demands action, but what kind? That’s a question without a one-size-fits-all answer thanks, in large part, to the presence of rising COVID counts. Thankfully, something like Label Wars, a merging of gaming and music culture, now stands as an option, offering esports fans a chance to watch a massive multiplayer Call of Duty tournament for charity. Participants in the competition include many of the most massive names in electronic dance music. The event also arrives with a small army of professional gamers from Twitch in tow.

The broadcast will feature live gameplay, with secondary streams linking the webcams of each player so those who tune in don’t have to miss any trash talk between teams. Fans get the option to donate toward the fundraiser on the Label Wars website. Those who do can rest easy in the knowledge that each dime collected will be funneled into one of the most powerful change agents in the Black Lives Matter movement.

To tune in, dance music and Call of Duty fans can visit Twitch to donate and view the stream on July 24th at 3pm PST.

After the event, all funds raised will be donated to the NAACP Freedom Fund to aid in the ongoing fight against racial inequality and injustice in America. Specifically, the Freedom Fund is the essential lifeblood of the NAACP’s local initiatives. It’s how they fund all their community-based efforts to mobilize and empower Black youth in America. The end goal? To abolish the continued inequality created by a four century-long subjugation of Black people. In addition to providing social and political programs, the Freedom Fund can propel youth forward in work and life with tremendous social and political programs. It also provides the fuel that rockets graduates of the NAACP’s Act-So program into the forefront of Black society.

“It’s nearly impossible to find a song or artist in the vast universe of dance music that has not been directly influenced by some pioneering work in the Black community.” Label Wars Co-Founder Cody Harvey tells Uproxx. “By partnering with the NAACP, we hope to help raise awareness about the BLM movement and inspire others to answer the call.”

In the Label Wars inaugural event, last month, the leaderboard of players included staples from the upper echelons of music, specifically EDM. Like Borgore, Jauz, and Zeds Dead, who casually sit atop lineups at Electric Daisy Carnival and Coachella. Other virtuosos on the lineup included Oliver Heldens, Kayzo, Ganja White Night, Ghastly and more.

In the upcoming event, which will be hosted on July 24th, icons like Waka Flocka, Surfmesa, and Francis Derelle will be joining returning stars like the legendary Steve Aoki.

Of his stoke levels surrounding the competition, Steve Aoki tells Uproxx, “When I heard that COV-AID and EDM.com were getting a bunch of record labels together for a COD tourney to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, I had to get Dim Mak involved. EDM & Gaming go hand in hand and this seemed like a great opportunity to use our platforms for a good cause. Shout-out to Waka Flocka, Kane Brown and Rated for joining team Dim Mak and throwing down with us!”